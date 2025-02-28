Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Słuchawki LG xboom Buds, dopracowane przez will.i.am
Słuchawki LG xboom Buds, dopracowane przez will.i.am

BUDS

Słuchawki LG xboom Buds, dopracowane przez will.i.am

Główne cechy

  • Przetwornik grafenowy dla jakości dźwięku
  • Auracast
  • Idealna wpółpraca z laptopami LG gram
  • Aplikacja xboom Buds
will.i.am w białym stroju i okularach przeciwsłonecznych, zwrócony w prawą stronę, wkładający słuchawkę do ucha palcem wskazującym lewej ręki.

Słuchawki LG xboom Buds, dopracowane przez will.i.am

Przedstawiamy nowe słuchawki xboom Buds, stworzone we współpracy z will.i.am. Dźwięk nowej generacji w wyjątkowym stylu. 

Etui xboom Buds jest całkowicie otwarte, a w nim unoszą się dwie słuchawki.

will.i.am jako architekt wrażeń LG dla xboom Buds

Firma LG podjęła współpracę z will.i.am, aby na nowo zdefiniować xboom jako markę, która podnosi poziom wrażeń słuchowych dzięki zupełnie nowemu dźwiękowi i stylowi. Dziewięciokrotny zdobywca nagrody Grammy, will.i.am jest bez wątpienia prawdziwą ikoną popkultury. Jest także pionierem w dziedzinie AI, ma doświadczenie jako dyrektor kreatywny w firmie Intel i jest założycielem platformy radiowej RAiDiO.FYI opartej na sztucznej inteligencji. Wszystkie produkty „xboom by will.i.am” są profesjonalnie dopracowane przez will.i.am, aby zapewnić bardziej zrównoważony dźwięk o cieplejszym brzmieniu. Dzięki doświadczeniu w dziedzinie muzyki i technologii, will.i.am dopracował słuchawki xboom Buds, aby nadać im niezrównaną jakość dźwięku i rozmów telefonicznych.

Na górnym obrazie will.i.am w czerwonej kamizelce pracuje w studiu nagraniowym, wpatrując się w ekran umieszczony przed nim. Na dolnym zdjęciu will.i.am również pracuje w studiu, wpatrując się w ekran z zielonymi oknami.

Nowe xboom Buds, ubrane w nowy styl

Po lewej stronie, nad tylną częścią głowy will.i.ama, widać go zwróconego w lewą stronę. Nosi okulary przeciwsłoneczne i dotyka słuchawki dousznej palcem wskazującym. Po prawej stronie nad dwoma białymi słuchawkami dousznymi obrazy pozostają na miejscu. W lewym środkowym rogu umieszczono portret will.i.am'a zwrócony do przodu, w słuchawkach, czapce i okularach przeciwsłonecznych. W prawym środkowym rogu znajduje się kolejny portret will.i.am'a, który również ma na sobie słuchawki, czapkę i okulary przeciwsłoneczne. Poniżej znajduje się euti xboom Buds ze słuchawkami dousznymi w dłoni will.i.ama.

Bogatszy, czystszy dźwięk napędzany rewolucyjnym materiałem

Cienki jak papier, a jednocześnie wytrzymały jak stal. Przetwornik wykonany z najnowocześniejszego materiału grafenowego zapewnia nieskazitelny dźwięk porównywalny z głośnikami wysokiej klasy.

Przetwornik grafenowy wykorzystuje membranę pokrytą grafenem.

Serce dźwięku najwyższej jakości

Odkryj przetwornik grafenowy, najlepszy materiał dźwiękowy.

o nowatorskim materiale, jakim jest grafen

Słuchawki w uszach, cały hałas milknie

xboom Buds oferują zaawansowaną redukcję szumów, szczególnie skuteczną w przypadku hałasu pochodzącego z samochodu i tarcia opon o drogę. Usłysz czysty dźwięk, który przebija się przez zakłócenia.

Jednostka białej słuchawki dousznej znajduje się pośrodku, a fale dźwiękowe przechodzą przez nią od lewej do prawej, pokazując hałas otoczenia w porównaniu z ANC

Doskonała wydajność ANC słuchawek xboom Buds dla szumów o niskiej częstotliwości

Porównanie skuteczności redukcji szumów o niskiej częstotliwości między słuchawkami xboom Buds a słuchawkami innych marek.

Wykres pokazujący, jak bardzo zmniejsza się hałas o niskiej częstotliwości w przypadku 3 różnych marek: LG xboom Buds, Marka A i Marka B.

* Wykres jest oparty na wyniku 

testów wewnętrznych przeprowadzonych przez LG

** Średnia wartość tłumienia ANC wynosi od 100 Hz do 900 Hz

*** xboom Buds są skuteczne w tłumieniu hałasu o niskiej częstotliwości poniżej 1 kHz, takiego jak hałas silnika samochodowego i tarcia opon o nawierzchnię

3 mikrofony dla krystalicznie czystych połączeń

Mikrofony odfiltrowują szumy tła podczas rozmowy telefonicznej. Dwa mikrofony kształtujące wiązkę wykrywają i koncentrują się na głosie, aby zapewnić jego czystość.

Para białych słuchawek xboom Buds dla zilustrowania 3 mikrofonów.

Aplikacja xboom Buds

Zoptymalizowane dla Ciebie

Dostosuj ustawienia słuchawek w aplikacji zaprojektowanej specjalnie dla xboom Buds. Zoptymalizowane pod kątem potrzeb użytkownika dzięki różnym funkcjom, takim jak ustawienia EQ. Aplikacja obsługuje systemy iOS, Android i Windows pod LG gram. 

Na telefonie komórkowym pozostaje ekran główny aplikacji xboom Buds. Po lewej stronie znajduje się obraz interfejsu użytkownika funkcji regulacji efektu dźwiękowego tej samej aplikacji, a po prawej stronie znajdują się obrazy interfejsu użytkownika funkcji dotykowej i funkcji Znajdź moje słuchawki.

Auracast

Słuchawki z Auracast rewolucjonizują dźwięk w przestrzeni publicznej

Poznaj technologię Bluetooth nowej generacji, Auracast, dzięki słuchawkom xboom Buds. Dostrój się do wybranego dźwięku z niezliczonych strumieni. Dołącz do swojego przewodnika podczas zwiedzania muzeum lub wybierz preferowany strumień audio w zatłoczonych miejscach, takich jak lotniska.

Na powyższym zdjęciu przewodnik oprowadza 3 osoby i wszystkie mają na sobie słuchawki xboom Buds. Na poniższym zdjęciu na lotnisku znajduje się ekran z informacjami o locie, a mężczyzna słucha informacji za pośrednictwem xboom Buds.

Auracast Assistant

Auracast dostępny na każdym urządzeniu

xboom Buds zapewniają obsługę Auracast Assistant. Dzięki aplikacji Buds możesz korzystać z Auracast nawet na urządzeniach, które natywnie jej nie obsługują. Działa na każdym telefonie komórkowym, niezależnie od marki.

Od lewej górnej strony pokazano otwarte etui xboom Buds ze słuchawkami, lewą górną część xboom Bounces, prawą dolną część xboom Stage 301 i bok xboom Grab. Każde z nich jest ledwo widoczne, jakby znajdowało się w ciemności z niewielką ilością kolorowego światła.

W centrum znajduje się telefon komórkowy pokazujący różne menu aplikacji xboom Buds, a obok telefonu komórkowego znajdują się rysunki tabletu, laptopa i innych urządzeń.

Łączność

Buds i gram – idealne połączenie pod każdym względem

xboom Buds płynnie współpracują z gramem z doskonałą synergią. Po natychmiastowym połączeniu możesz od razu kontrolować swoje słuchawki na laptopie LG gram.

Buds i gram – idealne połączenie pod każdym względem

Biały laptop LG gram pośrodku jest włączony i pokazuje połączony ekran aplikacji xboom Buds w prawym dolnym rogu. Obok laptopa umieszczono białe etui xboom Buds z parą słuchawek dousznych, a pomiędzy nimi narysowano znak „połączono”.

Łączność uzupełniająca

Pokazuje stan połączenia w wyskakującym okienku i wyświetla informacje po początkowym parowaniu podczas kolejnych połączeń. Szybkie, bezproblemowe łączenie zwiększa produktywność.

Natychmiastowy dostęp do regulacji dźwięku

Szybko ustaw poziom dźwięku swoich xboom Buds w gram dzięki aplikacji stworzonej dla gram. Możesz kontrolować ustawienia takie jak ANC i korektor graficzny bezpośrednio na ekranie, bez przerywania oglądania. 

Dopasowane wzornictwo

Dopełnij swój styl spójnym designem, w dopasowanych czarno-białych kolorach.

Konstrukcja zausznika

Stabilne dopasowanie dzięki haczykowemu mocowaniu

Nasza nowa konstrukcja zausznika zapewnia bezpieczne i wygodne dopasowanie. Ciesz się spacerem lub przechadzką ze słuchawkami na uszach.

Lewe ucho osoby z białą słuchawką xboom Buds. Nad słuchawką znajduje się dwukierunkowa strzałka.

Biały laptop LG gram pośrodku jest włączony i pokazuje połączony ekran aplikacji xboom Buds w prawym dolnym rogu. Obok laptopa umieszczono białe etui xboom Buds z parą słuchawek dousznych, a pomiędzy nimi narysowano znak „połączono”.

Praca baterii

Do 30 godzin odtwarzania

Długa żywotność baterii xboom Buds całkowicie Cie zaskoczy. Do 10 godzin ciągłego słuchania i 30 godzin przy doładowaniu w stacji dokującej. 

doładowaniu w stacji dokującej.

Wodoszczelne

Wilgoć nie stanowi przeszkody

Ciesz się niezakłóconym dźwiękiem podczas treningu lub w mokre dni. xboom Buds są chronione przed potem i wilgocią dzięki wodoodporności IPX4.

Wszystkie specyfikacje

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wersja Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Auracast

    Tak

  • BLE

    Tak

  • Usługa szybkiego parowania Google

    Tak

  • Microsoft Swift Pair

    Tak

UDOGODNIENIA

  • Aplikacja towarzysząca

    AOS, iOS, WindowsOS

  • Szybkie ładowanie

    Tak

  • Multi-Paring

    Tak

  • Multi-Point

    Tak

  • Port ładowania typu USB-C

    Tak

  • Sterowanie głosowe (Google assistant, Siri)

    Tak

  • Wodo/Odporny na zachlapania

    IPX4

ROZMIARY (SZER. X WYS. X GŁ.)

  • Etui ładujące

    63,0 x 32,8 x 31,2 mm

  • Słuchawka douszna

    25,3 x 20,8 x 23,9 mm

WAGA

  • Waga etui ładującego

    36,0 g

  • Waga netto produktu

    5,3 g

AKCESORIA

  • Wkładka douszna

    Tak

  • Wkładki silikonowe

    Tak

  • QSG (skrócona instrukcja konfiguracji)

    Tak

  • Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa i karta gwarancyjna

    Tak

KOD KRESKOWY

  • Kod Kreskowy

    8806096327326

AUDIO CODEC

  • ACC

    Tak

  • SBC

    Tak

STAN BATERII (W GODZ.)

  • Słuchawki douszne (ANC wył.)

    10

  • Łącznie (słuchawki + etui ładujące)

    30

CZAS ŁADOWANIA (W GODZ.)

  • Etui ładujące

    2.5

  • Słuchawki douszne

    1

EQ

  • Indywidualny EQ

    Tak

  • LG EQ

    Tak

SOUND SOLUTION

  • Ambient Mode

    Tak

  • ANC

    Tak

  • # mikrofonów

    6

GŁOSNIK

  • Rozmiar (Φ)

    10Φ

  • itd.

    Graphene-coated Diaphragm

  • Typ

    Dynamiczny/a

Informacje dotyczące zgodności

Więcej informacji dotyczących zgodności
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

