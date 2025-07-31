Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am | Głośnik Bluetooth | xboom

BOUNCE
  • widok z przodu od góry
  • widok z przodu
  • widok z przodu ze zbliżeniem na logo
  • widok od góry
  • widok z tyłu
  • widok z boku z lewej
  • widok z boku z prawej
  • widok z przodu z uchwytem
  • widok z tyłu z uchwytem
  • Karta USP: współpraca z will.i.amem
  • Karta USP: Podwójne kopułkowe tweetery
  • Karta USP: Standard wojskowy
  • Karta USP: bateria 30 godz.
Główne cechy

  • Dźwięk dostrojony do perfekcji przez will.i.am
  • Wyjątkowe brzmienie dzięki podwójnym kopułkowym tweeterom i pasywnym radiatorom
  • Certyfikowana odporność – zgodność ze standardem militarnym trwałości
  • Długi czas pracy – nawet do 30 godzin na jednym ładowaniu
  • AI Lighting – oświetlenie zsynchronizowane z dźwiękiem
  • AI Sound & AI Calibration – optymalizacja dźwięku do Twojej muzyki
Logo nagrody Digital Trends 2025

Digital Trends - Top Tech CES 2025

Najlepsze produkty audio na CES 2025

xboom Bounce

Logo Red Dot Winner 2025

Red dot 2025 – zwycięzca

xboom Bounce

will.i.am w białym stroju i okularach przeciwsłonecznych trzyma xboom Bounce przy twarzy.

Charakterystyczne brzmienie xboom dostrojone przez will.i.am

Przedstawiamy nowy xboom Bounce, stworzony we współpracy z will.i.am. Odkryj dźwięk wykreowany przez eksperta, w unikalnym stylu.

*Film służy celom demonstracyjnym

 will.i.am jako Eksperymentalny Architekt LG dla xboom Bounce

LG zaprosiło will.i.am, legendę muzyki i innowacji, aby całkowicie odmienić markę xboom. Jego misją było stworzenie nowej ery wrażeń dźwiękowych, łącząc niezwykły styl z potężnym, krystalicznie czystym brzmieniem. Dziewięciokrotny zdobywca nagrody Grammy i ikona popkultury, will.i.am wniósł do xboom nie tylko doświadczenie muzyczne, ale i niepowtarzalną energię.

Wszystkie produkty z serii „xboom by will.i.am” zostały profesjonalnie dostrojone przez artystę, aby zapewniać bardziej zrównoważony dźwięk o cieplejszej barwie. Dzięki swojej wiedzy z zakresu muzyki i technologii, will.i.am udoskonalił xboom Bounce, by zapewnić immersyjny, dynamiczny dźwięk i żywe rytmy.

 Interfejs dźwiękowy (Sound UI)

Unikalny interfejs dźwiękowy stworzony przez will.i.am

Każdy dźwięk towarzyszący obsłudze nowego xboom – włączanie/wyłączanie, połączenie Bluetooth, regulacja głośności i inne – został stworzony wyłącznie przez will.i.am. Doświadcz wyjątkowego interfejsu dźwiękowego, dopracowanego w każdym detalu.

will.i.am pracuje w studiu, patrząc na ekran umieszczony pod mikrofonem.

Bounce – potężne brzmienie i pulsująca energia

Poczuj rytm, który ożywa dzięki podwójnym pasywnym radiatorom. Daj się porwać wyrazistym basom i energetycznej mocy muzyki.

*Film służy celom demonstracyjnym

Dynamiczne brzmienie z kopułkowych tweeterów od Peerless

Stworzone z podwójnymi kopułkowymi tweeterami Peerless – duńskiego producenta audio z ponad 100-letnią tradycją – dla wyjątkowej jakości dźwięku. Doświadcz realistycznego dźwięku z niezwykłą czystością i żywotnością.

*Film służy celom demonstracyjnym

Wysoka trwałość – zgodny ze standardami wojskowymi

Zaprojektowany do przygód na świeżym powietrzu. Przetestowany zgodnie ze standardami armii USA, przeszedł 7 testów wytrzymałości. Konstrukcja wytrzymuje różne warunki pracy w każdym środowisku.

xboom Bounce leży na ziemi pokrytej mokrymi liśćmi, między korzeniem drzewa a kamieniem. Na górze po lewej logo standardu wojskowego.

*Rzeczywiste wyniki mogą się różnić w zależności od środowiska użytkowania. 

**Szczegóły testów wojskowych

- Standard testowy: MIL-STD-810H

- Parametry testowe: deszcz, wibracje, uderzenia, mgła solna, zanurzenie, pył, wysoka temperatura

- Wynik certyfikacji: ZALICZONY

- Data certyfikacji: 18 grudnia 2024 r.

Odporność na wodę i kurz klasy IP67

Klasa szczelności IP67 zapewnia ochronę przed wodą i kurzem. Ciesz się muzyką wszędzie – na imprezie przy basenie czy na plaży.

*Rzeczywiste wyniki mogą się różnić w zależności od środowiska użytkowania. 

**Klasa IP67 zapewnia pełną ochronę przed pyłem oraz zanurzeniem do 1 m przez 30 minut.

Baw się do białego rana – 30 godzin odtwarzania

Muzyka nie powinna się kończyć przed Tobą. Bounce gra do 30 godzin na pełnym naładowaniu.

*Podany czas odtwarzania oparty na testach wewnętrznych: 50% głośności, Bluetooth i tryb Voice Enhance włączone, bez oświetlenia.

**Rzeczywisty czas odtwarzania może się różnić.

***Bateria jest wymienna – można kupić osobno. 

****Baterię można wymienić samodzielnie za pomocą prostych narzędzi.

AI Sound dla każdego gatunku

Wybierz ręcznie tryb rytmiczny, melodyjny lub głosowy albo pozwól AI dobrać najlepszy. AI analizuje dźwięk i dostosowuje go do gatunku.

will.i.am trzyma xboom Bounce przy twarzy

 AI Calibration

Kalibracja dźwięku w zależności od przestrzeni

AI dopasowuje brzmienie do wielkości i kształtu pomieszczenia. Pełny, czysty dźwięk – zarówno w przestronnym wnętrzu, jak i w małym pokoju.

*Film służy celom demonstracyjnym

AI Lighting

Oświetlenie AI zsynchronizowane z muzyką

Sztuczna inteligencja rozpoznaje gatunek muzyki i dostosowuje idealne oświetlenie, które synchronizuje się z dźwiękiem.

Wybierz jeden z trybów – Ambient, Party lub Voice – aby stworzyć odpowiedni nastrój. Sprawdź również informacyjne podświetlenie, które pokazuje status głośnika.

*Film służy celom demonstracyjnym

Nowy xboom Bounce – elegancki styl i poręczny pasek

Zaprojektowany z myślą o wygodzie i swobodzie ruchu. Dzięki praktycznemu paskowi z łatwością go założysz lub zawiesisz, a jego unikalny design doda Ci stylu i charakteru.

W górnym lewym rogu xboom Bounce zawieszony na ręce. W prawym górnym rogu osoba w fioletowej kurtce trzyma xboom Bounce. Na dole po lewej will.i.am trzyma xboom Bounce lewą ręką. Na dole po prawej – w tej samej stylizacji – will.i.am trzyma xbook Bounce prawą ręką.

Połącz kilka głośników i rozkręć imprezę dzięki Auracast™

Stwórz link imprezowy i udostępnij dźwięk przez Auracast™. Dostęp jednym kliknięciem przycisku funkcyjnego. Zanurz się w przestrzennym dźwięku – połącz różne głośniki.

*Łączenie możliwe tylko między modelami Bounce, Grab i Stage 301 z 2025 roku.

**Przedstawienie ma charakter poglądowy. Rzeczywisty rozmiar może się różnić.

Mój przycisk

Otwórz dostęp do treści jednym kliknięciem

Korzystaj z ekskluzywnych treści xboom, personalizowanych w aplikacji LG ThinQ. Słuchaj różnych gatunków muzyki w LG Radio+ albo zrelaksuj się przy sesjach terapeutycznych. Synchronizacja z Apple Music i odtwarzanie lokalnych plików muzycznych dla maksymalnej wygody.

*Terapia dźwiękiem i LG Radio+ dostępne po pobraniu aplikacji ThinQ.

*Terapia dźwiękiem i LG Radio+ dostępne po pobraniu aplikacji ThinQ.

Wszystkie specyfikacje

OGÓLNE

  • Liczba kanałów

    2.1ch (Stereo)

  • Moc wyjściowa

    30 W + 5 W x 2

FORMAT AUDIO

  • ACC

    Tak

  • SBC

    Tak

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • Wersja Bluetooth

    5.3

UDOGODNIENIA

  • Wskaźnik baterii

    Tak

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Tak

  • Lighting

    Tak

  • Multipoint

    Tak

  • Party Link (tryb Dual)

    Tak

  • Party Link (tryb Multi)

    Tak

  • Głośnik telefonu

    Tak

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Tak

  • Sterowanie głosowe (Google assistant, Siri)

    Tak

  • Wodo/Odporny na zachlapania

    IP67

ROZMIARY (SZER. X WYS. X GŁ.)

  • Opakowanie / karton

    316,5 x 142,5 x 136,0 mm

  • Głosnik

    272 x 103 x 88 mm

WAGA

  • Waga brutto

    2,04 kg

  • Waga netto

    1,42 kg

AKCESORIA

  • Karta Gwarancyjna

    Tak

  • Pasek

    Tak

  • Kabel USB typ C

    Tak

KOD KRESKOWY

  • Kod Kreskowy

    8806096327241

BATERIA

  • Czas ładowania baterii (w godz.)

    3

  • Stan baterii (w godz.)

    30

EQ

  • Dźwięk AI

    Tak

  • Wzmocnienie basów Bass Boost

    Tak

  • Niestandardowe (aplikacja)

    Tak

  • Standard

    Tak

POBÓR MOCY

  • Tryb Power-on

    20 W

  • Tryb Stand-by

    0.3 W

WTYCZKA

  • Wyjście DC (USB typu C)

    Tak

  • USB typ C

    Tak

GŁOSNIK

  • Chłodzenie pasywne

    Tak (2)

  • Rozmiar - Tweeter

    20 mm x 2

  • Typ - Tweeter

    Dome

  • Woofer

    93 x 53 mm

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

