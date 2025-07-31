Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
STAGE301
front view
front-side view
top-front view
bottom front view
bottom-side view
side view from right
rear-side view
rear view
top view
rear-side view close-up
USP card: will.i.am Partnership
USP card: Woofer and midranges
USP card: Stage ready
USP card: Replaceable battery

Główne cechy

  • Dźwięk dostrojony do perfekcji przez will.i.am
  • Potężne, charakterystyczne brzmienie z woofera i głośników średniotonowych od Peerless
  • Wymienny akumulator zapewniający do 24 godzin odtwarzania
  • Dwupaskowe AI Lighting zsynchronizowane z dźwiękiem
  • Klinowa konstrukcja z wszechstronnymi opcjami montażu
  • AI Sound & Calibration optymalizujące dźwięk do Twojej muzyki
Więcej
Logo nagrody Tech Radar 2025

Tech Radar

Najlepszy głośnik imprezowy

Brzmienie nowych głośników LG jest ciepłe, radosne i ekspresyjne

Logo nagrody Digital Trends 2025

xboom Stage 301

Digital Trends - Top Tech CES 2025

Najlepsze produkty audio na CES 2025

Logo Red Dot Winner 2025

xboom Stage 301

Red dot 2025 – zwycięzca

will.i.am w czarnym stroju i okularach przeciwsłonecznych trzyma xboom Stage 301 na ramieniu.

Charakterystyczne brzmienie xboom dostrojone przez will.i.am

Przedstawiamy nowy xboom Stage 301, stworzony we współpracy z will.i.am. Odkryj dźwięk wykreowany przez eksperta, w unikalnym stylu.

*Film służy celom demonstracyjnym

will.i.am jako Eksperymentalny Architekt LG dla xboom Stage 301

LG zaprosiło will.i.am, legendę muzyki i innowacji, aby całkowicie odmienić markę xboom. Jego misją było stworzenie nowej ery wrażeń dźwiękowych, łącząc niezwykły styl z potężnym, krystalicznie czystym brzmieniem. Dziewięciokrotny zdobywca nagrody Grammy i ikona popkultury, will.i.am wniósł do xboom nie tylko doświadczenie muzyczne, ale i niepowtarzalną energię.

Wszystkie produkty z serii „xboom by will.i.am” zostały profesjonalnie dostrojone przez artystę, aby zapewniać bardziej zrównoważony dźwięk o cieplejszej barwie. Dzięki swojej wiedzy z zakresu muzyki i technologii, will.i.am udoskonalił xboom Stage 301, nadając mu potężne, odważne brzmienie, które sprawi, że każda impreza będzie wyjątkowa.

Interfejs dźwiękowy (Sound UI)

Unikalny interfejs dźwiękowy stworzony przez will.i.am

Każdy dźwięk towarzyszący obsłudze nowego xboom – włączanie/wyłączanie, połączenie Bluetooth, regulacja głośności i inne – został stworzony wyłącznie przez will.i.am. Doświadcz wyjątkowego interfejsu dźwiękowego, dopracowanego w każdym detalu. 

will.i.am pracuje w studiu, patrząc na ekran umieszczony pod mikrofonem.

Mocne brzmienie z woofera i głośników średniotonowych dostrojone przez Peerless

Rozkręć imprezę dzięki dźwiękowi stereo o szerokim zasięgu i mocnemu basowi. Woofer 6,5" i dwa głośniki średniotonowe 2,5" od Peerless – duńskiego producenta audio z ponad 100-letnim doświadczeniem – zapewniają wyjątkową jakość dźwięku.

*Film służy celom demonstracyjnym

Gotowy na scenę w każdej przestrzeni

Konstrukcja kinowa zamienia każde miejsce w scenę. Niezależnie od tego, czy ustawisz go pod kątem, czy zamontujesz na statywie – zaprezentuj go w sposób, który najlepiej pasuje do Twojej przestrzeni.

Po lewej stronie xboom Stage 301 stoi na ziemi przed tańczącymi ludźmi. W środkowej części xboom Stage 301 jest ustawiony na statywie obok perkusji. Po prawej stronie xboom Stage 301 stoi na stole w salonie.

*Statyw sprzedawany osobno.

Nowy xboom Stage 301 – imprezowy klimat, gdzie zechcesz

Wygodny uchwyt zaprojektowany z myślą o przenoszeniu. Noś muzykę w dłoni do każdego rodzaju miejsca.

Na górze will.i.am w czarnym stroju trzyma xboom Stage 301 na ramieniu. W środku, po lewej stronie znajduje się częściowy obraz xboom Stage 301 trzymanego w dłoni, a po prawej zbliżenie na jego uchwyt. W lewym dolnym rogu will.i.am w białym stroju stoi tuż obok xboom Stage 301 stojącego na ziemi. W prawym dolnym rogu will.i.am trzyma xboom Stage 301 w prawej ręce.

AI Sound dla każdego gatunku

Wybierz ręcznie tryb rytmiczny, melodyjny lub głosowy albo pozwól AI dobrać najlepszy. AI analizuje dźwięk i dostosowuje go do gatunku.

will.i.am w białym stroju i białej czapce trzyma xboom Stage 301 obiema rękami przy twarzy.

AI Calibration

Pełny, bogaty dźwięk do każdego miejsca

Nie musisz dostosowywać głośnika ani przestrzeni – AI kalibruje dźwięk do rozmiaru i kształtu otoczenia. Usłysz czysty i wyrazisty dźwięk od przodu do tyłu – niezależnie od wielkości przestrzeni.

*Film służy celom demonstracyjnym

AI Lighting zsynchronizowane z muzyką

Oświetlenie zaprojektowane tak, aby synchronizowało się z Twoją muzyką. AI analizuje różne gatunki i dostosowuje oświetlenie do Twojej playlisty. Podwójne listwy świetlne dodają intensywnych kolorów Twojej imprezie.

*Film służy celom demonstracyjnym

Karaoke i sety DJ-skie dla dodatkowych emocji

Przejmij scenę dzięki wszechstronnym funkcjom karaoke i elektryzującym setom DJ-skim w aplikacji LG ThinQ. Używaj pokręteł, aby łatwo sterować głośnością mikrofonu i instrumentu.

Po lewej widok z góry na xboom Stage 301 z oznaczonymi pokrętłami i przyciskami. Po prawej dwa telefony komórkowe z wyświetlonymi ekranami aplikacji xboom.

Wymienna bateria dla niekończącej się zabawy

Baw się przez cały dzień – 12 godzin odtwarzania i zapasowa bateria. Wystarczy wymienić baterię, gdy zajdzie taka potrzeba, aby impreza trwała nawet 24 godziny.

*Dodatkowe baterie sprzedawane osobno.

*Szczegóły testu baterii

– Źródło dźwięku: 12 utworów testowych z muzyką północnoamerykańską i europejską odtwarzanych w pętli

– Tryb: Odtwarzanie przez Bluetooth

– Urządzenie źródłowe: Samsung Galaxy A24, przy głośności 20%, włączonym Clear Voice EQ i bez oświetlenia

– Rodzaj testu: Test wewnętrzny

Odporność na wodę w standardzie IPX4

Stopień ochrony IPX4 zapewnia odporność na zachlapania, dzięki czemu możesz bez obaw zabrać urządzenie na każdą imprezę - nawet tam, gdzie może pojawić się woda.

Obok basenu na zewnątrz stoi grupa ludzi, a xboom Stage 301 ustawiony jest przodem do basenu i częściowo zachlapany wodą.

*IPX4 chroni przed zachlapaniami wodą z dowolnego kierunku przez co najmniej 10 minut.

Na kolorowym okręgu umieszczono xboom Grab, Bounce i Stage 301. Obok xboom Stage 301 widać ikonę przycisku Auracast.

Połącz kilka głośników i rozkręć imprezę dzięki Auracast™

 Stwórz link imprezowy i udostępnij dźwięk przez Auracast™. Dostęp jednym kliknięciem przycisku funkcyjnego. Zanurz się w przestrzennym dźwięku – połącz różne głośniki.

*Łączenie możliwe tylko między modelami Stage 301, Bounce i Grab z 2025 roku.

**Przedstawienie ma charakter poglądowy. Rzeczywisty rozmiar może się różnić.

Mój przycisk

Otwórz dostęp do treści jednym kliknięciem

Korzystaj z ekskluzywnych treści xboom, personalizowanych w aplikacji LG ThinQ. Słuchaj różnych gatunków muzyki w LG Radio+ albo zrelaksuj się przy sesjach terapeutycznych. Synchronizacja z Apple Music i odtwarzanie lokalnych plików muzycznych dla maksymalnej wygody.

Po lewej i prawej stronie obrazy aplikacji na telefonie. Po lewej logo Apple Music, po prawej logo LG ThinQ. Na dole górna część xboom Stage 301 z wyróżnionym „Moim przyciskiem”.

*Terapia dźwiękiem i LG Radio+ dostępne po pobraniu aplikacji ThinQ.

Wszystkie specyfikacje

OGÓLNE

  • Liczba kanałów

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Moc wyjściowa

    120 W

FORMAT AUDIO

  • ACC

    Tak

  • MP3

    Tak (USB)

  • SBC

    Tak

ŁĄCZNOŚĆ

  • USB

    1

  • Wersja Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Wejście AUX (3.5Φ)

    Tak

UDOGODNIENIA

  • Wskaźnik baterii

    Tak

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Tak

  • Lighting

    Tak

  • Multipoint

    Tak

  • Party Link (tryb Dual)

    Tak

  • Party Link (tryb Multi)

    Tak

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Tak

  • Wodo/Odporny na zachlapania

    IPX4

ROZMIARY (SZER. X WYS. X GŁ.)

  • Opakowanie / karton

    385 x 415 x 352 mm

  • Głosnik

    312 x 311 x 282 mm

WAGA

  • Waga brutto

    8,2 kg

  • Waga netto

    6,5 kg

AKCESORIA

  • Karta Gwarancyjna

    Tak

  • Zasilacz AC

    Tak

KOD KRESKOWY

  • Kod Kreskowy

    8806096327487

BATERIA

  • Czas ładowania baterii (w godz.)

    3

  • Stan baterii (w godz.)

    12

EQ

  • Dźwięk AI

    Tak

  • Wzmocnienie basów Bass Boost

    Tak

  • Niestandardowe (aplikacja)

    Tak

  • Standard

    Tak

POBÓR MOCY

  • Tryb Power-on

    50 W

  • Tryb Stand-by

    0.3 W

WTYCZKA

  • Gniazdo zasilacza AC

    Tak

GŁOSNIK

  • Midrange Unit

    2.5" x 2

  • Woofer

    6.5" x 1

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Informacje dotyczące bezpieczeństwa akcesoriów są zawarte w informacjach dotyczących bezpieczeństwa produktu i są jest dostarczane oddzielnie.

Co mówią ludzie

Znajdź sklep w pobliżu

Sprawdź ten produkt osobiście.

