LG Experience

Smart Diagnosis - szybki sposób na diagnozę usterki w lodówce

Autor Ewa 11.08.2018

Smart Diagnosis lodówka LG

Smart Diagnosis zwalnia użytkownika z konieczności tłumaczenia, na czym polega problem z lodówką. Zobacz, jak korzystać z Inteligentnej Diagnostyki.

Inteligentna diagnostyka systemu Smart Diagnosis (SDS) pozwala szybko przesłać stan Twojej lodówki do serwisu za pośrednictwem telefonu komórkowego. Lodówka emituje serię dźwięków, które system dekoduje i uzyskuje wszelkie niezbędne informacje, aby zdiagnozować możliwe usterki.


Jeśli wystąpią problemy z Twoją lodówką, najpierw skontaktuj się z działem obsługi klienta LG. Aktywuj funkcję Inteligentna Diagnostyka dopiero po wyświetleniu odpowiedniego komunikatu.


Na zewnętrznym wyświetlaczu lodówki aktywacja funkcji Smart Diagnosis różni się w zależności od poszczególnych modeli. Znalezienie odpowiedniego przycisku nie przysporzy jednak żadnych problemów. Wykonaj czynności opisane w następnej sekcji, aby aktywować funkcję Smart Diagnosis.


smart_diagnosis_lodowki_2.jpg


Jak aktywować inteligentną diagnozę?

1.  Zablokuj ekran, naciskając przycisk blokady przez 3 sekundy.

smart_diagnosis_lodowki_3.jpg

2.  Otwórz drzwi lodówki i naciśnij przycisk zamrażarki przez 3 sekundy.

smart_diagnosis_lodowki_4.jpg

