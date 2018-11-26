Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Jak czyścić lodówkę?

Autor Iza Pietras 26.11.2018

lg_refrigerator.jpg

Lodówki są najprawdopodobniej najbardziej pracowitymi urządzeniami w naszych kuchniach. Aby utrzymać świeżość produktów w nich składowanych, muszą ciągle pracować na najwyższych obrotach. Możemy je trochę wspomóc dbając o ich czystość.

Regularne czyszczenie lodówki zdecydowanie wydłuża jej życie i zmniejsza ilość czekających nas napraw. Dlatego właśnie wysiłek się opłaca. Natomiast LG dba, aby nie musiał on być zbyt duży. Najlepszym sposobem wyczyszczenia lodówki jest usunięcie wszystkich ruchomych elementów, a następnie umycie ich w letniej wody z łagodnym detergentem, przy użyciu miękkiej gąbki.


Pamiętaj!


Nigdy nie umieszczaj żadnych elementów lodówki w zmywarce. Wysoka temperatura może spowodować ich odkształcenie lub uszkodzenie.

Czyszczenie koszyków umieszczonych na drzwiach lodówki


1. Zdejmij koszyki z drzwi lodówki.

Przytrzymaj koszyk z dwóch stron i wyjmij go poprzez delikatne pociągnięcie do góry.

remove_door_basket.png

2. Umyj koszyki, a następnie dokładnie je wysusz.
Możesz je umyć pod bieżącą wodą tak jak normalnie myjesz naczynia.

3. Umieść koszyki z powrotem na drzwiach lodówki
Przytrzymaj koszyk obiema dłońmi i delikatnie przyciśnij najpierw z jednej strony, a następnie z drugiej, aby nakierować go na jego miejsce.

refit_door_basket.png


Po dopasowaniu z obu stron, przyciśnij delikatnie, aby koszyk wszedł na swoje miejsce.

refit_door_basket1.png

Czyszczenie półek lodówki


1. Zdejmij wszystkie produkty z półki lodówki.

Jeśli tego nie zrobisz, może dojść do uszkodzenia lodówki.

2. Wyjmij półkę z lodówki delikatnie pociągając ją w swoją stronę.

remove_the_shelf.png

3. Wyczyść półkę.

Do czyszczenia wykorzystaj wodę z łagodnym detergentem. Nie używaj silnym środków chemicznych, które mogłyby pozostawić drażniący zapach.

4. Umieść półkę z powrotem na jej miejscu.

Czyszczenie szuflady na warzywa


1. Wyjmij całą zawartość szuflady na zewnątrz.
Pamiętaj, że pozostawiając warzywa i owoce w środku możesz uszkodzić siebie oraz lodówkę.


2. Wyjmij szufladę z lodówki.

Przytrzymaj drzwiczki szuflady, a następnie pociągnij delikatnie do momentu aż szuflada całkowicie wysunie się z lodówki.

remove_the_vegetable_drawer.png

Podnieś delikatnie szufladę i pociągnij, aby ją wyjąć.


remove_the_vegetable_drawer1.png

3. Wyczyść szufladę na warzywa.

Najlepszym sposobem jest umycie szuflady w ciepłej wodzie połączonej z łagodnym detergentem. Nie używaj silnych środków chemicznych, które mogłyby pozostawić na szufladzie irytujący zapach.

Dokładnie wysusz szufladę przed włożeniem jej z powrotem na miejsce.


4. Umieść szufladę z powrotem w lodówce.

Jeśli szuflada posiada pokrywkę, unieś ją.

refit_vegetable_drawer.png

Włóż szufladę na miejsce i delikatnie popchnij ją w dół oraz do przodu.


refit_vegetable_drawer1.png

Czyszczenie zasobnika wody


1. Czyszczenie tacy zasobnika wody

Taca zasobnika wody może z łatwością stać się mokra z powodu rozlanej wody lub lodu. Czyszczenie wymaga jedynie przetarcia tacy za pomocą suchej ściereczki.


dispenser_tray.png

2. Czyszczenie wylotu wody i lodu

Wylot wody i lodu należy często wycierać suchą, miękką ściereczką, ponieważ często ulega zabrudzeniu. Należy pamiętać, że włókna szmatki mogą przywierać do wylotu.


zasobnik_wody_lg.jpg

