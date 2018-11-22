Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Jak wymienić filtr Pure N Fresh (Czystość i świeżość) w lodówce?

Autor Iza Pietras 22.11.2018

Filtr Pure N Fresh

Filtr Pure N Fresh zapewnia unikatowy system oczyszczania powietrza, który niweluje brzydkie zapachy w lodówce. Wymieniaj go regularnie, a Twoja lodówka zawsze będzie ładnie pachnieć.

Działanie filtra Pure N Fresh (Czystość i Świeżość)


Działanie filtra Pure N Fresh (Czystość i Świeżość) polega na stałej cyrkulacji powietrza poprzez specjalnie dedykowany wiatraczek, który likwiduje brzydkie zapachy, jednocześnie wypełniając lodówkę przyjemnym aromatem. Filtr wymaga regularnej wymiany, a o potrzebie zakupu nowego filtra informuje nas lampka zapalająca się na panelu sterowania lodówki. Kiedy zobaczysz, że lampka zaczęła się świecić, jak najszybciej dokonaj wymiany, ponieważ filtr przestanie działać.


Jak działa filtr Pure N Fresh?

Wymiana filtra Pure N Fresh (Czystość i Świeżość)


1. Jeżeli na pulpicie lodówki wyświetlana jest ikonka Replace należy wymienić filtr funkcji Czystość i Świeżość.

Ikona wymiany filtra Pure N Fresh

2. Chwyć i zdejmij osłonę filtra Czystość i Świeżość poprzez obrócenie jej w stronę przeciwną do ruchu wskazówek zegara.

Jak zdjąć osłonę LG Pure N Fresh?

3. Wyjmij stary filtr z osłony i zastąp go nowym filtrem.

Zakładanie nowego filtra Pure N Fresh

4. Umieść osłonę z nowym filtrem z powrotem na jej miejscu oraz zablokuj poprzez obrócenie jej w stronę zgodną z ruchem wskazówek zegara.

Założenie osłony Pure N Fresh na miejsce

5. Zresetuj okres wymiany filtra poprzez wciśnięcie przycisku Pure N Fresh na pulpicie lodówki i przytrzymanie go przez 3 sekundy. Ikonka Replace powinna zgasnąć.

Środki ostrożności:


  • Nie wkładaj do oprawy filtra palców, ani żadnych obcych przedmiotów. W ten sposób możesz odnieść obrażenia lub doprowadzić do zepsucia filtra.
  • Jeśli nie zmienisz filtra w krótkim czasie po zapaleniu się lampki informującej o wymianie, w lodówce zaczną się pojawiać bakterie i brzydkie zapachy.
  • Nie płucz filtra w wodzie, ponieważ może to spowodować błędne działanie.
  • Należy zwrócić uwagę na kierunek odkręcania i przykręcania osłony.


