LG Experience

Wskazówki, w jaki sposób dbać o lodówkę

Autor Iza Pietras 22.11.2018

Jak dbać o lodówkę LG?

Systematyczne czyszczenie oraz przestrzeganie kilku prostych zasad znacząco przedłuży życie lodówki oraz zapobiegnie konieczności napraw.

Utrzymywanie lodówki w dobrym stanie wpłynie również na zmniejszenie zużycia energii oraz zagwarantuje, że jedzenie trzymane w środku będzie wolne od bakterii.

Lodówki LG projektowane są w ten sposób, aby ich czyszczenie i utrzymywanie w czystości było bardzo proste, szybkie i efektywne. Istnieje wiele rozwiązań, które zostały stworzone specjalnie po to, aby zminimalizować wysiłek wkładany w utrzymanie lodówki w dobrym stanie. Dodatkowo stosując się do kilku podstawowych zasad opieki nad sprzętem, możemy mieć pewność, że urządzenie będzie nam dobrze służyło przez długie lata użytkowania.

Lodówka LG - szuflady

Przed czyszczeniem wyjmij jedzenie z lodówki

Zanim zaczniesz wyjmować półkę lub szufladę z lodówki, opróżnij ją całkowicie ze składowanego jedzenia. W ten sposób unikniesz uszkodzenia siebie i urządzenia z powodu nacisku wagi jedzenia.

Nie zapomnij o odłączeniu kabla zasilania


Planując czyszczenie zewnętrznych otworów wentylacyjnych za pomocą odkurzacza, pamiętaj, aby najpierw wyjąć kabel zasilania lodówki z gniazdka. Jeśli tego nie zrobisz, może dojść do wyładowań statycznych, które mogą uszkodzić elektronikę lub spowodować porażenie prądem.

Szuflady i półki umyj dopiero po wyjęciu ich z lodówki


Wyjmij szuflady i półki z lodówki, a następnie umyj je wodą z płynem do mycia naczyń, używając miękkiej gąbki. Pamiętaj, aby dobrze je wysuszyć przed umieszczeniem z powrotem w lodówce.

Utrzymuj uszczelki drzwi lodówki w czystości

Regularnie przecieraj uszczelki drzwi lodówki namoczoną miękką ściereczką. Sprawdzaj, czy nic nie blokuje drzwiczek przed szczelnym zamknięciem.

Systematycznie usuwaj wszelkie plamy powstałe na koszykach lodówki


Szybko reaguj na wszystkie zabrudzenia, które wystąpią na koszykach i szufladach lodówki. Wszystkie rozlane substancje i plamy mogą utrudnić korzystanie z nich, a nawet doprowadzić do ich uszkodzenia.

Sprawdzaj, czy kabel zasilania znajduje się w dobrym stanie


Po wyczyszczeniu lodówki zawsze sprawdzaj, czy kabel zasilania nie uległ zniszczeniu, nie jest nietypowo ciepły oraz czy został odpowiednio podłączony do gniazdka.

Utrzymuj wszystkie otwory wentylacyjne w czystości 


Pamiętaj, że zablokowanie otworu wentylacyjnego może spowodować uszkodzenie produktu, a nawet wywołać pożar. Dlatego regularnie sprawdzaj ich drożność.

Zapobiegaj rdzewieniu metalowych elementów lodówki

Stosuj ochronę przeciwko rdzewieniu na metalowych powierzchniach zewnętrznych poprzez woskowanie ich dwa razy w roku. Nakładaj wosk miękką czystą szmatką. Staraj się unikać woskowania plastikowych elementów.

Lodówka LG z matelowymi elementami

Zewnętrzne powierzchnie lodówki traktuj wyjątkowo delikatnie


Do czyszczenia zewnętrznych powierzchni lodówki używaj wyłącznie delikatnych środków. Przecieraj je za pomocą miękkiej szmatki oraz wody z dodatkiem łagodnych detergentów. Unikaj stosowania substancji trących oraz agresywnych środków myjących. Wycieraj za pomocą suchej szmatki.

Nie umieszczaj żadnych elementów lodówki w zmywarce


Nigdy nie czyść żadnych elementów lodówki w zmywarce. Pod wpływem nadmiernego ciepła części mogą ulec deformacji i zniszczeniu.

Nie zdejmuj osłony z lampy LED


Jeśli lodówka została wyposażona w lampę LED, nigdy nie usuwaj z niej osłony. W przypadku, gdy lampa potrzebuje naprawy, skontaktuj się Centrum Obsługi Klienta LG.

