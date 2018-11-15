Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

LG OLED TV - jak zmienić ustawienia obrazu?

Autor Iza Pietras 15.11.2018

Jak zmienić ustawienia obrazu w OLED TV LG?

Dopasuj ustawienia telewizora OLED TV LG do swoich preferencji i ciesz się najwyższą jakością obrazu.

OLED TV to obecnie najlepszy wybór, jeśli zależy nam na doskonałej jakości obrazu, który zachwyci nas doskonałym odwzorowaniem kolorów, dużym kontrastem, głębokimi czerniami oraz szerokimi kątami widzenia. Jednakże tak jak w przypadku telewizorów wykonanych w innych technologiach, tak również ustawienia fabryczne OLED TV będą dopasowane do ogólnego użytku. Jeśli chcemy w pełni cieszyć się możliwościami urządzenia, powinniśmy dopasować jego ustawienia zarówno do otoczenia, jak i własnych preferencji oraz sposobu użytkowania.


Poniżej prezentujemy rekomendowane ustawienia obrazu dla różnych typów oświetlenia w otoczeniu. Jednakże, pamiętaj, że wszystko zależy od Twoich własnych preferencji i to one powinny być ostatecznym kryterium przy wyborze odpowiedniej wartości.

Ustawienia obrazu


Tylne światło/światło OLED

Poprzez dopasowanie tylnego oświetlenia ekranu możemy zarządzać stopniem jego jasności. Im wyższy wspólczynnik wybierzemy, tym jaśniejszy będzie ekran. Jeśli telewizor stoi w ciemnym pokoju lub piwnicy, wartość nie musi być ustawiona bardzo wysoko. W jaśniejszych pokojach, większa ilość tylnego oświetlenia jest bardziej pożądana. Pamiętaj, aby nie ustawiać tej wartości w momencie gdy słońce świeci bezpośrednio w ekran telewizora, ponieważ rezultat będzie bardzo nienaturalny. Postaraj się zrobić to, gdy oświetlenie pokoju będzie na jego najbardziej neutralnym poziomie. Jeśli po dziesięciu minutach zaczniesz mrużyć oczy, będzie to znaczyć, że tylne światło jest zbyt mocne.


Kontrast


Wartość tego ustawienia jest stanowi różnicę pomiędzy najjaśniejszym i najciemniejszym obrazem, jaki telwizor jest w stanie wygenerować. Radzimy nie podkręcać kontrastu na bardzo wysoki poziom. Najlepiej podczas oglądania czegoś na telewizorze zatrzymać obraz na scenie z dużą ilością jasnego, białego obrazu i użyć jej podczas dostosowywania kontrastu. Należy wybrać wartość, przy której obekt jest jasny, ale wciąż widać jego detale i wyraźne kontury.

Jasność


Ustawienie reguluje ogólną jasność ekranu. Im wartość jest bliższa 100, tym jaśniejszy staje się obraz. Jeśli ustawimy ją za wysoko, czernie staną się bardziej szare, a obraz straci swoją głębię. Z kolei w przypadku wyboru zbyt niskiej wartości, stracimy widoczność ciemniejszych detali ekranu. Najłatwiejszy sposób ustawienia jasności to wykorzystanie czarnych przestrzeni pojawiających się na dole i górze ekranu podczas oglądania filmu. Zatrzymaj obraz i zwiększaj jasność ekranu do momentu gdy czarna przestrzeń zacznie przybierać szary kolor.

Ostrość


Im wartość jest bliższa 50, tym ostrzejszy i czystszy staje się obraz. Do dopasowania odpowiedniej wartości najlepiej użyć obrazu, który składałby się z wielu prostych linii np. sceny z budynkami lub trybunami stadionu. Jeśli ustawisz zbyt wysoką ostrość, zauważysz, że linie staną się poszarpane. Wtedy należy zmniejszyć ostrość do poziomu, w którym linie staną się czyste i ostre.

Kolor


Podwyższając i obniżając tę wartość można zmieniać tonację kolorów pojawiających się na ekranie. Im bliżej 100, tym głębsze otrzymujemy kolory. Najlepszym sposobem na znalezienie optymalnej wartości bez użycia dysku kalibrującego oraz optycznego filtru jest wybranie obrazu z bogatą kolorystyką. Należy skupić się na tym, aby znane nam z rzeczywistości obiekty miały jak najbardziej naturalne odwzorowanie na ekranie.

OLED TV LG kontrast

Nasycenie barw


Funkcja ustawia balans kolorów pomiędzy odcieniami czerwieni i zieleni. Gdy zbliżasz się do wartości 50 w przypadku Czerwieni, kolory nasycają się bardziej czerwienią. Tak samo dzieje się w przypadku Zieleni i koloru zielonego.

Proszę, wypełnij ankietę i podziel się z nami Swoją opinią:

stars.png

Poprzedni

Wskazówki, w jaki sposób dbać o lodówkę
 

Następny

Jak prać jedwab inne delikatne tkaniny