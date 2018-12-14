Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Telewizory

An image of LG TV half in modern OLED TV and the other half in old TV from 1966

Nowości

50 lat historii telewizorów — od czarno-białych odbiorników do technologii OLED

Firma LG jest światowym pionierem o głębokich korzeniach w branży telewizorów. W 1966 roku jako pierwsza wprowadziła na rynek koreański telewizor wyprodukowany w tym kraju. W zeszłym roku...

LG's OLED transparent display was on show at Milan Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE

Wskazówki

Dzięki wyświetlaczom OLED od LG twoje treści reklamowe staną się wyjątkowe

Przyciągnij uwagę dzięki reklamom wykorzystującym ultrajasne, lekkie i elastyczne ekrany OLED od LG.

The OLED Falls was the hero exhibition at IFA 2019 for LG, with 260 55" OLED panels coming together for the beautiful show | More at LG MAGAZINE

Tech Hub

IFA 2019: Firma LG prezentuje wiele nowych produktów

Na targach IFA 2019 firma LG chwali się tym, co ma najlepsze. Obejrzyj wystawę, jeśli będziesz mieć szczęście ją odwiedzić.

Telewizor LG NanoCell i wierne, dokładne odwzorowanie kolorów na ekranie

Nowości

Hollywoodzka jakość obrazu i dźwięku - telewizory LG NanoCell

Firma LG stworzyła technologię NanoCell, dzięki której możemy cieszyć się prawdziwie hollywoodzką jakością obrazu. Ale… jak to działa?

Got a friend who loves the latest tech? A family member desperately in need of a new phone? Or someone you love really needs the best sound for their music? LG's Christmas guide has you covered | More at LG Magazine

Tech Hub

Pomysły LG na świąteczne prezenty – zaskocz ukochaną osobę

Przed tymi świętami firma LG przygotowała wiele pomysłów na prezenty, wśród których znajdzie się coś ciekawego zarówno dla maniaka technologii, wyjątkowo aktywnej osoby, jak i fanatyka gier.

Jak zmienić ustawienia obrazu w OLED TV LG?

Tech Hub

LG OLED TV - jak zmienić ustawienia obrazu?

Dopasuj ustawienia telewizora OLED TV LG do swoich preferencji i ciesz się najwyższą jakością obrazu.

Podstawy

Technologia, która poprawia Twoje życie codzienne

tv.png

TV

Sprawdź
audio.png

Audio

Sprawdź
tone-free.png

Słuchawki Douszne

Sprawdź
instaview.png

InstaView

Sprawdź
washing-machine.png

Pralki

Sprawdź
styler.png

Styler

Sprawdź
laptops.png

LG gram

Sprawdź
monitors.png

Monitory

Sprawdź
beamers.png

Projektory

Sprawdź
audio.png

Audio

Sprawdź
tone-free.png

Słuchawki Douszne

Sprawdź
instaview.png

InstaView

Sprawdź
washing-machine.png

Pralki

Sprawdź
styler.png

Styler

Sprawdź
laptops.png

LG gram

Sprawdź
monitors.png

Monitory

Sprawdź
beamers.png

Projektory

Sprawdź