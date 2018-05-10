Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Full HD czy 4K?

Autor LG Polska 10.05.2018

Full HD czy 4K

Czy wiesz czym różni się rozdzielczość 4K od Full HD? Poznaj różnicę.

Czym róznią się nowe standardy rozdzielczości i czy jesteśmy w stanie dostrzec różnicę między obrazem wyświetlanym w Full HD i 4K? Wyjaśniamy, czym jest wysoka rozdzielczość i dlaczego większa liczba pikseli w wyświetlanym obrazie ma znaczenie.

Rozdzielczość HD

Ogólne określenie HD jest stosowane do określenia sygnału telewizji wysokiej rozdzielczości (High Definition). Jeśli chodzi o telewizory, możemy spotkać się z oznaczeniem HD Ready. Sprzęt tego typu zyskał rozdzielczość 1366 × 768 pikseli.

Tak naprawdę modele z HD Ready odchodzą do lamusa i nie są rozwijane przez producentów. Tego typu telewizory dostępne jeszcze na rynku będą odpowiednie dla osób, które poszukują najtańszego, podstawowego i niewielkiego sprzętu. Rozdzielczość 1366 x 768 pikseli sprawdzi się jedynie przy modelach poniżej 32 cali ustawionych w odległości minimum 3 m od oglądającego. W innym przypadku pojedyncze piksele będą zbyt widoczne.

Rozdzielczość Full HD

Full HD to rozdzielczość 1920x1080. Jest ona aktualnie dostępna w większości standardowych telewizorów. Za jakość są tutaj odpowiedzialne ponad 2 miliony pikseli.

  • Dodatkowe funkcje nawet w standardowych modelach telewizorów Full HD

Telewizory Full HD wyposażono w wiele dodatkowych funkcji, m.in. Smart TV. Umożliwia ona oglądanie programów dostępnych w aplikacjach oraz często też przeglądanie stron internetowych. Zazwyczaj można też połączyć się z telewizorem przez Bluetooth, Wi-Fi czy USB.

  • Obraz wyświetlany w Full HD docenisz z odległości około 2 metrów

Zastanawiając się nad telewizorem z Full HD, trzeba wziąć pod uwagę to, że największą różnicę w jakości zobaczymy dopiero wtedy, kiedy będziemy oddaleni przynajmniej 2 metry od ekranu.

  • Rozdzielczość Full HD do średniej wielkości i dużych telewizorów

Optymalna wielkość telewizora przy rozdzielczości Full HD to około 40-55 cali. Przy większych odbiornikach lepiej pomyśleć o większej rozdzielczości, dzięki której obraz nawet z bliska będzie szczegółowy i ostry.

Rozdzielczość 4K – czy warto

Nazwa 4K określa liczbę pikseli w poprzek obrazu telewizora. Łącznie za jakość obrazu przy rozdzielczości 3840x2160 odpowiada więc ponad 8 milionów pikseli, czyli 4 razy więcej, niż przy Full HD. Czym jest w takim razie spotykane często UHD, Super UHD lub Ultra HD? To inne określenia dla 4K, w których po prostu nacisk został położony na zasygnalizowanie wysokiej jakości wyświetlanego obrazu (Ultra High Definition). Jak 4K wygląda w praktyce i czym się charakteryzuje?

  • 4K Ultra HD to wyraźne szczegóły widoczne nawet z bliska

Przede wszystkim różnicę jesteśmy w stanie dostrzec na szczegółach wyświetlanego obrazu. To właśnie za detale odpowiada tak duża ilość pikseli. W praktyce oznacza to, że możemy patrzeć na ekran z bliska – a nawet powinniśmy, aby docenić kontrast i odwzorowanie barw.

  • 4K to możliwość odtwarzania materiałów nagranych w najwyższej jakości

Istnieje przekonanie, że sprzęt z 4K jeszcze się nie sprawdza, ponieważ w tym momencie niełatwo znaleźć materiały nagrane w jakości, która umożliwiałaby oglądanie obrazów na tak wysokim poziomie. Tak naprawdę z biegiem czasu pojawia się ich coraz więcej, a najwięksi wydawcy już pracują nad lepszą jakością swoich materiałów. Już teraz treści nagrane w standardzie 4K oferują aplikacje: Netflix, Amazon oraz YouTube.

  • Skalowanie rozdzielczości materiałów do jakości 4K

Czy podczas oglądania standardowych programów lub filmów nagranych w niższej rozdzielczości nie będziemy mogli wykorzystać parametrów telewizora 4K. Z problemem gorszej jakości treści poradzono sobie dzięki funkcji skalowania każdego materiału do rozdzielczości porównywalnej z 4K. Oznacza to, że bardziej kontrastowym, realistycznym i szczegółowym obrazem możemy cieszyć się zawsze.

  • Telewizory 4K, na które możesz patrzeć pod kątem

Okazuje się, że w 60% przypadków oglądany przez nas obraz przekłamany ponieważ patrzymy na niego pod większym lub mniejszym kątem. W telewizorach LG Super UHD została zastosowana technologia Nano Cell, dzięki której obraz oglądany nawet pod kątem 60 stopni nie zniekształca, nie zmienia się też odwzorowanie kolorów. Dzieje się tak dzięki matrycy zbudowanej z nanocząsteczek o średnicy 1 nm. Technologia ta świetnie sprawdza się podczas grupowego czy rodzinnego oglądania.

  • Telewizory 4K UHD wyposażone we wszystkie przydatne funkcje

Telewizory z rozdzielczością 4K są bogate w udogodnienia i dodatkowe funkcje. Znajdziemy w nich już nie tylko ulepszoną funkcję Smart TV z najnowszym oprogramowaniem webOS 3.5, które umożliwia szybką i intuicyjną obsługę. Nie musimy też martwić się o obecność portów USB, złączy HDMI czy możliwości łączenia się poprzez WiFi. Warto jednak zwrócić uwagę, czy wybrany przez nas model ma aktualne wejścia HDMI zgodne ze standardem 2.0, jest wyposażony w aplikacje oferujące treści w 4K (Netflix, Amazon, YouTube), obsługuje HDR oraz jest w nowym standardzie kompresji wideo H. 265 lub HEVC. Tylko taki telewizor będzie potrafił odtworzyć treści nagrane w wysokiej rozdzielczości.

  • Technologia OLED w telewizorach 4k UHD

W rozdzielczości 4K możemy również znaleźć telewizory z nowoczesną matrycą LG OLED. Jest ona zbudowana ze specjalnych diod organicznych, które – w przeciwieństwie do tych w ekranach LCD – nie wymagają dodatkowego podświetlenia, ponieważ same emitują światło. Dzięki temu można uzyskać głębię czerni, która jest doskonałym kontrastem dla innych barw. Kolory stają się więc wyraziste i żywe. Dzieje się tak dlatego, że czerń nie jest dodatkowo podświetlana. W konsekwencji uzyskujemy szczegółowy, pełen barw obraz o jakości porównywalnej do tej, jaką dają najlepsze monitory graficzne.

Full HD czy 4K UHD

Odpowiedź na pytanie zależy przede wszystkim od naszych potrzeb oraz zakresu, w jakim chcemy w przyszłości wykorzystywać funkcje telewizora. Model Full HD będzie odpowiedni, kiedy:

  • szukamy średniej wielkości telewizora (od około 40 do 55 cali),
  • będzie on ustawiony w odległości minimum 2 metrów od punktu patrzenia

Rozdzielczość 4K sprawdzi się, jeśli szukamy telewizora:

  • większego niż 55 cali
  • który będziemy mogli ustawić bliżej siebie (w odległości ok. 1,5 metra)
  • na który możemy patrzeć pod kątem, nie tracąc jakości obrazu
  • który dokładnie odwzorowuje szczegóły, głębię czerni i kontrast między barwami. Jest to ważne np. podczas oglądania filmów akcji, dokumentów przyrodniczych lub transmisji sportowych

telewizor do 3000 zł

Telewizor do 3000 zł

Planujesz zakup nowego telewizora? Zobacz jak wybrać TV do 3000 zł. Czym się kierować? Na co zwrócić uwagę?

OLED TV Co to jest

Technologia OLED - matryca, dzięki której zobaczysz różnicę

Zobacz czym jest technologia OLED. Dowiedz się, dlaczego telewizory LG oferują najwyższą jakość obrazu. Poznaj technologię przyszłości.

A man and lg signature wallpaper tv w7 in a living room.

Który telewizor LG jest dla Ciebie najlepszy?

Chcesz sprawić sobie telewizor LG. Ale nie wiesz, który będzie dla Ciebie najlepszy?

