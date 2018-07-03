Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Jak sprawdzić model telewizora – nazewnictwo telewizorów LG

Autor LG Polska 03.07.2018

jak-sprawdzic-model-telewizora-nazewnictwo-telewizorow-lg-v1.jpg

Sprawdź, gdzie powinny znajdować się wszystkie niezbędne dane? Jak sprawdzić model telewizora? Jakie symbole możesz spotkać na tabliczce znamionowej?

Jeśli chcesz zarejestrować, serwisować lub sprzedać telewizor, będziesz musiał sprawdzić określone dane – numer seryjny, numer produktu, numer modelu. Nie wiesz, czym się różnią i gdzie ich szukać? A może nie masz pod ręką opakowania lub gwarancji produktu? Dowiedz się, gdzie na produkcie znajdują się interesujące cię oznaczenia. Jak sprawdzić rok produkcji telewizora?

Specyfikacje i oznaczenia telewizorów – gdzie je znaleźć?

Wszystkie podstawowe dane dotyczące telewizora powinny znajdować się na tak zwanej tabliczce znamionowej przyczepionej do sprzętu. Taką etykietę przymocowuje się zwykle z tyłu lub w innym mało widocznym  miejscu. Pamiętaj, że istotne dane nigdy nie znajdują się na łatwych do zerwania naklejkach. Tabliczka znamionowa powinna być przymocowana na stałe (nie wolno jej odklejać), tak by łatwo można było zweryfikować wszystkie niezbędne dane, a nawet zidentyfikować model w razie kradzieży.

Tabliczka znamionowa – co powinna zawierać?

Na tabliczce opisującej specyfikację telewizora powinny się znajdować następujące dane:

  • pełna nazwa telewizora,
  • producent,
  • rok produkcji,
  • numer produkcji, numer seryjny (ESN) i kod kreskowy produktu,
  • dane dotyczące oprogramowania (wersja),
  • podstawowe parametry –moc (W), częstotliwość prądu (Hz), wymagane napięcie (V) i natężenie (A),
  • certyfikat bezpieczeństwa i ostrzeżenia (informacje dotyczące zagrożeń i utylizacji).

Te ostatnie wyrażane są zazwyczaj graficznie poprzez symbole. Co oznaczają poszczególne ikonki?

jak-sprawdzic-model-telewizora-nazewnictwo-telewizorow-lg-infografika-1.jpg
jak-sprawdzic-model-telewizora-nazewnictwo-telewizorow-lg-infografika-1.jpg

Gdzie poza tabliczką znamionową można znaleźć specyfikacje telewizorów?

Dokładną specyfikację sprzętu powinna zawierać również karta gwarancyjna. Oznaczenia często umieszczane są także na ostatniej stronie instrukcji. Ponadto w modelach Smart TV, dzięki rozbudowanemu oprogramowaniu można zdobyć dane sprzętu, otwierając menu na telewizorze.

jak-sprawdzic-model-telewizora-nazewnictwo-telewizorow-lg-infografika-2.jpg
jak-sprawdzic-model-telewizora-nazewnictwo-telewizorow-lg-infografika-2.jpg

Nazewnictwo telewizorów LG – czym różni się numer seryjny, numer modelu i numer produktu telewizora?

Numery na tabliczkach znamionowych potrafią wyglądać bardzo podobnie, składać się z dużej ilości liter oraz cyfr i być trudne do zidentyfikowania. Do czego właściwie służą? Które z nich są najważniejsze? Pod jakimi skrótami bywają opisane?

Numer modelu (opisywany jako MODEL) to nic innego jak nazwa produktu. Określa ona konkretny rodzaj telewizora i pomaga na przykład w dokupieniu konkretnych części zamiennych do sprzętu. Umieszczana jest zwykle jako jedna z pierwszych informacji na tabliczce znamionowej.

Numer seryjny (oznaczany jako SERIAL NO) umieszczony jest zwykle w okolicy kodu kreskowego. Określa serię produkcyjną i jest wspólny dla wszystkich produktów wyprodukowanych w jej ramach. Pozwala zweryfikować wadliwe modele, gdy producenci wykryją problem w obrębie całej serii telewizorów.

Numer produktu (opisywany jako PRODUCT CODE) jest unikatowy dla danego sprzętu. Pozwala zarejestrować go na stronie producenta, zweryfikować w razie kradzieży lub powiązać z kartą gwarancyjną. Może częściowo zawierać w sobie numer modelu.

Podobny artykuł

1280x740pix_LG_OLEDW7.jpg

Nowości

LG OLED W7 – model z niespotykanymi możliwościami aranżacyjnymi

Telewizor jest trochę jak mebel. Kupujemy go na kilka lat i jest stałym elementem aranżacji wnętrz. Dla wielu osób to niezwykle ważne, aby wszystko do siebie pasowało. Dlatego zakup telewizora trzeba dobrze przemyśleć. No chyba, że zdecydujemy się na model LG W7, który pozwala na niespotykane wręcz możliwości aranżacyjne.

optymalna odległość od telewizora - infografika

Nowości

Odległość optymalna od telewizora do miejsca oglądania

Telewizor kupujemy z myślą o konkretnym pomieszczeniu i ustawieniu. Zazwyczaj wiemy z jakiej odległości będziemy oglądać wyświetlany obraz. Dzięki temu dużo łatwiej dobrać odpowiednią przekątną ekranu i rozdzielczość, które mają kluczowe znaczenie.

Poprzedni

Full HD czy 4K?
 

Następny

Najlepsze seriale na Netflix – ranking