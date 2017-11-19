Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Odległość optymalna od telewizora do miejsca oglądania

Autor LG Polska 19.11.2017

optymalna odległość od telewizora - infografika

Telewizor kupujemy z myślą o konkretnym pomieszczeniu i ustawieniu. Zazwyczaj wiemy z jakiej odległości będziemy oglądać wyświetlany obraz. Dzięki temu dużo łatwiej dobrać odpowiednią przekątną ekranu i rozdzielczość, które mają kluczowe znaczenie.

Dopasuj wielkość telewizora do pomieszczenia

Może się wydawać, że kupując telewizor, powinniśmy kierować się zasadą, według której lepsze są modele o dużej przekątnej i rozdzielczości, a jedynym ograniczeniem jest budżet. To często powtarzany mit, który niewiele ma wspólnego z rzeczywistością. Telewizor powinien być dopasowany do pomieszczenia, w jakim będzie używany, a przede wszystkim odległości, z jakiej będzie oglądany. Nie można przesadzać w żadną stronę — urządzenie nie może być ani za małe, ani zbyt duże.

Wiadomo jednak, że do mieszkania w bloku, z salonem o powierzchni 25 metrów, raczej nie kupimy telewizora 4K Ultra HD o przekątnej aż 150 cali. Nie miałoby to kompletnie żadnego sensu. Urządzenie zajmie zbyt dużą powierzchnię ściany, a ustawienie wszelkich mebli będzie niemal niemożliwe. W takim przypadku rozsądnym rozmiarem jest około 65-75 cali. Już to zapewni duży komfort. Problem polega na tym, że z odległości 3 metrów trudno będzie nam dostrzec wielką różnicę między Full HD i Ultra HD. Ale jeśli usiądziemy bliżej, np. z padem do konsoli nowej generacji, to już jak najbardziej docenimy zalety cztery razy wyższej rozdzielczości. Lepiej też wybierać nieco mniejsze modele np. do sypialni, która ma być głównie miejscem wypoczynku.

Rozdzielczość ma znaczenie

Kupując telewizor powinniśmy kierować się nie tylko przekątną ekranu, ale również rozdzielczością. Zasada jest w gruncie rzeczy bardzo prosta i oczywista – im niższa rozdzielczość, czyli mniej pikseli wyświetlanych na ekranie, tym z większej odległości powinniśmy oglądać obraz. Dla przykładu musimy bardziej zbliżyć się do telewizora Full HD niż telewizora HD Ready, aby zauważyć pojedyncze piksele na wyświetlaczu. Dlatego przy wyższych rozdzielczościach możemy oglądać filmy, seriale i programy z bliska. Warto jednak zachować pewien umiar. Jeśli planujemy zakup telewizora 4K Ultra HD, to nie znaczy, że model o przekątnej 65 cali możemy oglądać z bezpiecznej odległości 2 metrów. Będzie to bardzo niekomfortowe i męczące dla naszych oczu. Trudno też skupić się na obrazie, bo będziemy musieli wodzić wzrokiem na prawo i lewo.

Odległość od ekranu a przekątna

Dla każdej rozdzielczości powstały proste przeliczniki, dzięki którym można łatwo określić optymalną przekątną ekranu, w zależności od odległości od niego. Oczywiście należy to traktować jako pewnego rodzaju podpowiedź, a nie sztywne zasady. Niewielkie odstępstwa są jak najbardziej dopuszczalne, chociaż znowu należy powtórzyć, aby nie przesadzać w żadną ze stron.

W naszych rozważaniach pomijamy telewizory o rozdzielczościach niższych niż Full HD 1920 x 1080 pikseli. Modele HD Ready są już praktycznie niedostępne w sprzedaży, poza niechlubnymi wyjątkami i bardzo starymi modelami. Dzisiaj wybieramy praktycznie tylko między telewizorami Full HD i 4K Ultra HD.

Odległość od telewizora 4K i Full HD

Ale przejdźmy do rzeczy. Przyjęło się, że w przypadku telewizorów Full HD każde 4-4,5 cm odległości od odbiornika to jeden cal przekątnej ekranu. Najbardziej optymalną wartością jest 4,2 cm, ale jak już wspominaliśmy, dopuszczalne są pewne odstępstwa. Jeśli telewizor będziemy oglądać z kanapy oddalonej o 3 metry, czyli 300 cm, to możemy wybierać modele Full HD o przekątnej nawet 75 cali. Dla przykładu dla rozdzielczości 720p byłoby to już tylko 50 cali. Z kolei dla 4K Ultra HD przelicznik jest dwa razy większy i każdy cal przekątnej to 2,1 cm odległości od ekranu. Zatem przy 3 metrach można mówić nawet o urządzeniach 150-calowych.

Wybór odpowiedniego telewizora może wydawać się skomplikowany. Musimy zdecydować się na:

  • odpowiednią rozdzielczość,
  • przekątną ekranu,
  • technologię wykonania matrycy,
  • system Smart TV,
  • inne dodatkowe rozwiązania.

Teraz przynajmniej te dwa pierwsze będzie nieco łatwiej wybrać.

