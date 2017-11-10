Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

LG Experience

Najciekawsze technologie LG, dzięki którym zaoszczędzisz na prądzie

Autor LG Polska 10.11.2017

1280X740-technologie.jpg

Każdego roku, także w Polsce, rośnie zapotrzebowanie na energię elektryczną. Wynika to z tego, że używamy coraz większej liczby urządzeń elektrycznych. Na szczęście producenci cały czas w pocie czoła pracują nad technologiami, które czynią sprzęty coraz bardziej energooszczędnymi. LG ma w swoim portfolio kilka takich rozwiązań.

Rozwój technologiczny sprawił, że cały czas rośnie liczba urządzeń elektronicznych w każdym gospodarstwie domowym. Nie ograniczamy się już tylko do niezbędnych sprzętów AGD. Jednocześnie rosną nam rachunki za prąd. Ratunkiem w tej sytuacji są urządzenia o jak najwyższej klasie energetycznej i z nowoczesnymi rozwiązaniami technologicznymi.

Inverter Linear Compressor

Lodówka to urządzenie niezbędne w każdym domu, bez którego nie jesteśmy w stanie odpowiednio przechowywać żywności. Działa 24 godziny na dobę, więc znacząco wpływa na zużycie energii w każdym gospodarstwie. Dlatego tak ważne jest, aby kupić lodówkę, która będzie energooszczędna. Pod tym względem na czoło wysuwa się technologia LG o nazwie Inverter Linear Compressor.

Inverter Linear Compressor to nowoczesny kompresor z napędem liniowym. Inżynierowie LG zrezygnowali z tradycyjnego kompresora tłokowego, dzięki czemu nie tylko zmniejszyli zużycie energii, ale też ograniczyli generowany hałas. Jak udało się to osiągnąć? Między innymi dzięki mniejszej liczbie punktów tarcia, co przekłada się na płynniejszą pracę. Porównanie dwóch modeli — GBB530NSCXE z napędem liniowym oraz GBB530NSQWB z napędem tłokowym — wykazało, że pierwszy z nich zużywa aż o 32 procent mniej energii. Biorąc pod uwagę ciągłe działanie lodówki, przekłada się to na dużo niższe rachunki za prąd. Technologia kompresora z napędem liniowym sprawiła też, że lodówki LG wykraczają poza aktualne normy energetyczne, otrzymując klasę A+++-20%. Dodatkowo LG udziela na napęd aż 10-letniej gwarancji.

Pralki 6 Motion

W tradycyjnych pralkach silnik umieszczony jest obok bębna, z którym łączy się za pomocą koła pasowego i paska napędy. Chociaż jest to powszechnie stosowane rozwiązanie, to trudno nazwać je optymalnym. Taki mechanizm sprawia, że pralki są hałaśliwe, mocno wibrują, a na dodatek mogą ulegać usterkom. Właśnie dlatego LG opracowało silnik o nazwie 6 Motion DD, który nie tylko niweluje te problemy, ale też może wpływać na niższe koszty eksploatacji.

Silnik 6 Motion DD nazywany jest również napędem bezpośrednim. To dlatego, że jest bezpośrednio połączony z bębnem pralki. Przekłada się to przede wszystkim na mniejsze wibracje i redukcję hałasu, ale też niższe koszty eksploatacji i zużycie energii. Na podstawie badań określono też, że silnik 6 Motion DD jest w stanie wytrzymać około 5 tys. cykli prania. Przy założeniu 220 prań rocznie daje to żywotność na poziomie aż 22 lat. LG zdecydowało się na udzielenie aż 10-letniej gwarancji na silnik i wszystkie jego części.

>>Zobacz Pralki LG z silnikiem 6 Motion DD<<

Technologia OLED

LG jest światowym liderem w produkcji ekranów OLED dla telewizorów. Wyświetlacze organiczne mają praktycznie same zalety z niewiarygodną jakością obrazu i mniejszymi rozmiarami na czele. Nie można jednak zapominać o zużyciu energii. W ekranach OLED nie trzeba stosować żadnego podświetlenia, ponieważ piksele świecą się same z siebie. To znacząco wpływa na zapotrzebowanie energetyczne. W skrócie – telewizory OLED są dużo bardziej oszczędne od porównywalnych modeli LCD. Dla fanów filmów i seriali oznacza to niższe kwoty na rachunkach za prąd.

To zaledwie kilka z nowoczesnych rozwiązań LG, które znacząco redukują zapotrzebowanie na prąd w urządzeniach elektronicznych. Warto wziąć je pod uwagę nie tylko ze względu na niższe koszty eksploatacyjne, ale także dbałość o środowisko.

