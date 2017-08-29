Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Oszczędzanie energii – czym jest i jak działa Inverter Linear Compressor

Autor LG Polska 29.08.2017

1280x740_linear compressor.jpg

Każdego roku w naszych domach pojawia się coraz więcej sprzętów elektronicznych. Jeszcze kilka lat temu mieliśmy ich zdecydowanie mniej. To oznacza większe zużycie energii, a więc wyższe rachunki za prąd. Dlatego warto zadbać, aby wszystkie urządzenia w naszych domach były energooszczędne. Takie są na przykład lodówki LG z nowoczesnym kompresorem Inverter Linear Compressor.

Energooszczędność to dzisiaj jeden z najważniejszych parametrów każdego urządzenia elektronicznego. Przestaliśmy bowiem patrzeć tylko na to, co dany sprzęt oferuje i ile kosztuje, ale także jakie poniesiemy koszty w czasie użytkowania. Ma to szczególnie duże znaczenie w przypadku dużych sprzętów AGD, które działają praktycznie bez przerwy (np. lodówka). Ale mniejsze zużycie energii to nie tylko niższe rachunki za prąd. To również działanie proekologiczne, które jest tak ważne dla wielu osób.

Inverter Linear Compressor

Właśnie dlatego LG tak mocno skupiło się na opracowaniu nowych technologii, dzięki którym zużycie energii w produktach koreańskiej firmy byłoby możliwie najniższe. Jednym z najbardziej zaawansowanych i innowacyjnych pomysłów okazał się kompresor o nazwie Inverter Linear Compressor. Wyróżnia on lodówki LG na tle konkurencji, która często cały czas wykorzystuje przestarzałe rozwiązania.

Inverter Linear Compressor to zupełnie nowy typ kompresora, stosowany w lodówkach premium firmy LG. Przede wszystkim znacząco różni się on budową od tradycyjnych rozwiązań, które można uznać nawet za nieco przestarzałe. Zamiast zastosowania napędu tłokowego inżynierowie koreańskiej marki stworzyli kompresor z napędem liniowym. Ta niewielka, wydawałoby się, zamiana pozwoliła znacząco ograniczyć nie tylko zużycie energii, ale także generowany hałas. Napęd liniowy ma dużo prostszą budowę od napędu tłokowego, ale nie oznacza to, że jest gorszy. Wręcz przeciwnie. Napęd liniowy jest dużo skuteczniejszy. Wyróżnia się głównie mniejszą liczbą punktów tarcia, dzięki czemu działa płynniej. To z kolei przekłada się na mniejszy hałas, który jest bardzo ważny dla wielu użytkowników.

Ale nie tylko hałas jest zaletą Inverter Linear Compressor. Jeszcze ważniejsze jest zużycie energii, które udało się ograniczyć nawet o 32 procent. W testach porównano ze sobą dwa modele – GBB530NSCXE z napędem liniowym oraz GBB530NSQWB. Pomiary zostały dokonane przez niezależną firmę VDE, która certyfikuje sprzęty elektroniczne. Okazało się, że model z technologią Inverter Linear Compressor zużywał prawie o 1/3 mniej energii od porównywanego urządzenia z kompresorem tłokowym. Dzięki temu lodówki LG wykraczają poza aktualnie opracowane klasy energetyczne, uzyskując nawet A+++-20%. To poziom do tej pory niespotykany, który znacząco wpływa na ekologię i rachunki za prąd.

Ale czym są rozwiązania technologiczne, jeśli nie są one zaprojektowane i stworzone z należytą starannością. Właśnie dlatego LG deklaruje, że nowoczesne kompresory liniowe powinny działać bezproblemowo nawet do 20 lat. Co więcej, firma udziela na ten element lodówek aż 10 lat gwarancji. To okres, w trakcie którego nie trzeba martwić się o działanie Inverter Linear Compressor i można cieszyć się niskimi opłatami za prąd i niespotykaną ciszą.

Kompresor Inverter Linear Compressor można znaleźć w wielu lodówkach marki LG klasy Premium. Co ważne, nie są to wcale modele drogie, dzięki czemu są dostępne dla wielu osób, niezależnie od zasobności portfela.

