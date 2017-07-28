Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Klimatyzacja LG – rozwiązania dla domu

Autor LG Polska 28.07.2017

785x394px_klimatyzacja.jpg

Lato pod względem temperatur potrafi utrudniać życie i pracę. Co prawda uwielbiamy ciepło i wysokie temperatury, ale tylko do pewnego poziomu. Często panująca duchota i duża wilgotność stają się uciążliwe. Dlatego coraz więcej osób decyduje się na montaż w domu klimatyzacji. Ciekawe rozwiązania przygotowała również firma LG.

Domowa klimatyzacja to coraz popularniejsze rozwiązanie wśród Polaków. Latem pozwala przyjemnie obniżyć temperaturę w pomieszczeniach, a zimą może służyć jako ogrzewanie. Ale to nie jedyne funkcje. Domowa klimatyzacja to również sposób na czystsze powietrze. Nie trzeba też martwić się o koszty, ponieważ urządzenia tego typu są coraz bardziej energooszczędne.

Najciekawsze rozwiązania w domowych klimatyzacjach LG

Klimatyzacja domowa marki LG to dużo więcej niż tylko obniżanie i zwiększanie temperatury w pomieszczeniach. Dzisiejsze sprzęty powinny oferować wiele ciekawych funkcji, w końcu żyjemy w czasach, w których na salony wkracza Internet Rzeczy, a każdy w kieszeni nosi mały komputer w postaci smartfona. Koreańscy inżynierowie postanowili to wykorzystać.

Klimatyzacje marki LG można między innymi sterować smartfonami i tabletami z systemami operacyjnymi Android lub Apple iOS. Wystarczy tylko pobrać aplikację LG Smart ThinQ, która jest dostępna w języku polskim. Co ważne, nie jesteśmy ograniczeni przez zasięg. Wystarczy, że mamy dostęp do Internetu i wszystkimi funkcjami urządzenia możemy sterować nawet z drugiego końca świata. W każdej chwili możemy też sprawdzić aktualną temperaturę i tryb działania. Jakby tego było mało, dzięki aplikacji możemy też dokonać diagnostyki klimatyzacji i sprawdzić poprawność działania lub wykryć ewentualne problemy. Wszystko to na ekranie smartfona.

Czyste powietrze dzięki klimatyzacji

W modelach marki LG znajdziemy także Jonizator. Co on daje? Przede wszystkim sterylizuje przepływające przez klimatyzator powietrze, ale także jego bezpośrednie otoczenie. Dzięki temu otoczenie w naszych domach jest dużo czystsze.

Firma przeprowadziła test, w którym do pomieszczenia o powierzchni 52 m2 wpuszczono pałeczki okrężnicy. Następnie uruchomiono klimatyzator z funkcją Jonizatora. Po zaledwie 30 minutach z powietrza zniknęło aż 99,9% bakterii. To tylko potwierdza ogromną skuteczność tego rozwiązania. Jeśli klimatyzator nie ma funkcji Jonizatora (np. modele z serii Standard), to wyposażony jest w odpowiednie filtry, które również eliminują pyły i bakterie o rozmiarze do 10 μm.

Wymagający użytkownicy powinni docenić tryb Jet Mode. Załóżmy, że wyjechaliśmy na wakacje. Po powrocie do domu w pomieszczeniach jest gorąco i duszno, bo z powodów bezpieczeństwa postanowiliśmy zamknąć okna. W takiej sytuacji wystarczy włączyć klimatyzację i uruchomić tryb Jet Mode. Pozwala on w ciągu zaledwie 30 minut obniżyć temperaturę w pomieszczeniu do zaledwie 18 stopni Celsjusza.

Global_Artcool Stylist_2016_Hero_1600x800_D_1483968868504_d.jpg

Klimatyzacja, która zadba o nastrój

Klimatyzacje zazwyczaj kojarzą nam się ze sporych rozmiarów urządzeniami, które niekoniecznie dobrze współgrają z wnętrzami. Projektując pomieszczenia i myśląc o zamontowaniu zestawu, często musimy iść na pewnego rodzaju kompromisy. Z taką opinią zrywają modele z serii Artcool Stylist Smart Inverter. Nie tylko prezentują się one dużo ładniej od tradycyjnych klimatyzacji, ale również oferują wiele ciekawych funkcji dodatkowych. Warto wspomnieć między innymi o LED & Mood Lightning, czyli specjalnym podświetleniu, które informuje o trybie działania urządzenia, ale może też dopasowywać się do naszego aktualnego nastroju. Poza tym klimatyzacja pozwala na wybranie kierunku, w którym ma być wydmuchiwane powietrze.

W swojej ofercie LG ma wiele klimatyzacji przystosowanych do różnych klientów. Dla dbających o wygląd pomieszczenia powstały modele Artcool Stylist Smart Inverter. Mniej wymagający powinni zwrócić swój wzrok w kierunku serii Standard. Jeśli ktoś ma większe potrzeby, to ciekawą ofertą są modele Standard Plus, RAC Deluxe oraz RAC Artcool.

