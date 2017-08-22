Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Klimatyzacja LG Multi Split

Autor LG Polska 22.08.2017

1920x740_MultiSplit.jpg

Letnie upały doskwierają nam z roku na rok coraz bardziej. Temperatury w okolicach 30 stopni i więcej są już ciężkie do zniesienia, a często również niebezpiecznie dla zdrowa. Rozwiązaniem problemu jest klimatyzacja. Ale to nie jedyna jej funkcja. Dzisiejsze klimatyzacje doskonale radzą sobie także z oczyszczaniem powietrza, więc mają pozytywny wpływ na nasze zdrowie.

Zarówno klimatyzacje, jak i oczyszczacze powietrza zyskują w ostatnim czasie na sporej popularności. Polacy nie tylko zaczęli dbać o własny komfort, ale też zdrowie. Tymczasem kupno obu urządzeń nie ma sensu. Wystarcza sama klimatyzacja, np. LG Multi Split.

Czym jest LG Multi Split?

LG Multi Split to system klimatyzacji stworzony z myślą o komforcie i elegancji. Jego największą zaletą jest prostota użytkowania. W rozwiązani koreańskiej marki jedna jednostka zewnętrzna może obsługiwać jednocześnie nawet do 9 różnych pomieszczeń. Dzięki temu można optymalnie rozmieścić jednostki wewnętrzne klimatyzacji, uzyskując jednocześnie najlepsze efekty. To oszczędność nie tylko pieniędzy, ale też miejsca. To może okazać się kluczowe przede wszystkim w mieszkaniach w bloku, gdzie nie mamy zbyt wiele miejsca na balkonie. Ważne jest tylko to, aby dopasować moc jednostki zewnętrznej do liczby pomieszczeń. Jeśli za dbamy o to, to sama instalacja i użytkowanie klimatyzacji będą bardzo proste.

Warto też w tym miejscu wyjaśnić, czym są jednostki zewnętrzne i wewnętrzne. Pierwsze umieszczamy na świeżym powietrzu – balkonie lub ścianie. Składają się głównie ze skraplacza i sprężarki, ale coraz częściej mają ten wbudowany filtr powietrza. Natomiast jednostka wewnętrzna to ta, którą umieszczamy w danym pomieszczeniu. Ma wentylator i parownik. Oba urządzenia muszą być ze sobą połączone, aby system w ogóle działał.

Klimatyzacja zamiast oczyszczacza powietrza

W ostatnich miesiącach w Polsce dużo mówiło się o zanieczyszczeniu powietrza, spowodowanym tzw. smogiem. To uświadomiło i skłoniło Polaków do większego dbania o własne zdrowie. Na popularności zyskały oczyszczacze, dzięki którym – przynajmniej w domu – możemy oddychać czystym i zdrowym powietrzem. Tymczasem niewiele osób wie, że kupując klimatyzację zapewniamy sobie nie tylko czyste powietrze, ale też komfortowe temperatury w trakcie letnich upałów. Wystarczy tylko wybrać odpowiednie urządzenie.

Dobrym wyborem są modelem marki LG z Jonizatorem. Ten element odpowiada między innymi za sterylizowanie przepływającego przez klimatyzator powietrza. Ma to bezpośredni wpływ na jakość tego, czym oddychamy. Koreańska firma przeprowadziła test, w którym do pomieszczenia o powierzchni 52 m2 wpuszczono pałeczki okrężnicy. Następnie uruchomiono klimatyzację z Jonizatorem. Wystarczyło zaledwie 30 minut, aby urządzenie usunęło 99,9 procent wszystkich bakterii. Jeśli klimatyzacja działa regularnie, to na bieżąco usuwa wszystkie zanieczyszczenia. Modele, które nie są wyposażone w Jonizator i tak mają specjalne filtry, które wyłapują wszystko o rozmiarze do 10 μm. Ma on w sobie bakteriobójcze substancje, które obniżają metabolizm bakterii i ograniczają ich zdolność rozwoju.

Nie tylko czystość, ale też komfort

Ale nie można zapominać o najważniejsze funkcji klimatyzacji, czyli dbaniu o odpowiednią temperaturę w domu. W ostatnich latach w Polsce można śmiało mówić o upalnych latach. Temperatura często sięga powyżej 30 stopni Celsjusza, co jest nie tylko niekomfortowe, ale może być nawet niebezpiecznie dla zdrowia. Dzięki klimatyzacji Multi Split możemy łatwo zadbać o odpowiednią temperaturę w każdym pomieszczeniu w naszym domu. Na dodatek każdy użytkownik może ustawić taki poziom ciepła, jaki jemu odpowiada najbardziej. Da się to zrobić też za pomocą smartfona (np. w modelach Artcool). Wystarczy połączyć klimatyzację z domową siecią, a następnie pobrać dedykowaną aplikację ze Sklepu Play lub App Store. Po sparowaniu urządzeń możemy włączać chłodzenie lub grzanie nawet nie będąc w domu. To bardzo wygodne, gdy np. wracamy po 2-tygodniowych wakacjach. Jeszcze w drodze do domu możemy z telefonu włączyć klimatyzację oddaloną od nas o kilka kilometrów i po dotarciu na miejsce cieszyć się przyjemny chłodem.

Dlatego, zamiast kupować oczyszczacz powietrza, często lepszym wyborem będzie klimatyzacja. Nie tylko powietrze w domu będzie czyste, ale też chłodne. LG Multi Split to rozwiązania dla osób, które dbają o swoje zdrowie i komfort.

Podobny artykuł

1280X740-technologie.jpg

Nowości

Najciekawsze technologie LG, dzięki którym zaoszczędzisz na prądzie

Każdego roku, także w Polsce, rośnie zapotrzebowanie na energię elektryczną. Wynika to z tego, że używamy coraz większej liczby urządzeń elektrycznych. Na szczęście producenci cały czas w pocie czoła pracują nad technologiami, które czynią sprzęty coraz bardziej energooszczędnymi. LG ma w swoim portfolio kilka takich rozwiązań.

1280x740_linear compressor.jpg

Nowości

Oszczędzanie energii – czym jest i jak działa Inverter Linear Compressor

Każdego roku w naszych domach pojawia się coraz więcej sprzętów elektronicznych. Jeszcze kilka lat temu mieliśmy ich zdecydowanie mniej. To oznacza większe zużycie energii, a więc wyższe rachunki za prąd. Dlatego warto zadbać, aby wszystkie urządzenia w naszych domach były energooszczędne. Takie są na przykład lodówki LG z nowoczesnym kompresorem Inverter Linear Compressor.

785x394px_klimatyzacja.jpg

Nowości

Klimatyzacja LG – rozwiązania dla domu

Lato pod względem temperatur potrafi utrudniać życie i pracę. Co prawda uwielbiamy ciepło i wysokie temperatury, ale tylko do pewnego poziomu. Często panująca duchota i duża wilgotność stają się uciążliwe. Dlatego coraz więcej osób decyduje się na montaż w domu klimatyzacji. Ciekawe rozwiązania przygotowała również firma LG.

Poprzedni

Funkcje NatureFRESH w lodówkach LG
 

Następny

LG TwinWash – pierwsza dwukomorowa pralka LG