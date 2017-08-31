Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Funkcje NatureFRESH w lodówkach LG

Autor LG Polska 31.08.2017

Mało kto ma czas, aby codziennie chodzić na zakupy po świeże produkty. Zazwyczaj kupujemy produkty na zapas, aby w ciągu tygodnia nie tracić czasu na wyprawy do sklepów. Tylko jak wtedy zachować ich odpowiednią świeżość? Z pomocą przychodzi system NatureFRESH w lodówkach LG.

Każdy marzy o tym, aby przygotowywać posiłki z jak najbardziej świeżych produktów. Niestety, rzadko kiedy mamy czas, aby codziennie chodzić na zakupy. Na szczęście nowoczesne lodówki LG oferują wiele funkcji, dzięki którym produkty spożywcze dłużej zachowają swoją świeżość, a posiłki będą dzięki temu zdrowsze i smaczniejsze. Wszystkie technologie za to odpowiedzialne określono mianem NatureFRESH. Ale nazwy nazwami, a co to oznacza w praktyce?

NatureFRESH

Dzięki systemowi NatureFRESH żywność przechowywana w lodówkach LG na dłużej pozostaje świeża. Pozwala to nie tylko przygotowywać smaczniejsze i zdrowsze posiłki, ale przede wszystkim możemy w ten sposób zaoszczędzić sporo czasu. Pod nazwą NatureFRESH znajdziemy aż trzy osobne rozwiązania, które na różne sposoby wpływają na świeżość wszelkiego rodzaju produktów. Te technologie to: FRESHConverter, FRESHBalancer oraz Nature FRESHCooling. Co konkretnie kryje się pod tymi nazwami?

1280x740px_nature-fresh2.jpg

FRESHConverter

Zazwyczaj w lodówkach ustawiamy jedną temperaturę dla wszystkich przechowywanych produktów. Chociaż jest to rozwiązanie najprostsze, to zdecydowanie nie jest ani najlepsze, ani najskuteczniejsze. W rzeczywistości różne produkty spożywcze powinny być przechowywane w innych temperaturach. Dotyczy to przede wszystkim warzyw, mięs i ryb. Właśnie dlatego inżynierowie LG opracowali komorę świeżości o nazwie FRESHConverter. Daje ona kontrolę nad temperaturą wewnątrz szuflady w zależności od rodzaju przechowywanej żywności, która nie wymaga w danym momencie mrożenia. Komora ma trzy ustawienia – mięso, ryby oraz warzywa.

FRESHBalancer

Świeżość najszybciej tracą owoce i warzywa. Trzymane poza lodówką nawet już po 1-2 dniach mogą nie nadawać się do spożycia. Z kolei trzymanie ich razem, w jednej szufladzie, może negatywnie wpłynąć na ich właściwości. Dlatego powstała technologia o nazwie FRESHBalancer. To kolejna komora w lodówkach LG, ale do przechowywania warzyw i owoców. Wyposażona jest w prosty przełącznik dwóch trybów. Nie tylko automatycznie reguluje temperaturę wewnątrz szuflady, ale również ustawia najbardziej odpowiednią wilgotność dla danych produktów. Jest to możliwe dzięki zastosowaniu pokrywy MoistBalanceCrisper oraz regulowanych uszczelek.

FRESHCooling

Ostatnim, autorskim rozwiązaniem LG, wchodzącym w skład systemu NatureFRESH jest FRESHCooling. W lodówkach bardzo ważny jest odpowiedni przepływ powietrza. Jeśli obieg jest w jakiś sposób blokowany, to wnętrze lodówki nie jest równomiernie chłodzony. Technologia LG składa się z kilku otworów wentylacyjnych. Skutkuje to lepszym przepływem powietrza nawet o 76 procent w porównaniu do półautomatycznych systemów odmrażających. Różnica jest więc kolosalna i trudna do pominięcia.

Wszystkie te rozwiązania składają się na jeden system NatureFRESH, który dba o jak najlepszą świeżość naszych potraw. To bardzo ważne, aby przez cały czas mieć do dyspozycji składki świeże, a przez to zdrowsze i smaczniejsze. NatureFRESH znajdziemy w lodówkach LG.

