Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience
A hand to knock on LG InstaView Door-in-door A hand to knock on LG InstaView Door-in-door

Lodówka LG InstaView  Door-in-Door™ ułatwia życie z każdym stuknięciem! Teraz możesz zajrzeć do środka bez otwierania drzwi.

Puk, puk. Kto tam? Nowe lodówki LG InstaView Door-in-Door™! Goście, którzy przyjdą do Ciebie na imprezę nie będą pukać tylko do drzwi wejściowych, ale i do lodówki, aby zobaczyć, co planujesz na deser. Lodówka InstaView Door-in-Door™ to nie tylko innowacyjne i inteligentne urządzenie, ale i śmiałe rozwiązanie stylistyczne i projektowe.

KUP TERAZ

Każdy, kto wejdzie do Twojej kuchni niechybnie zwróci uwagę na energooszczędną lodówkę z funkcją „door-in-door”. Aby zobaczyć, co jest w środku, wystarczy dwa razy stuknąć w drzwi — nie trzeba ich otwierać! Wyobraź sobie, że spieszysz się na zakupy do warzywniaka i nie pamiętasz, które warzywa i owoce trzeba uzupełnić. 

W nowej lodówce LG wcale nie trzeba otwierać drzwi — wystarczy dwa razy stuknąć, aby we wnętrzu zapaliło się światło i można było do niego zajrzeć przez eleganckie szklane okienko, oszczędzając w ten sposób energię. W ten wygodny sposób dłużej utrzymasz świeżość produktów dzięki pięciostopniowemu filtrowi powietrza i oszczędzisz energię (ograniczając nawet o 41% straty chłodnego powietrza).


Systemu DoorCooling+™

Knock twice, see inside! The all new LG InstaView Door-in-Door™
A hand to open LG InstaView Door-in-door
A side view of LG InstaView Door-in-door
Knock twice, see inside! The all new LG InstaView Door-in-Door™
Knock twice, see inside! The all new LG InstaView Door-in-Door™
A hand to open LG InstaView Door-in-door
A side view of LG InstaView Door-in-door
Knock twice, see inside! The all new LG InstaView Door-in-Door™

To się nazywa praktyczna innowacja!

Lodówka LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ jest wyposażona we wszystkie gadżety ułatwiające sprawną organizację miejsca. Jeśli na przykład organizujesz grilla, nie musisz szukać dodatkowego miejsca na przechowywanie w uporządkowany sposób lodu, wina i mięsa.

Napoje są zimniejsze, a żywność zachowuje świeżość dzięki równomiernemu i szybszemu działaniu systemu DoorCooling+™.1 Butelki wina przechowasz na eleganckiej i wygodnej w użyciu półce mogącej schłodzić nawet cztery butelki do około 4°C. Przydatnym dodatkiem jest też podręczny pojemnik, w sam raz na kawałki mięsa i sery wymagające przechowywania w temperaturze około 3°C.  

article_topic-name_sub-img5.jpg

Lodówka LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ jest znacznie inteligentniejsza od przeciętnej lodówki. Poza funkcjami codziennego użytku posiada też aplikację LG ThinQ, za pomocą której możesz sterować urządzeniem i diagnozować usterki przy użyciu smartfona, będąc nawet poza domem.

Dzięki temu, robiąc zakupy albo przebywając w pracy możesz ustawić dowolną temperaturę w chłodziarce i zamrażarce. Lodówka nie pomoże Ci jedynie w wyborze między czerwonym a białym winem. Co więcej, jeśli w czasie przyjęcia zacznie brakować lodu, pomocna będzie funkcja błyskawicznego zamrażania.


Aplikację LG ThinQ

article_topic-name_sub-img6.jpg


Wybierając tę lodówkę, możesz mieć pewność, że to nie kolejny mało przydatny gadżet. Zaawansowana technologicznie liniowa sprężarka inwerterowa jest bardzo energooszczędna, a producent udziela 10-letniej gwarancji na jej niezawodne działanie.2

Ta lodówka naprawdę potrafi wszystko! Przechowuje żywność, jest wygodna, utrzymuje świeżość produktów, oszczędza energię — a wszystko to jest oprawione w inteligentne ramy, bez których trudno będzie Ci wyobrazić sobie życie! Elegancki i luksusowy wygląd lodówki LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ nadaje blasku kuchni, a więc jest to idealne rozwiązanie na imprezy, podczas których goście lubią zaglądać do kuchni!


Life's Good!



1 Na podstawie wyników testów przeprowadzonych przez TÜV Rheinland przy użyciu wewnętrznej metody testowania firmy LG, porównujących czas spadku temperatury pojemnika z wodą umieszczonego w górnym koszu między modelami z funkcją DoorCooling+™ i modelami bez tej funkcji. Dotyczy tylko modeli.

2 Inverter Linear Compressor pozwala na zmniejszenie zużycia energii nawet o 32% w porównaniu do lodówek ze sprężarką konwencjonalną.

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™


Lodówkę InstaView Door-in-Door™ wyposażono w elegancki szklany panel. Wystarczy w niego dwa razy zapukać, aby włączyć światło i zajrzeć do komory łatwego dostępu bez otwierania drzwi, redukując straty zimnego powietrza i utrzymując świeżość przechowywanych produktów na dłużej.

Zobacz lodówkę InstaView
gsxv90mcde.jpg

KUP TERAZ

door-in-door.jpg

Nowa technologia Door-in-Door™

Funkcja Door-in-Door™ ułatwia dostęp do napojów i przekąsek. Dzięki zaawansowanej wąskiej ramie rozwiązania Door-in-Door™ zyskujesz o 9% więcej miejsca wewnątrz i dodatkowe półki — kolejny sposób na organizację przechowywania. Straty zimnego powietrza są mniejsze nawet o 46,5%*.

*według testów firmy Intertek

Poznaj Door-in-Door™

Miłego oglądania filmu o InstaView Door-in-Door™! Zapukaj dwa razy i zajrzyj do środka!

OBSERWUJ LG

#LGOLED #LGV30 #LGInstaView