LG Experience
Firma LG dąży do osiągnięcia bardziej zrównoważonego rozwoju i neutralności pod względem emisji dwutlenku węgla

Nasza marka

Zrównoważona przyszłość LG: neutralność węglowa

Czym dokładnie jest neutralność węglowa i co robi firma LG, aby osiągnąć ten cel i bardziej zrównoważoną przyszłość?

A hand to knock on LG InstaView Door-in-door

Nasza marka

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™

Zapukaj dwa razy i zajrzyj do środka! Nowa technologia LG InstaView Door-in-Door™

lg-over-the-years-kv-without-copy.jpg

Nasza marka

LG Electronics na przestrzeni lat

Cofnijmy się w czasie, aby dowiedzieć się, jak LG Electronics stała się jedną z największych marek na świecie.

A child wearing cardboard wings being lifted in the air by a happy man in the kitchen.

Nasza marka

Life's Good

Popraw swoje samopoczucie i chroń naszą planetę, korzystając z rozwiązań LG. Lepszy Ty oznacza lepszą przyszłość dla pokoleń, które nas zastąpią.

A GIF showcasing the back, front and swivel mode of the LG WING

Nasza marka

LG WING

Wznieś się ponad szczyty i odkryj nieznane, korzystając ze smartfona LG WING, rewolucyjnego urządzenia z dwoma ekranami, które doskonale uzupełni Twoje życie.

A GIF image highlighting the raindrop triple camera design of the LG VELVET smartphone in Aurora White colour

Nasza marka

LG VELVET

LG VELVET to smartfon wymyślony na nowo. Dzięki niemu będziesz mógł cieszyć się tym, co lubisz najbardziej, jak nigdy wcześniej.

t With the all-new LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen phone, you can multitask wherever you are | More at LG MAGAZINE

Nasza marka

G8X ThinQ Dual Screen

Telefon LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen został właśnie wprowadzony na rynek. Dzięki niemu Twoje wymagania związane z rozrywką oraz wielozadaniowością całkowicie się zmienią.

Podstawy

Technologia, która poprawia Twoje życie codzienne

tv.png

TV

Sprawdź
audio.png

Audio

Sprawdź
tone-free.png

Słuchawki Douszne

Sprawdź
instaview.png

InstaView

Sprawdź
washing-machine.png

Pralki

Sprawdź
styler.png

Styler

Sprawdź
laptops.png

LG gram

Sprawdź
monitors.png

Monitory

Sprawdź
beamers.png

Projektory

Sprawdź
