LG Experience
lg-over-the-years-kv-without-copy.jpg lg-over-the-years-kv-without-copy.jpg

Promotion Introduction Area


Od roku 1958 marka, którą dziś znamy pod nazwą LG Electronics, zmieniała 

sposób, w jaki ludzie na całym świecie podchodzili do codziennych obowiązków.

W ciągu ponad 6 dekad historycznego wzrostu i rozwoju LG odmieniło życie 

niezliczonej liczby osób.


Cofnijmy się w czasie, aby dowiedzieć się więcej o technologii, rozwoju i modernizacji, 

które sprawiły, że LG to jedna z największych marek na świecie.

Two LG Electronics TVs showing past and present technology
Two LG Electronics TVs showing past and present technology

LG napędza innowacje
elektroniczne na przestrzeni lat

Wygoda, komfort i design to główne filary najnowszych produktów LG – a luksus jest obecnie bardziej dostępny niż kiedykolwiek. LG dokłada starań, aby „inteligentne domy” stały się rzeczywistością dla konsumentów i ich rodzin, wciąż będąc faworytem w sferze elektroniki użytkowej.

The 2020s is represented by LG Cloi and LG gram
A son, mother and father are happy with their LG Electronics products
A son, mother and father are happy with their LG Electronics products

Firma, która jako pierwsza wprowadziła elektronikę użytkową do wielu 

koreańskich domów, rozwinęła się i jest teraz najlepsza w branży, rok po roku ułatwiając 

codziennie życie i czyniąc je bardziej ekscytującym. Od zdobywających nagrody laptopów 

po przełomowe technologie wyświetlania i nie tylko, LG jest w czołówce, jeśli chodzi o 

działanie, innowacje i estetykę naszych produktów.




LG Electronics przedstawia
futurystyczną technologię

LG Electronics smart refrigerator from the 2000s

Pomysłowość i oryginalność to 2 słowa, którymi można opisać dowolny produkt LG, który stał się symbolem stylu życia w pierwszej dekadzie tego wieku. Niezwykłe produkty domowe i dające rozrywkę pokazały konsumentom, że przyszłość może żyć i rozwijać się w każdym zakątku domu.

LG Electronics z łatwością utrzymało globalne zainteresowanie, wpływając 

na technologie i trendy przyszłości za pomocą produktów, jakich świat nie widział

 wcześniej – np. pierwsza na świecie lodówka z dostępem do internetu czy 

60-calowy telewizor plazmowy. 


Ponieważ LG jest jedną z najbardziej innowacyjnych marek 

w branży, nie dziwi fakt, że zdobyła tytuł „World’s Best IT Company” 

(„Najlepsza na świecie firma z branży IT”) w roku 2004.


A Goldstar radio from the 1960s
A Goldstar radio from the 1960s

Goldstar zmienia się w LG Electronics

W latach 80. rozwój technologii użytkowej poszybował w górę, ponieważ coraz więcej ludzi chciało dostać do rąk „następny wielki wynalazek”. Goldstar jako pierwsza rodzima firma dostarczył do koreańskich domostw różnorodne produkty elektroniczne, w tym kamerę z nagrywaniem obrazu w kolorze czy domowy mini-komputer.

A Goldstar colour TV and video recorder from the 1980s

Goldstar stał się jednak w tym okresie symbolem urządzeń 

domowych. Aby sprostać światowemu zapotrzebowaniu, Goldstar 

rozszerzył działalność na Stany Zjednoczone, budując tam fabrykę 

telewizorów kolorowych w roku 1982. 


Po transformacji marki w roku 1995 LG kontynuowało produkcję 

najcieńszych, najmniejszych i najbardziej spektakularnych 

produktów elektronicznych na świecie.




Złote lata:
najlepsza elektronika użytkowa Korei

A black-and-white image of a couple from the 1960s

Założony w 1958 roku Goldstar Co., Ltd – poprzednik LG Electronics – był pionierem w branży technologicznej przez całe lata 60. Popularność firmy rosła zarówno w kraju, jak i poza nim, ponieważ to ona jako pierwsza wprowadziła koreańskie produkty elektroniczne, takie jak automatyczne telefony, wiatraki, radia tranzystorowe, a nawet telewizory. Ta pionierska firma wyprodukowała ponad 1 milion telewizorów do połowy lat 70.

W tym okresie firma Goldstar stała się pierwszym koreańskim producentem, 

który rozpoczął działalność za oceanem, jako dostawca wielu sprzedawców 

detalicznych w USA, w tym Sears i J.C. Penney. Od tego czasu Goldstar podejmował 

coraz śmielsze kroki, aby zostać liderem branży, którego znamy dzisiaj.


Bez względu na to, czy znasz LG Electronics jako markę stojącą za 

najlepszymi na rynku pralkami, lodówkami, odkurzaczami, komputerami 

czy telewizorami – jesteśmy marką, która wpłynęła na gospodarstwa 

domowe i serca na całym świecie.




Life's Good!

___



