Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience
Innovation for a better planet - LG's commitment to creating a more sustainable future | More at LG MAGAZINE Innovation for a better planet - LG's commitment to creating a more sustainable future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Firma LG prowadzi intensywne działania, aby jej produkty były zgodne z zasadami zrównoważonego rozwoju i przyczyniały się do ochrony środowiska.


Dlatego podejmujemy różnorodne działania, których celem jest praca na rzecz lepszej przyszłości naszej planety.


Firma LG nieustannie prowadzi prace ukierunkowane na zrównoważony rozwój i ochronę środowiska. Ograniczenie wpływu naszych produktów na środowisko naturalne oraz stosowanie zasad odpowiedzialnego, proekologicznego zarządzania produkcją sprawia, że nasi klienci nie muszą wybierać między komfortem codziennego życia a troską o środowisko naturalne.

Promowanie inteligentnego stylu życia

Wprowadzając nowoczesne produkty, które uwzględniają zmiany zachodzące w środowisku, chcemy ułatwiać konsumentom prowadzenie zdrowego stylu życia wykorzystującego łączność z Internetem. Będziemy też rozwijać inicjatywy, których głównym celem jest troska o dobro naszej planety, takie jak prace nad odnawialnymi źródłami energii, czy pojazdami elektrycznymi.

A family enjoys the stunning forest in the sun - that's our hope for the future as we work towards a more sustainable world | More at LG MAGAZINE
A solar panel set up, with blue sky in the background. LG are working towards a more solar, and sustainable, future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Dążenie do zerowej emisji gazów cieplarnianych oraz do gospodarki o obiegu zamkniętym

Dążymy do wytwarzania proekologicznych produktów o zmniejszonym wpływie na środowisko. Aby zrealizować ten ambitny cel, będziemy zmniejszać i neutralizować emisję gazów cieplarnianych w naszych procesach produkcyjnych, a także zwiększymy wykorzystanie energii ze źródeł odnawialnych.

Chcąc zwiększyć efektywność wykorzystania zasobów naturalnych planujemy też promowanie gospodarki o obiegu zamkniętym, między innymi poprzez recykling odpadów produkcyjnych oraz zbiórkę elektroodpadów w celu prawidłowego przeprowadzenia recyklingu.

Budowanie lepszego społeczeństwa

Trzeba zawsze zaczynać od siebie, dlatego w firmie LG chcemy praktykować głoszone przez nas wartości poprzez utrzymywanie zrównoważonego ekosystemu biznesowego. Na każdy etapie naszej działalności, od utrzymywania pro-ekologicznego łańcucha dostaw po zapewnianie sprawiedliwych i bezpiecznych warunków pracy dla wszystkich zatrudnionych, chcemy odgrywać kluczową rolę we wspieraniu społeczności z całego świata.

A group of colleagues look over some documents together, surrounded be greenery and clean air. That's our hope for the future as we work towards a more sustainable world | More at LG MAGAZINE




Nasza strategia pro-ekologicznych produktów

Pocket-lint review of LG G7 ThinQ, discussing the value for money, with four star rating and a white background

Ograniczanie zużycia zasobów naturalnych: 

zmniejszanie objętości i ciężaru produktów, a także stosowanie materiałów pochodzących z recyklingu

Pocket-lint review of LG G7 ThinQ, discussing the value for money, with four star rating and a white background

Zwiększanie przystosowania do recyklingu: 

zwiększanie wykorzystania materiałów z recyklingu oraz doskonalenie konstrukcji pod kątem łatwego demontażu

Pocket-lint review of LG G7 ThinQ, discussing the value for money, with four star rating and a white background

Zastępowanie substancji niebezpiecznych: 

ograniczanie stosowania niebezpiecznych substancji chemicznych

Pocket-lint review of LG G7 ThinQ, discussing the value for money, with four star rating and a white background

Poprawa warunków w domach: 

minimalizowanie hałasu i drgań wytwarzanych przed produkty, a także innych niekorzystnych oddziaływań na środowisko domowe

Pocket-lint review of LG G7 ThinQ, discussing the value for money, with four star rating and a white background

Zwiększanie sprawności energetycznej: 

zmniejszanie zużycia energii zarówno podczas pracy urządzeń, jak i w trybie gotowości

Pocket-lint review of LG G7 ThinQ, discussing the value for money, with four star rating and a white background

Ograniczanie emisji CO2: 

zmniejszanie emisji CO2 w całym cyklu życia produktu


Nasze główne cele – troska o lepsze dziś i jutro

Zapewnienie do roku 2030 neutralności węglowej naszej działalności


Uruchomienie do roku 2030 programów wolontariatu we wszystkich krajach, w których działa LG


Osiągnięcie do roku 2030 wskaźnika recyklingu odpadów produkcyjnych wynoszącego 95%




The all new LG New Bottom Freezer with Ultimate Freshness | More at LG MAGAZINE

Nowa lodówka LG z dolnym zamrażalnikiem zapewniająca optymalne warunki do przechowywania żywności  

Zupełnie nowa lodówka z dolnym zamrażalnikiem utrzymuje stabilną temperaturę w całym swoim wnętrzu, dzięki czemu można dłużej zachować świeżość przechowywanej żywności.

Ponadto, jest wyposażona w sprężarkę Inverter Linear Compressor, która pozwala na zmniejszenie zużycia energii nawet o 32% w porównaniu do lodówek ze sprężarką konwencjonalną.

 

Dowiedz się więcej

Szafa parowa LG Styler

Ubrania pielęgnowane w szafie parowej LG Styler Twoje są odświeżone, zdezynfekowane i gotowe do założenia na każdą okazję, dzięki czemu można ograniczyć korzystanie z czyszczenia chemicznego.

Dowiedz się więcej
The all-new LG Styler | LG MAGAZINE


