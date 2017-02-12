Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience
An image of LG TV half in modern OLED TV and the other half in old TV from 1966

Nowości

50 lat historii telewizorów — od czarno-białych odbiorników do technologii OLED

Firma LG jest światowym pionierem o głębokich korzeniach w branży telewizorów. W 1966 roku jako pierwsza wprowadziła na rynek koreański telewizor wyprodukowany w tym kraju. W zeszłym roku...

Przeliczanie cali na cm, aby prawidłowo odczytywać i mierzyć rozmiary telewizorów

Nowości

Dobierz właściwy rozmiar telewizora do pokoju

Jakie wymiary w centymetrach mają telewizory 50, 65, 55 cali i inne? Jak duży telewizor zmieści się w salonie, a jaki w sypialni? Eksperci LG podpowiadają.

LG's IFA 2022 banners marking the exhibit entrance

Nowości

IFA 2022: „Życie wymyślone na nowo” z innowacjami LG

Jeśli szukasz najnowszych, najbardziej innowacyjnych produktów firmy LG, targi IFA 2022 były wydarzeniem, w którym powinieneś być. Zapoznaj się z niektórymi z naszych ulubionych propozycji.

Two chefs prepare a meal in front of a wall of smart fridges

Nowości

IFA 2022: najlepsze technologie w Twojej kuchni

Zapomnij o stresie podczas gotowania i przechowywania żywności, wprowadzając do swojej kuchni najnowszą technologię z pomocą najlepszych inteligentnych urządzeń.

A modern home includes many different connected devices.

Nowości

Ciesz się inteligentnym domem, korzystając z urządzeń wielofunkcyjnych

Dowiedz się, jak inteligentne urządzenia wielofunkcyjne mogą uprościć życie i stworzyć idealną atmosferę w domu – a wszystko to za sprawą jednego przycisku.

A smiling woman holds a Christmas present while her partner kisses her on the cheek

Nowości

Stwórz swój wyczekany, świąteczny nastrój pełen radości z tymi prezentami LG

Wystartuj pierwszy na świąteczne zakupy i nie zapomnij też o upominku dla siebie z naszym poradnikiem prezentowym.

john-legend-article-kv.jpg

Nowości

Nowa świąteczna piosenka Johna Legenda przedstawia wszystko to, co legendarne w LG SIGNATURE

W ramach współpracy z LG SIGNATURE legendarny John Legend nastraja nas na pełne przepychu święta swoją nową piosenką, która wprawia w doskonałe samopoczucie.

