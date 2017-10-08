Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Różne kąty widzenia, czyli rodzinne oglądanie TV

Autor LG Polska 08.10.2017

różne kąty wiedzenia - nano cell display

Katy widzenia obrazu to jeden z podstawowych parametrów w telewizorach. Jednak często jest bagatelizowany przez użytkowników, którzy żyją w przekonaniu, że przecież oglądają filmy lub mecze piłkarskie zazwyczaj na wprost telewizora. Prawda jest zgoła odmienna i dla niektórych może być wręcz szokująca.

Producenci telewizorów najczęściej podają kąty widzenia obrazu na poziomie 170-178 stopni. Rzeczywiście w większości przypadków, przy takim umiejscowieniu oglądającego, obraz nadal jest widoczny, ale daleki od idealnego. Już przy zaledwie 30 stopniach kolory mogą wyblaknąć lub całkowicie zmienić swoją barwę. Ale przecież to nie problem – może pomyśleć większość osób, w końcu telewizję oglądamy na wprost od odbiornika. Otóż nie. Badania pokazują, że jest wręcz przeciwnie. W tym roku firma IPSO postanowiła sprawdzić, jak oglądamy telewizję. Wyniki mogą być dla wielu osób zaskakujące. Okazuje się bowiem, że w 60 procentach przypadków obraz oglądamy pod kątem. To oznacza, że może być przekłamany, a my nawet o tym nie będziemy wiedzieć.

LG Nano Cell

Aby wyeliminować ten problem, powstała technologia LG Nano Cell, którą znajdziemy we wszystkich tegorocznych telewizorach Super UHD. Matryce tego typu są wyposażone w specjalną powłokę, zbudowaną w małych cząsteczek o średnicy zaledwie 1 nm. Dzięki temu udało się osiągnąć dużo lepsze odwzorowanie kolorów i jeszcze szersze kąty widzenia. Powłoka Nano Cell pochłodzania nadmiar światła o określonej długości, dzięki czemu barwy są jak najbardziej zbliżone do rzeczywistych. Na przykład kolor zielony w tradycyjnych telewizorach ma tendencję do nabierana barwy żółtawej lub turkusowej. Dzięki technologii Nano Cell problem ten zostaje wyeliminowany.

Ale nie tylko o odwzorowanie barw tutaj chodzi. LG Nano Cell to także dużo lepsze kąty widzenia obrazu, które zostały potwierdzone w piłkarskim teście z udziałem Adama Lallany i Stevena Gerarda. Obaj piłkarze zostali poproszeni o oddawanie strzałów w kierunku ogromnych telewizorów. Na każdym z nich znajdowały się kwadraty z punktami. Jeden ekran był tradycyjny, a drugi wykorzystywał technologię Nano Cell. Kluczowe w teście było to, że strzały oddawane były pod kątem 60 stopni. Wyniki okazały się zaskakujące. Piłkarze, na tradycyjnym telewizorze, nie byli w stanie dostrzec minusów znajdujących się przed liczbami, przez co ich wyniki były bardzo słabe. Jednocześnie rywal korzystający z ekranu Nano Cell nie miał tego problemu. Całość można zobaczyć na wideo nagranym przez LG:

Właśnie dlatego technologia LG Nano Cell doskonale sprawdza się w modelach o większych rozmiarach i wyższych rozdzielczościach, w których obraz dużo częściej oglądamy pod kątem. To doskonałe rozwiązanie dla dużych rodzin, w których filmy i wydarzenia sportowe ogląda się jednocześnie w kilka osób. LG zapewnia, że obraz wygląda identycznie gdy patrzymy na niego na wprost oraz pod kątem nawet 60 stopni.

Kąty widzenia mają znaczenie
Kąty widzenia to jeden z najważniejszych parametrów w telewizorze. Im są wyższe, tym większą mamy pewność, że oglądamy obraz takim sam, jak osoby siedzące na wprost. Może to mieć kluczowe znaczenie w wielu scenach i sytuacjach. Warto zadbać o to, aby wszyscy domownicy mogli cieszyć się najlepszą jakością obrazu, niezależnie od miejsca, z którego będą oglądać film, serial lub ulubiony program.

