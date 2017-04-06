Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Rozrywka domowa

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R was on show at CES 2020, with its minimalist and innovative features taking centre stage | More at LG MAGAZINE

Wskazówki

Targi CES 2020: Telewizor ze zwijanym ekranem otwiera nowy obszar zastosowań matryc OLED

Podczas targów CES 2020 telewizor LG ze zwijanym ekranem znalazł się w centrum uwagi. Poznaj wszystkie szczegóły wydarzenia, od fascynujących wrażeń wzrokowych po pokaz dzieł sztuki.

Zakrzywione monitory lg

Tech Hub

Zanurz się w obrazie… czyli zalety zakrzywionych monitorów

Do niedawna zakrzywione monitory były jedynie technologiczną nowinką, dostępną dla osób, które mogły sobie pozwolić na znaczny wydatek. Obecnie stały się one prawdziwą alternatywą dla płaskich...

Monitor i jego wejścia.

Tech Hub

Jak połączyć monitor LG z komputerem?

Monitory LG to najlepsze rozwiązanie, niezależnie czy potrzebujesz sprzętu do pracy czy do rozrywki. Nie tylko zostały wyposażone w najnowsze funkcje, ale również są wyjątkowo uniwersalne....

1280x740px-SMART-TV.jpg

Tech Hub

Bezpieczny i przyjazny telewizor SmartTV

Dzisiaj praktycznie każdy nowy telewizor ma dostęp do internetu. Serwisy internetowe, setki aplikacji i odpowiednio dostosowane systemy operacyjne, to niemal same zalety. W tym wszystkim...

1280x740pix_PROJEKTOR.jpg

Nowości

Projektor – lampowy, laserowy czy LED?

W świecie projektorów multimedialnych można wyróżnić trzy główne technologie, które znacznie się od siebie różnią. Mowa o tradycyjnych modelach lampowych, LED oraz laserowych. Każde z tych...

różne kąty wiedzenia - nano cell display

Nowości

Różne kąty widzenia, czyli rodzinne oglądanie TV

Katy widzenia obrazu to jeden z podstawowych parametrów w telewizorach. Jednak często jest bagatelizowany przez użytkowników, którzy żyją w przekonaniu, że przecież oglądają filmy lub mecze...

