Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Jak połączyć monitor LG z komputerem?

Autor Ewa 18.09.2018

Monitor i jego wejścia.

Monitory LG to najlepsze rozwiązanie, niezależnie czy potrzebujesz sprzętu do pracy czy do rozrywki. Nie tylko zostały wyposażone w najnowsze funkcje, ale również są wyjątkowo uniwersalne. Bez problemu połączysz je z najróżniejszymi urządzeniami.

Monitory LG wspierają funkcję Plug and Play, dzięki czemu możesz podłączyć do nich urządzenia bez konieczności instalowania dodatkowego oprogramowania, czy rekonfiguracji innych ustawień.

Poniżej znajdziesz informacje o możliwości wykorzystania różnych metod połączenia monitora LG z komputerem i urządzeniami peryferyjnymi.


Pamiętaj!

Ilustracje zawarte w tym artykule zostały oparte na jednym z modeli monitorów z całej gamy produktów LG, więc mogą się nieco różnić w Twoim monitorze LG.

Połączenie HDMI


Wejście HDMi.

Połączenie HDMI jest obecnie najbardziej popularnym rozwiązaniem umożliwiającym przesyłanie cyfrowych sygnałów audio i wideo z komputera do monitora. Aby z niego skorzystać należy monitor podłączyć do komputera za  pomocą przewodu HDMI w sposób pokazany na powyższej ilustracji.


Uwaga:

  • Użyj przewodu HDMI dołączonego do produktu. W innym razie urządzenie może nie działać prawidłowo.
  • W przypadku korzystania z przewodu DVI–HDMI / DP (DisplayPort) – HDMI mogą występować problemy ze zgodnością.
  • Należy korzystać z certyfikowanego przewodu z logo HDMI. W przypadku używania niecertyfikowanego przewodu HDMI może wystąpić problem z wyświetlaniem obrazu lub błąd połączenia.
  • Zalecane typy przewodu HDMI:

- Przewód High-Speed HDMI®/TM

- Przewód High-Speed HDMI®/TM z obsługą sieci Ethernet

Połączenie DisplayPort


Wejście DP.

DisplayPort to alternatywa dla HDMI. Także umożliwia przesyłanie cyfrowych sygnałów audio i wideo z komputera do monitora. Aby skorzystać z DisplayPort należy podłączyć monitor do komputera w sposób pokazany na powyższej ilustracji.


Uwaga:

  • Sygnał wideo lub audio może nie być dostępny w zależności od wersji portów DisplayPort komputera (komputer może nie być kompatybilny z tym portem).
  • Użyj przewodu Mini DisplayPort dołączonego do produktu. W innym razie urządzenie może nie działać prawidłowo.


Połączenie z komputerem za pomocą przewodu USB

Wejście UPSTREAM.

Port USB urządzenia działa jako koncentrator USB (potocznie USB Hub - pozwala podłączyć wiele urządzeń do jednego portu).


Uwaga:

  • Niektóre urządzenia USB mogą nie być obsługiwane lub mogą nie działać prawidłowo.
  • Przed użyciem produktu należy zainstalować najnowszy dodatek Service Pack dla systemu Windows.
  • Obsługa urządzenia peryferyjnego podłączonego do portu USB IN może odbywać się za pośrednictwem komputera.
  • Do portu USB można podłączyć klawiaturę, mysz lub urządzenie USB.


Podłączanie słuchawek

Wejście słuchawkowe.

Urządzenia peryferyjne można podłączać do monitora za pomocą portu słuchawek. Urządzenie należy podłączyć w sposób przedstawiony na ilustracji powyżej.


Uwaga:

  • W zależności od ustawień dźwięku wybranych w komputerze oraz w urządzeniu zewnętrznym możliwość korzystania ze słuchawek oraz głośnika może być ograniczona.
  • W przypadku korzystania ze słuchawek z wtykiem kątowym mogą występować problemy z podłączaniem innych urządzeń zewnętrznych do monitora. Dlatego zaleca się korzystanie ze słuchawek z wtykiem prostym.


Różne wejścia słuchawek.

