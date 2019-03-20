Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Zanurz się w obrazie… czyli zalety zakrzywionych monitorów

Autor Iza Pietras 20.03.2019

Zakrzywione monitory lg

Do niedawna zakrzywione monitory były jedynie technologiczną nowinką, dostępną dla osób, które mogły sobie pozwolić na znaczny wydatek. Obecnie stały się one prawdziwą alternatywą dla płaskich monitorów, nie tylko pod względem ceny, ale również oferowanych wrażeń. Co oferuje ten typ ekranu i dlaczego warto zastanowić się nad jego kupnem?

Ilość modeli zakrzywionych monitorów, przeznaczonych zarówno do gier, pracy biurowej, jak i rozrywki, które są dostępne rynku, ciągle się zwiększa. Jest to technologia, która na małe ekrany została przeniesiona z kin. W przypadku dużych powierzchni zakrzywienie miało za zadanie zniwelować zakrzywienie obrazu powstałe na płaskim ekranie. Zakrzywienie wyrównuje odległość pomiędzy poszczególnymi obszarami ekranu, a ludzki okiem. 

Monitor z zakrzywionym ekranem jest wygięty na całej długości w taki sposób, że zarówno środkowa, jak i boczne części ekranu mieszczą się w tej samej odległości od oczu użytkownika. Takie wygięcie odwzorowuje naturalny kształt ludzkiego oka.

Zakrzywione monitory oferują silniejsze wrażenie zanurzenia w obrazie


Zanurzenie w kontekście monitorów oznacza to, że dzięki temu w jaki sposób obraz jest wyświetlany na ekranie, użytkownik jest w stanie zapomnieć o tym, że w ogóle ma przed sobą monitor.


W celu osiągnięcia takiego stopnia zanurzenia, monitor musi wyświetlać obraz tak, aby jak najbardziej przypominał rzeczywistość. Ludzie mają zdolność do postrzegania świata w trzech wymiarach – długość, szerokość oraz wysokość. Dzięki temu rzeczywistość nie wydaje im się płaska. Zaletą zakrzywionych monitorów jest to, że potrafią stworzyć iluzję odwzorowania wszystkich trzech wymiarów.


Zakrzywiony ekran sprawia, że użytkownik czuje się, jakby obraz otaczał go z różnych stron, a on sam znajdował się w samym środku wydarzeń rozgrywających się na ekranie. Dodatkowo zakrzywione rogi ekranu poprawiają nasze postrzeganie kolorów i kontrastu, przez co obraz jest wyraźniejszy i zdecydowanie bardziej realistyczny.



Zakrzywione monitory eliminują zakłócenia obrazu


Zakłócenia obrazu i rozmazane krawędzie to jedne z najbardziej irytujących elementów, które przeszkadzają nam w odbieraniu obrazu przedstawionego na ekranie. W przypadku, gdy oglądamy streaming takie zakłócenia mogą być wywołane słabym połączeniem z Internetem. Jednakże ich przyczyna może leżeć w problemach ze sprzętem. Jednakże w przypadku płaskich monitorów rozmazany obraz jest wynikiem rozproszonego światła padającego na ekran. 


Zakrzywione monitory w dużym stopniu eliminują wszelkie zakłócenia obrazu, które często są wynikiem promieni słonecznych padających na niego zza okna. Monitory z zakrzywionym ekranem obsługują również wiele technologii i trybów, które zwiększają jakość obrazu, a także bardzo skutecznie dostosowują go do różnego rodzaju aktywności. Warte wspomnienia są technologie eliminujące migotanie, tearing (rozdarcie ekranu) i niebieskie światło, jak również specjalne tryby stworzone z myślą o graczach.

Zakrzywione monitory w mniejszym stopniu męczą oczy


Monitor z zakrzywionym ekranem pozwala naszym oczom ogarnąć cały obraz za jednym razem bez zbędnego wysiłku. W przypadku płaskich monitorów nasze oczy zostają zmuszone do sporego wysiłku jeśli chcą jednym spojrzeniem uchwycić cały ekran. W przypadku zakrzywionych monitorów o nawet bardzo dużych przekątnych ekranów nie jest to problemem i przebiega w sposób bardzo naturalny. Jest bardzo ważne szczególnie w przypadku pracy biurowej, gdy przed monitorem spędzamy długie godziny. W tym kontekście istotna jest jeszcze jedna cecha zakrzywionych monitorów – bardzo dobrze sprawdzają się, gdy pracujemy na kilku monitorach jednocześnie i łączymy je ze sobą.


Zakrzywione monitory powiększają pole widzenia


Wygięty ekran kieruje światło pochodzące z różnych źródeł w stronę oczu użytkownika. Dzięki temu użytkownik obejmuje wzrokiem cały ekran bez konieczności zmiany pozycji oczu, przez co obraz optycznie wydaje się większy.

