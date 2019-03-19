Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Projektor do kina domowego – przygotowanie do korzystania

Autor Iza Pietras 19.03.2019

Projektor do kina domowego LG

Projektory wykorzystywane w zastępstwie telewizorów jeszcze do niedawna były rozwiązaniem dla posiadaczy bardzo dużych przestrzeni. Obecnie rozwój tych urządzeń zwiększa ich przydatność w mniejszych mieszkaniach, dzięki czemu często stanowią uzupełnienie lub alternatywę dla telewizora. Sprawdź, w jaki sposób przygotować projektor i dostosować go do warunków mieszkaniowych.

Przygotowanie pomieszczenia


Przygotowanie pomieszczenia, w którym będzie wyświetlany obraz z projektora jest bardzo istotne dla jego jakości. Chociaż obecnie nie musi być to całkowicie zaciemniony pokój bez okien, to wciąż im mniej będzie on naświetlony, tym lepiej. Dlatego właśnie najlepiej zdecydować się na zaciemniające zasłony lub rolety, które ograniczą ilość promieni słonecznych wpadających do pomieszczenia.


Kolejna sprawa, to zadbanie o to, aby obraz wytworzony przez projektor został wyświetlony na płaskiej i jasnej, a najlepiej białej powierzchni. Najlepszym rozwiązaniem są dedykowane ekrany, które wykonane zostały specjalnie w celu wyświetlania na nich obrazu z projektora. W sprzedaży dostępne są zarówno najprostsze ekrany, które można postawić na stelażu albo powiesić na ścianie, jak również zwijane ekrany, które można na przykład ukryć w podwieszanym suficie. Jeśli jednak nie zamierzamy wykorzystywać projektora codziennie, to w zupełności wystarczy nam jasna ściana, na której mogą wisieć zdjęcia lub obrazy zawsze wtedy, gdy projektor nie jest wykorzystywany. Dla uzyskania lepszego efektu taką ścianę możemy pokryć specjalną farbą, którą w swoich ofertach mają niektórzy producenci.


Odległość projektora od ekranu


Przede wszystkim należy zadbać o to, aby projektor oraz komputer lub też inne podłączone do niego źródło audio-video zostały umieszczone na stabilnej, poziomej powierzchni. Projektor powinien się znaleźć w odpowiedniej odległości od ekranu. Od tego zależy rzeczywisty rozmiar obrazu, który zostanie wyświetlony z urządzenia. Tak jak zostało wspomniane na początku, obecnie projektory potrzebują znacznie mniejszej odległości, aby poprawnie wyświetlać obraz, ale w dalszym ciągu ta odległość ma wpływ na uzyskane rezultaty.

Projektor należy również ustawić tak, aby jego obiektyw znajdował się pod odpowiednim kątem w stosunku do ekranu. Jeśli kąt ten nie będzie właściwy, to obraz będzie pochylony, a jego jakość będzie słaba.

Na koniec oczywiście należy podłączyć przewód zasilający projektora do gniazda sieciowego. 


Montaż projektora na statywie


Projektor możemy ustawić na stoliku, na półce, zamontować na wieszaku na ścianie albo podwiesić pod sufitem. Projektory LG posiadają również możliwość montażu na statywie. W tym celu należy zastosować śrubę zabezpieczającą o standardowej długości, nieprzekraczającej 4,5 mm. Natomiast maksymalna dopuszczalna długość śruby blokującej to 5,5 mm. Należy o tym pamiętać, ponieważ dłuższa śruba może uszkodzić projektor.



Po zamontowaniu projektora na statywie musimy jednak pamiętać, aby nie poddawać go działaniu siły zewnętrznej, ponieważ może to spowodować jego uszkodzenie. Statyw powinien zostać umieszczony na stabilnej powierzchni, a jego nośność powinna wynosić co najmniej 3 kg. Nogi statywu powinny zostać rozstawione najszerzej jak to jest możliwe, a projektor powinien zostać odpowiednio do niego przymocowany.



