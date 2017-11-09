Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Projektor – lampowy, laserowy czy LED?

Autor LG Polska 09.11.2017

1280x740pix_PROJEKTOR.jpg

W świecie projektorów multimedialnych można wyróżnić trzy główne technologie, które znacznie się od siebie różnią. Mowa o tradycyjnych modelach lampowych, LED oraz laserowych. Każde z tych rozwiązań na swoje wady i zalety, ale które będzie najlepsze dla Ciebie?

Sprzęt elektroniczny, w tym także projektor, zawsze kupujemy w określonym celu. Możemy go stosować w domu, jako element kina domowego, kupować do firmy do wyświetlania prezentacji multimedialnych lub do szkoły, gdzie będzie pełnić rolę edukacyjną. Od przeznaczenia zależą najważniejsze cechy, na których powinniśmy się skupić. Tyczy się to także technologii wyświetlania obrazu.

Projektory lampowe

W tradycyjnych projektorach lampowych, stosuje się tysiące niewielkich luster dichroicznych. W zależności od przyłożonego do nich napięcia, zmieniają one swoje położenie. Dzięki temu tworzą białą lub czarną plamkę. Tak utworzony obraz przepuszcza się przez specjalne dyski (filtry RGB), które nadają projekcji kolorów.

Zalety i wady rzutników lampowych

Każda technologia na swoje wady i zalety. Nie ma rozwiązania idealnego. W przypadku projektorów lampowych, w pozytywnym kontekście mówi się przede wszystkim o dużym kontraście. Oferują one przyzwoity stosunek jakości do ceny. Niestety, mają najkrótszą żywotność, chociaż po zużyciu lampę można łatwo wymienić. Do tego modele o wysokiej rozdzielczości są znacząco droższe. Nie można też zapominać o głośności. Lampa wymaga chłodzenia, a to generuje hałas.

Projektory LED

Projektory LED określa się też mianem LCD. Wykorzystują one ciekłe kryształki, które pod wpływem energii elektrycznej ulegają polaryzacji. W ten sposób tworzy się światło o określonym widmie, które tworzy rzeczywisty obraz. Jako źródło światła wykorzystuje się diody LED.

Zalety i wady rzutników LED

Główną zaletą projektorów LED jest ich cena. Są one najtańsze w całej ofercie. Oferują też ostrzejszy i jaśniejszy obraz oraz lepsze odwzorowanie kolorów. Ale nie ma róży bez kolców. Za to gorzej odwzorowują czerń (nawet czarny jest podświetlany, więc w praktyce jest to szary) i mają gorszy kontrast. Zastosowana technologia sprawia, że mogą też występować martwe piksele, chociaż zdarza się to już niezwykle rzadko.

Projektory laserowe

Trzeci typ to coraz popularniejsze projektory laserowe. Jak sama nazwa wskazuje, jako źródło światła wykorzystuje się w nich laser zamiast tradycyjnych lamp lub diod LED. Poza tym zasada działania jest dość podobna do modeli lampowych.

Zalety i wady rzutników laserowych

Pod wieloma względami projektory laserowe wypadają tak samo jak lampowe. Trudno mówić tutaj o lepszej jakości obrazu, kontraście czy wielkiej różnicy w odwzorowaniu kolorów. Są za to sporo droższe od lampowych. W zamian otrzymujemy kilkukrotnie dłuższą żywotność źródła światła. Jedyną wadą jest to, że lasera nie wymienimy, gdy już się zużyje.

Co najlepiej wybrać?

Wybór projektora zależy od przeznaczenia. Jeśli szukamy modelu, który będzie używany sporadycznie, np. do oglądania filmów, to lepszym wyborem będą modele lampowe i LED niż np. laserowe. W przypadku tych drugich, większy koszt zakupu nie zwróci nam się w postaci dłuższej żywotności, bo sporadycznie używane urządzenie i tak wystarczy na wiele lat.

Modele lampowe są też dobrym wyborem np. dla graczy. W biurze, gdzie rzutnik ma działać dużo i często, lepiej wybrać model laserowy. Cena zakupu będzie wyższa, ale w ogólnym rozrachunku takie urządzenie okaże się dużo bardziej opłacalne. Jeśli jesteśmy mocno ograniczeni budżetem, to najtańsze będą projektory LED.

