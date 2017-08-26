Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Soundbar – doskonały sposób na kinową jakość dźwięku w domu

26.08.2017

1920x740pix_soundbar_31_07.jpg

Kupując telewizor często skupiamy się na funkcjach Smart TV i przede wszystkim na wyświetlanym obrazie. Często pomijamy jakość dźwięku generowanego przez głośniki. Wiele osób decyduje się na zakup kina domowego, ale taki zestaw nie sprawdzi się w każdym domu. Dla wielu lepszym wyborem będą tzw. soundbary.

Większość osób, które kupują telewizor, skupia się na jakości obrazu. Nie ma czemu się dziwić. To w gruncie rzeczy najważniejszy, obok dostępnych funkcji, parametr każdego telewizora. Dźwięk często stawiamy na dalszym planie, w końcu montowane głośniki rzadko kiedy oferują rewelacyjną jakość. Lepszym wyborem jest zakup osobnych głośników, np. zestaw kina domowego. Jednak nie każdy może sobie na to pozwolić. Szczególnie w małych pomieszczeniach rozmieszczenie wszystkich kolumn może być problematyczne. Odstraszająca może też być mnogość kabli, które trzeba przeprowadzić pod ścianami. Dużo łatwiejszym, a niekoniecznie gorszym rozwiązaniem jest soundbar.

Czym jest soundbar?

Soundbar najłatwiej określić jako przystawkę do telewizora. Najczęściej stawia się ją pod urządzeniem wyświetlającym obraz. Z telewizorem łączy się przy pomocy pojedynczego kabla – HDMI lub optycznego. Rola soundbaru jest dość prosta – ma generować jak najlepszej jakości dźwięk, dużo lepszy niż ten, który wydobywa się z wbudowanych w telewizor głośników. Najważniejsza jest prostota, ale producenci, np. LG, nie zapominają też o jakości. Wszystko po to, aby ułatwić życie użytkownikom, którzy chcą osiągnąć dużo lepsze efekty.

Typy soundbarów

W sprzedaży można znaleźć różne typy soundbarów. Różnią się one nie tylko wielkością, budową i ceną, ale przede wszystkim liczbą zamontowanych we wnętrzu głośników. Podstawowe modele mogą pochwalić się obsługą standardu 2.0, czyli klasycznego stereo. Bardzo popularne są również modele 2.1. Druga liczba oznacza w tym przypadku obecność głośnika niskotonowego, który ma zadbać o dużo lepszy bas. Jednak najciekawsze i zarazem najbardziej zaawansowane są soundbary w wersji 5.1 lub nawet 7.1. Takie modele mają za zadanie obsługiwać systemy typu Virtual Surround Sound, które doskonale radzą sobie z imitowaniem dźwięku przestrzennego. Dzięki temu jedno proste urządzenie, podłączane do telewizora zaledwie jednym kablem, może sprawić, że na własnej kanapie poczujemy się niczym w kinie, na hollywoodzkiej produkcji.

Na co zwrócić uwagę?

Kupując Soundbar koniecznie powinniśmy zwrócić uwagę na kilka parametrów. Jednym z najważniejszych jest moc. Nie ma ona bezpośredniego przełożenia na jakość dźwięku. Parametr ten określa tak naprawdę ile ciepła są w stanie rozproszyć głośniki bez usterki, czyli jak głośno są w stanie grać. Nie ma sensu kupować modelu o niewiarygodnie wysokiej mocy, gdy i tak z niej nie skorzystamy w domowych warunkach.

Oczywiście nie możemy też zapominać o liczbie wbudowanych głośników. Można założyć, że im jest ich więcej, tym lepiej. W skrajnych przypadkach soundbary mają nawet kilkanaście głośników, co powinno mieć przełożenie na wyższą jakość generowanego dźwięku.

Na co jeszcze powinniśmy zwrócić uwagę? Nie można zapomnieć o wymiarach soundbara. Przed zakupem musimy upewnić się, że zmieścimy urządzenie pod telewizorem lub przed nim, na stoliku RTV. Dobrą praktyką jest również sprawdzenie obsługiwanych formatów i funkcji, np. Virtual Surround Sound oznacza obsługę dźwięki przestrzennego, a Crystal Amplifier Plus ma za zadanie oczyszczać dźwięk. Bardzo przydatny jest również korektor dźwięku z możliwością regulacji tonów. Z kolei miłośnicy muzyki na pewno docenią obsługę Bluetooth i możliwość bezprzewodowego połączenia soundbara np. ze smartfonem. Takie rozwiązanie świetnie sprawdza się w trakcie spotkań ze znajomymi.

Nie ma co się oszukiwać, soundbar nie zaoferuje takiej jakości dźwięku jak dobrej jakości kino domowe. Jednak jest to urządzenie dużo prostsze, tańsze i wciąż generujące dźwięk o jakości nieporównywalnej z jakimikolwiek głośnikami wbudowanymi w telewizor. Dla większości użytkowników będzie to najlepsze rozwiązanie.

