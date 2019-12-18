Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Soundbar

LG Soundbars and LG speakers

Tech Hub

Najlepsze głośniki i systemy dźwiękowe LG: które pasują do Ciebie najlepiej?

Wynieś swoje wrażenia dźwiękowe na wyższy poziom i znajdź swój idealny system audio z naszym kompleksowym przewodnikiem po soundbarach i głośnikach.

Oglądanie meczu w domu jest łatwe dzięki telewizorowi LG i zestawowi soundbar.

Inspiracje

Jak technologia LG pomoże ci przeżywać mecze na 100%?

Planujesz wkrótce oglądać ważny mecz? Dowiedz się, jak nie przeoczyć żadnej akcji dzięki telewizorom i soundbarom od LG. Zanurz się w świat sportu!

A modern home includes many different connected devices.

Nowości

Ciesz się inteligentnym domem, korzystając z urządzeń wielofunkcyjnych

Dowiedz się, jak inteligentne urządzenia wielofunkcyjne mogą uprościć życie i stworzyć idealną atmosferę w domu – a wszystko to za sprawą jednego przycisku.

The gallery design of an LG OLED GX TV allowing it to imitate a piece of wall art in a living space.

Tech Hub

Wprowadź zmiany zgodnie z najnowszą technologią rozrywki domowej firmy LG

Korzystaj z najlepszych produktów LG związanych z rozrywką domową w 2020 roku. Przekonaj się, że w domu „Życie jest dobre”.

LG's soundbars are on show at CES 2020, and with elevated AI functionality, they make sure the sound in your room creates a whole new entertainment experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

Nowości

Najlepsze soundbary do seriali telewizyjnych, filmów i muzyki prezentowane na targach CES

Dowiedz się, dlaczego nie potrzebujesz już wielkich zestawów audio – soundbary LG zapewniają bezkonkurencyjną jakość dźwięku, która sprawi, że będziesz jeszcze bliżej akcji

Need Christmas gift ideas? Look no further than LG! | More at LG MAGAZINE

Tech Hub

Pomysły na świąteczne prezenty od LG

Poradnik prezentowy na święta Bożego Narodzenia oferuje coś dla każdego – bez względu na to, czy szukasz czegoś praktycznego, innowacyjnego czy też całkowicie wyjątkowego.

Technologia, która poprawia Twoje życie codzienne

tv.png

TV

Sprawdź
audio.png

Audio

Sprawdź
tone-free.png

Słuchawki Douszne

Sprawdź
instaview.png

InstaView

Sprawdź
washing-machine.png

Pralki

Sprawdź
styler.png

Styler

Sprawdź
laptops.png

LG gram

Sprawdź
monitors.png

Monitory

Sprawdź
beamers.png

Projektory

Sprawdź
