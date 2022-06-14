Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Ciesz się inteligentnym domem, korzystając z urządzeń wielofunkcyjnych

Autor Adrian Back 14.06.2022

A modern home includes many different connected devices.

Odkryj, jak przy użyciu urządzeń wielofunkcyjnych można unowocześnić swój dom i ułatwić sobie życie.

  • Urządzenia wielofunkcyjne korzystają z zaawansowanej technologii w celu gromadzenia danych oraz bezprzewodowego komunikowania się pomiędzy sobą za pomocą sieci internetowej
  • Oszczędzaj czas i zapomnij o stresie – wystarczy, że zsynchronizujesz swój telefon z inteligentnymi urządzeniami w domu
  • Zmodernizuj swój dom tak, aby wyróżniał się elegancją i stylem, a także bezprzewodową łącznością bez manualnej obsługi
  • Korzystając z urządzeń wielofunkcyjnych, możesz ograniczyć zużycie energii, sprawdzać jej zużycie oraz zaoszczędzić pieniądze


Jeszcze niedawno możliwość sterowania urządzeniami domowymi za pomocą przycisku kojarzyła się z powieściami fantastyczno-naukowymi. Jednakże teraz możesz szukać programów telewizyjnych, uzupełniać zapasy w lodówce oraz robić porządki w domu, dotykając ekranu swojego smartfona.

Na rynku dostępnych jest tyle inteligentnych gadżetów, że wybór pierwszego urządzenia może sprawiać niemałe trudności. Dlatego też zapraszamy do lektury artykułu, dzięki któremu zrozumiesz krok po kroku, jak urządzenia wielofunkcyjne mogą podnieść jakość Twojego życia.


Czym są urządzenia wielofunkcyjne?

Chociaż inteligentna technologia w domu staje się coraz bardziej powszechna, nasuwa się pytanie – jak działają urządzenia wielofunkcyjne?

Connected devices are used throughout the home.
Connected devices are used throughout the home.

Urządzenia mogą komunikować się między sobą za pomocą połączenia z Internetem. Korzystając z układów zintegrowanych, oprogramowania i czujników, urządzenia wielofunkcyjne gromadzą dane, które mogą być udostępniane innym podłączonym urządzeniom.

Taką technologię początkowo wykorzystywano w komputerach i smartfonach. Natomiast od niedawna urządzenia wielofunkcyjne obejmują liczne produkty gospodarstwa domowego, takie jak inteligentne głośniki, telewizory, wirtualni asystenci, oświetlenie, a nawet system sterowania mikroklimatem w domu.

Smart refrigerators are connected devices.
Smart refrigerators are connected devices.

Połącz urządzenia i oszczędzaj czas dzięki inteligentnej technologii do domu

Czas to niezwykle cenny zasób, zwłaszcza w przypadku zapracowanej rodziny. Niezależnie od tego, czy sprzątasz w domu, sporządzasz listę zakupów, czy też po prostu manualnie włączasz urządzenia, zapewne chciałbyś, aby dzień trwał dłużej.

Korzystając z urządzeń wielofunkcyjnych, możesz zdalnie zaparzyć dzbanek kawy lub przeglądać zawartość swojej lodówki. Co więcej, możesz zaplanować to wszystko wcześniej i zapanować nad wieloma podobnymi procesami, wykorzystując swój smartfon jako centralne urządzenie komunikacyjne.

Urządzenia wielofunkcyjne sprawiają, że każdy dom wygląda stylowo

Nie dość, że korzystanie ze stylowych i małych urządzeń wielofunkcyjnych wiąże się z oszczędnością czasu oraz uproszczeniem życia, może być także pierwszym krokiem ku modernizacji Twojego domu.


Naciesz oczy minimalistycznym stylem i elegancją oraz korzystaj z bezprzewodowo połączonych urządzeń

Ile urządzeń korzysta z Internetu w Twoim domu? Dzięki łączności bezprzewodowej możesz cieszyć się bezawaryjną siecią bez korzystania z uciążliwych przewodów. Urządzenia wielofunkcyjne będą się synchronizować niezależnie od swojej lokalizacji w domu.

Na przykład możesz powiązać parę głośników Bluetooth, aby stworzyć odpowiedni nastrój w dowolnym pokoju. Dzięki nieograniczonej liczbie opcji i bezprzewodowej łączności możesz dostosować otoczenie i styl do siebie za pomocą swojego smartfona.

A portable Bluetooth speaker syncs with other connected devices.
A portable Bluetooth speaker syncs with other connected devices.

Dokonaj synchronizacji za pomocą inteligentnego asystenta, aby szybciej wykonywać zadania w domu

Jeżeli posiadasz urządzenia wielofunkcyjne, masz do dyspozycji swojego własnego asystenta. Korzystaj z niego, a na pewno nie przegapisz ulubionego programu telewizyjnego ani nie zapomnisz o zakupie jakiegoś produktu w supermarkecie. Możesz z łatwością sparować swojego smartfona z dowolną liczbą urządzeń posiadających dostęp do Internetu.

Po prostu korzystaj z poleceń głosowych, używając Alexy lub asystenta Google Home, aby zaplanować poranną kawę, otrzymywać informacje w czasie rzeczywistym o praniu, uruchomić zmywarkę lub utworzyć własną playlistę, która uprzyjemni Ci dzień niezależnie od Twojego nastroju.


Oglądaj filmy lub słuchaj muzyki w dowolnym miejscu, używając funkcji Bluetooth

Rozsiądź się wygodnie i korzystaj z urządzeń wielofunkcyjnych, aby się zrelaksować. Za pomocą bezprzewodowego soundbara możesz skonfigurować swój inteligentny telewizor, przeglądać ulubione usługi streamingowe oraz skonfigurować dźwięk tak, jak Ci to odpowiada.

Dzięki funkcji Bluetooth możesz z łatwością bezprzewodowo podłączyć wiele urządzeń – możesz być pewien, że stworzenie centrum domowej rozrywki nigdy nie było łatwiejsze. 

Monitoruj wykorzystanie urządzenia oraz zużycie prądu

Urządzenia wielofunkcyjne pozwalają także na monitorowanie zużycia prądu. Wiele osób przed wyjściem z domu zapomina o wyłączeniu światła, klimatyzacji lub telewizora, przez co marnotrawione są surowce energetyczne oraz – przede wszystkim – pieniądze.

Niektóre urządzenia wielofunkcyjne mogą wysyłać powiadomienia w przypadku, gdy są włączone i nieużywane od pewnego czasu. Ponadto możesz sprawdzić zużycie prądu w dowolnym momencie.

Nie ma wątpliwości, że inteligentna technologia to niezbędny element każdego nowoczesnego domu. Urządzenia wielofunkcyjne to proste rozwiązanie o wielkim znaczeniu dla każdego domu.


