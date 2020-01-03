Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Najlepsze ustawienie kina domowego w pokoju

Autor Adrian Back 03.01.2020

A family enjoys their home cinema room.

Odkryj ofertę produktów związanych z domową rozrywką, które pomogą Ci w stworzeniu niepowtarzalnego zestawu kina domowego.

Jeśli zastanawiasz się nad kupnem luksusowego produktu, własne kino domowe może stanowić najlepszy wybór spośród kilku opcjiTo dzięki rozwojowi technologii odtworzenie możliwości kina w warunkach domowych jest obecnie łatwiejsze.

Z drugiej strony, przy konfigurowaniu doskonałego zestawu kina domowego, należy wziąć pod uwagę wiele czynników, począwszy od zakupu właściwego telewizora lub projektora, przez wybór oświetlenia w pokoju, na rozmieszczeniu ekranu i systemu nagłośnienia skończywszy.

Poniżej znajduje się kilka pomysłów związanych z konfiguracją kina domowego, dzięki którym zamienisz jeden ze swoich pokoi w ulubione pomieszczenie w domu.


Oświetlenie otoczenia

Tak jak w przypadku kina, nie można zapomnieć o znaczeniu prawidłowego oświetlenia, które pozwala na stworzenie nastroju i odpowiedniego klimatu. Po zakupie inteligentnego oświetlenia, można je bezprzewodowo połączyć z telewizorem LG poprzez Apple Airplay lub Asystenta Google. 

Tego rodzaju oświetlenie, oprócz tego, że jest alternatywą wobec produktów z mało estetycznymi przewodami, można dopasować do swoich potrzeb związanych z oglądaniem. Zyskasz całkowitą kontrolę nad jasnością, kolorem oraz temperaturą oświetlenia, a także zsynchronizujesz oświetlenie z nastrojem filmu lub serialu telewizyjnego.

A couple watches the LG TV in their home cinema room.
A couple watches the LG TV in their home cinema room.
Doskonałe rozstawienie

Nie ograniczaj swojego zakupu wyłącznie do największego telewizora dostępnego na rynku. Zamiast tego sprawdź wymiary swojego pokoju oraz zdecyduj, w którym miejscu chciałbyś siedzieć. Jest to o tyle istotne, że pomoże w ustaleniu wymaganej rozdzielczości ekranu oraz jego wielkości.

Jeśli zależy Ci na najwierniejszym odwzorowaniu warunków jakie panują w kinie, to z pewnością oczekujesz niezwykłej czystości obrazu, który można podziwiać z miejsca, w którym siedzisz. Warto postępować zgodnie z jedną z zasad, według której na 4-4,5 cm odległości od telewizora powinien przypadać 1 cal przekątnej ekranu. Dlatego jeśli od telewizora LG Full HD dzielą Cię 3 metry, przekątna do 75 cali jest idealnym rozwiązaniem.

Jeśli zdecydujesz się na zakup telewizora LG 4K, wartość przekątnej może być dwa razy większa, co oznacza, że mógłbyś kupić telewizor o przekątnej ekranu 150 cali, nawet jeśli siedzisz w miejscu oddalonym od ekranu o 3 metry. Także w tym wypadku telewizor zachowałby krystalicznie czystą jakość obrazu.

Correct positioning for your home cinema room TV.
Correct positioning for your home cinema room TV.
Przestrzenny dźwięk

Najlepsze kina korzystają z systemu Dolby Atmos, by zapewnić niesamowity dźwięk przestrzenny, a ten standard można odtworzyć w domu za pomocą soundbaru LG SL10YG. Ten produkt o wysokiej jakości sygnału audio, opracowany we współpracy ze specjalistami w dziedzinie dźwięku, z firmą Meridian, gwarantuje częstotliwość próbkowania na poziomie 192 kHz oraz 24-bitową głębię, czego wynikiem jest bardziej precyzyjne brzmienie.

Najwyzszej klasy soundbar LG o minimalistycznym designie wykorzystuje systemy Dolby Atmos oraz DTS:X, które wprowadzają trójwymiarową przestrzeń do podkładu dźwiękowego, sprawiając że dźwięk staje się prawdziwym dźwiękiem przestrzennym. Ponadto, rozszerzając system o dodatkowy bezprzewodowy, tylny głośnik – SPK8-S – można wzbogacić zestaw o dwa kanały audio, zapewniając wysublimowane i mocne brzmienie.

Surround sound creates an immersive home cinema room.
A home cinema room is complete with an LG soundbar.
Surround sound creates an immersive home cinema room.
A home cinema room is complete with an LG soundbar.
Odpowiednie przyciemnienie pomieszczenia to konieczność

Wiele zestawów kina domowego jest narażonych na niekorzystne naświetlenie wskutek działania światła słonecznego. Z tego powodu inwestycja w zasłony zaciemniające jest bardzo ważna.

Gruby materiał sprawdza się idealnie w pokoju z zestawem kina domowego, ponieważ może zapewnić takie zaciemnienie, które odpowiada warunkom w kinie. Aktualnie można zakupić także automatyczne rolety, którymi można sterować za pomocą inteligentnego telewizora LG, co pozwala na stworzenie idealnego nastroju w celu obejrzenia swojego ulubionego filmu.

Watching a movie on an LG projector in the home cinema room.
Watching a movie on an LG projector in the home cinema room.
Dlaczego OLED to najlepszy wybór

Poza stworzeniem doskonałych warunków do oglądania telewizji, bardzo ważnym czynnikiem jest wybór odpowiedniego telewizora. Jeśli szukasz takiego produktu, to telewizor LG OLED znakomicie dopełni zestaw kina domowego. Dzięki temu, że piksele włączają i wyłączają się samoczynnie bez potrzeby zastosowania podświetlenia, filmy oraz seriale telewizyjne prezentują się lepiej za sprawą najgłębszych odcieni czerni oraz wspaniałej bieli. 

Obrazy składają się z 8,3 miliona pikseli o niezwykłej głębi oraz niesamowitym poziomie detali, a kolory są wybierane z palety zawierającej ponad miliard odcieni. Wyróżniając się rozdzielczością 4K (oraz rozdzielczością 8K w modelu, który zostanie wkrótce wprowadzony na rynek), telewizory LG OLED są wyjątkowo cienkie oraz doskonale wtapiają się w swoje otoczenie.

An LG 8K TV creates the ultimate home cinema room.
An LG 8K TV creates the ultimate home cinema room.
Rozważ zakup projektora 4K

Jeśli jesteś szczęśliwym posiadaczem dużego pomieszczenia, które możesz wykorzystać do ustawienia zestawu kina domowego, występuje kilka projektorów LG, dzięki którym będziesz mógł cieszyć się najwyższą jakością obrazu. Przenośne, zajmujące mało miejsca oraz kompatybilne ze standardem Full HD projektory są wspaniałym rozwiązaniem w przypadku wyświetlania filmów, seriali telewizyjnych oraz wydarzeń sportowych.

Jeśli zależy Ci na najwyższej jakości, najlepszym wyborem jest projektor LG 4K UHD Laser CineBeam, który może wyświetlać obraz na ekranie 150-calowym w rozdzielczości 3840 x 2160 pikseli. Posiada bezprzewodową funkcję kopii obrazu (wireless mirroring) oraz jest wyposażony w funkcję LG Sound Sync pozwalającą na synchronizację z dowolnym soundbarem firmy LG.

Enjoying family time in the home cinema room.
An LED or laser projector mimics a cinema screen.
Enjoying family time in the home cinema room.
An LED or laser projector mimics a cinema screen.
Nie zapomnij o łączności Wi-Fi

Jednym z istotnych elementów Twojego zestawu kina domowego, o którym nie można zapomnieć, jeśli chcesz oglądać telewizję bez zakłóceń, jest łączność Wi-Fi. Jako że tak wiele produktów LG korzysta z inteligentnej technologii, silny sygnał Wi-Fi stanowi fundament całości.

Jeśli masz problemy ze swoim połączeniem Wi-Fi, rozważ zakup wzmacniacza sygnału. Sygnał jest wzmacniany za pomocą dwóch bezprzewodowych routerów, z których jeden odbiera sygnał z sieci, a drugi wysyła wzmocniony sygnał.


Ostatnie poprawki

Warto także wziąć pod uwagę wystrój pokoju, w którym zamierzasz rozstawić kino domowe, chociaż nie trzeba w tym przypadku przesadzać, ponieważ kina są minimalistyczne. Jeśli chcesz, aby dostępna przestrzeń uzupełniała oglądanie, możesz zastanowić się nad zakupem takich mebli, które oferują najwyższy komfort. Gruba tapeta oraz odpowiednie dywany gwarantujące dźwiękoszczelność pomieszczenia, nawet jeśli jej efektywność jest ograniczona, będą także korzystnie wpływać na warunki oglądania.

Ponadto, możesz zakupić gadżety kinowe w celu poprawy ogólnych wrażeń. Staromodne plakaty związane z filmem powieszone lub ustawione obok klasycznych biletów na kinowe seanse, to świetne uzupełnienie całości. Natomiast urządzenie do robienia popcornu lub lodówka z mini-barem pozwala na łatwy dostęp do napoi lub ulubionych przekąsek.

Life's Good!

Podobny artykuł

LG's Smart TV lineup looks great in your living room, and allows you to watch all your favourite streaming services including HBO's Game of Thrones | More at LG MAGAZINE

Tech Hub

Przewodnik po Smart TV – wskazówki i porady

Poznaj nowy świat rozrywki dzięki LG Smart TV – od strumieniowego przesyłania sygnału wideo po sterowanie gadżetami w całym domu.

An image of a couple watching Rakuten TV movies with the lg tv.

Nowości

LG TV + Dolby – kino domowe w Twoim domu

Dzięki telewizorom LG wyposażonym w technologie Dolby Vision i Dolby Atmos kino domowe stało się jeszcze bardziej atrakcyjne.

W salonie siedzi telewizor LG 8K OLED.

Wskazówki

Dlaczego telewizor OLED 8K? Twój kompletny przewodnik

Telewizor LG 8K OLED zrobił ogromne wrażenie podczas tegorocznych targów IFA, a pogłoski mówią, że pojawi się już w przyszłym roku. Bądź na bieżąco.

Poprzedni

Odkryj, jak lepiej wykorzystać telewizor LG OLED
 

Następny

Wszystko, co musisz wiedzieć o treści 8K