LG Experience

Wszystko, co musisz wiedzieć o treści 8K

Autor Adrian Back 04.05.2020

When you own an LG 8K OLED TV it will be the centrepiece of your living space - providing picture quality so good you'll feel like you're part of the action | More at LG MAGAZINE

Wydaje się, że wraz z pojawieniem się na rynku całej gamy telewizorów o ultrawysokiej rozdzielczości, nadeszła rewolucja 8K. Ale dlaczego tak właściwie mamy być podekscytowani 8K i co to oznacza dla przyszłości telewizji? Cóż, na początek oznacza to, że obejrzysz najbardziej wyraźny obraz, jaki kiedykolwiek będziesz w stanie zobaczyć. 

Rozdzielczość jest czterokrotnie wyższa niż Full HD i dwukrotnie wyższa niż 4K, licząc sobie 7680x4320. Oznacza to, że obrazy składają się z oszałamiającej liczby 33 milionów pikseli. Innymi słowy, w programach telewizyjnych i filmach będziesz w stanie zobaczyć szczegóły, których żaden inny telewizor nie może zaoferować. 

an 8K comparison chart to 4K and HD quality TV | More at LG MAGAZINE

Te dodatkowe piksele naprawdę mają znaczenie, ponieważ pomagają stworzyć zapierający dech w piersiach obraz, który trzeba samemu zobaczyć, żeby uwierzyć, że to możliwe. Właśnie dlatego filmowcy zaczęli już kręcić przy użyciu kamer 8K. 

Dzięki planowanemu wprowadzeniu sieci komórkowych 5g w wielu krajach w przyszłym roku, zapewniającym niezrównane prędkości połączenia, większą przepustowość i mniejsze opóźnienia, treść 8K będzie można również łatwiej strumieniować i pobierać. 

A gdy 8K zostanie połączone z technologią LG OLED, która zapewnia super szybki czas reakcji i nieskończony współczynnik kontrastu, przyszłość telewizorów 8K wygląda doprawdy ciekawie. Oto, czego możemy z niecierpliwością oczekiwać od przełomowej technologii w nadchodzących miesiącach i latach.

Zapierające dech w piersiach hollywoodzkie hity 

Wkraczając w nową erę perfekcji obrazu, wiele hollywoodzkich hitów w pełni wykorzysta rozdzielczość 8K. Jedni z największych reżyserów na świecie zaczęli już eksperymentować z tą technologią, wśród nich James Gunn, który wykorzystał najnowocześniejszą kamerę Red Dragon Weapon 8K VV, aby sfilmować drugą część Strażników Galaktyki. 

Rozdzielczość musiano obniżyć do 4K lub nawet 2K dla niektórych kin, ale w niedalekiej przyszłości domy filmowe będą w pełni wyposażone do projekcji w 8K. To mogłoby być w samą porę na premierę Nowych Mutantów, horroru z superbohaterami opartego na ekipie Marvel Comics o tej samej nazwie, który został już nakręcony w 8K, a którego premiera jest planowana na początek 2020 roku. 

Zaktualizowanie twojego ulubionego kina do 8K może zająć trochę czasu, ale każdy film nakręcony w tej rozdzielczości można oglądać w jego pełnej krasie za pośrednictwem telewizorów, takich jak model LG SIGNATURE Z9 OLED. Wyposażony w 88-calowy ekran, dysponuje Real 8K, dzięki czemu każdy piksel może pojawiać się osobno i być wyraźnie zauważalny. Ta ponad 90% modulacja kontrastu zapewnia wyjątkowy kolor, szczegółowość i kontrast. 

LG's 8K OLED TV is as stunning as it is functional - offering lifelike picture quality that takes you into the moment | More at LG MAGAZINE

Idealne dla filmowców 

Nie tylko wysokobudżetowe studia będą mogły sobie pozwolić na filmowanie w 8K, dla amatorów dostępnych jest też wiele kamer. Dla adrenalinowych ćpunów i poszukiwaczy przygód dostępne są zarówno GoPro Omni VR, jak i Insta360 Pro, które mogą kręcić w rozdzielczości 8K, a kamera kinowa Canon 8K ma pojawić się na początku przyszłego roku. 

Umożliwi to twórcom treści tworzenie oszałamiających dzieł, które najlepiej będzie oglądać na telewizorach LG 8K. Ewentualnie dla osób z bardziej pojemnymi kieszeniami dostępna jest kamera RED Weapon Monstro 8K, którą można zamontować do drona, aby tworzyć zapierające dech w piersiach ujęcia krajobrazów wiejskich i miejskich.

Idealne dla twórców treści 

Biorąc pod uwagę sukces platform do przesyłania strumieniowego wideo, nie powinno nikogo dziwić, że treść 8K została szybko przyjęta przez wielu twórców. Vimeo dodało obsługę 8K już w listopadzie 2017 r. i dysponuje teraz ponad 6000 filmów, a YouTube również szczyci się tysiącami filmów w ultrawysokiej rozdzielczości.  

The new LG 8K OLED TV boasts an insanely crisp picture quality, making you feel like you are part of the action | More at LG MAGAZINE

Marzenie graczy 

Nie ma wątpliwości, że 8K będzie miało ogromny wpływ na świat gier, niezależnie od tego, czy będzie używane na konsolach, czy na komputerach. Krystalicznie przejrzyste obrazy i zapierająca dech w piersiach grafika przeniosą grę na wyższy poziom. Wystarczy wyobrazić sobie grę w Assassin's Creed Odyssey lub The Last of Us 2 na telewizorze 8K. 

Gdy brak pieniędzy nie stoi na przeszkodzie, telewizor LG 8K OLED Z9 może stać się najlepszym monitorem do gier, ponieważ 88-calowy ekran oferuje doskonałe poziomy szczegółowości, które zapewniają obrazowi jeszcze większą głębię. To zapewnia znacznie bardziej wciągające wrażenia podczas gry. 

Ewentualnie można wybrać telewizor LG NanoCell 8K - SM99 w nieco niższej cenie, ale tak samo zapewniający wysoką liczbę klatek na sekundę i procesor 2. generacji, który oferuje żywsze i dokładniejsze kolory. Ten niesamowity szczegół i szybkie przetwarzanie przydadzą się zwłaszcza podczas grania w strzelanki z perspektywy pierwszej osoby, a nawet mogą przyczynić się do większej liczby zwycięstw w Fortnite i Overwatch. 

8K OLED will bring a new dawn of gaming technology, creating lifelike images and minimising lag so you get the edge over your rivals | More at LG MAGAZINE

Przeskalowanie dla najwyższej jakości obrazu 

Chociaż może upłynąć trochę czasu, zanim będziemy mieć do dyspozycji liczne i łatwo dostępne treści 8K, na szczęście oferta telewizorów LG 8K zawiera wbudowaną technologię skalowania. Zwiększa ona jakość źródeł 1080p i 4K, co oznacza, że twoje ulubione hity i seriale telewizyjne będą znacząco lepsze. 

A dzięki telewizorowi LG 8K OLED Z9 z 88-calowym ekranem uzyskasz pełny efekt przeskalowania jakości, co oznacza, że filmy takie jak Bliźniak, Król Lew czy Avengers: koniec gry będą się prezentować lepiej niż kiedykolwiek wcześniej.

Life's Good!

