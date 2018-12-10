Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Dlaczego telewizor OLED 8K? Twój kompletny przewodnik

Autor V. Keller 10.12.2018

W salonie siedzi telewizor LG 8K OLED.

Na targach IFA 2018 w Berlinie firma LG po raz pierwszy pokazała swój nowy telewizor OLED 8K. Eksperci byli pod wrażeniem, użytkownicy nie kryli zachwytu, a recenzje były w przytłaczającej większości pozytywne.

Ale co takiego wyjątkowego mają w sobie telewizory 8K? I co daje im technologia OLED? Tego dowiesz się z naszego poradnika.

Dlaczego telewizor 8K?

Mówiąc krótko, telewizor 8K zapewnia wrażenia, jakich nie jest w stanie dostarczyć żadne inne urządzenie w domu. Obraz w rozdzielczości 8K składa się z 33 milionów pikseli. Jest to 4 razy więcej niż w przypadku rozdzielczości 4K i 16 razy więcej niż w przypadku rozdzielczości Full HD.

Załóżmy, że ktoś ogląda program na National Geographic – osoba ta dojrzy takie szczegóły przyrody, o jakich nie mogą marzyć posiadacze innych telewizorów. Dostrzeże każde ziarno piasku, każdą łuskę na ciele ryby i każdą kroplę wody tryskającą z otworu na głowie wieloryba. Przy takiej liczbie pikseli szczegółowość obrazu niewiele ustępuje oglądaniu czegoś w rzeczywistości.

Obraz jest tak realistyczny, że widz ma wrażenie, jakby rzeczywiście był w świecie, który ogląda. Natomiast technologia OLED zapewnia doskonałą czerń i jasność oraz szeroki kąt widzenia, dzięki czemu podnosi standard oglądania na niespotykany poziom.

Porównanie jakości obrazu 2K Full HD TV, 4K TV i 8K TV.
Porównanie jakości obrazu 2K Full HD TV, 4K TV i 8K TV.

Czym wyróżnia się telewizor LG 8K OLED?

Dziennikarze obecni na pokazie pierwszego telewizora 8K OLED na targach IFA byli zachwyceni nową technologią. Forbes entuzjastycznie okrzyknął ten telewizor „czekającym pięknem”. Tech Radar o jakości obrazu napisał, że „szczęka opada”. The Verge z kolei stwierdził, że „miał wyjątkową okazję podejrzeć przyszłość”.

Telewizory OLED to pionierska technologia firmy LG, a połączenie jej z rozdzielczością dającą najlepszą jakość obrazu na rynku jest gigantycznym korkiem naprzód dla całej branży rozrywkowej. Jeśli interesujesz się nowinkami technicznymi i lubisz wypróbowywać najnowsze technologie, to ten model o rozdzielczości 8K, który zachwyca nawet ekspertów, na pewno Ci się spodoba.

Dlaczego OLED dla telewizorów 8K?

Technologia OLED ma wiele zalet i jeśli planujesz zainwestować w telewizor o rozdzielczości 4K lub 8K, na pewno chcesz zapewnić sobie jak najlepszą możliwą jakość obrazu. Telewizory OLED są niewielkie, elastyczne i smukłe, dzięki czemu wygrywają  porównania ze wszystkimi innymi typami telewizorów, a to tylko niektóre z ich wielu zalet.

Telewizory OLED charakteryzują się niezwykle krótkim czasem reakcji i nieskończonym współczynnikiem kontrastu. Ekran nie ma podświetlenia, ponieważ każda dioda OLED sama wytwarza światło, dzięki czemu urządzenie jest lżejsze i bardziej energooszczędne. A możliwość włączania i wyłączania pojedynczych diod pozwala na uzyskanie idealnej czerni.

Wszystkie te cechy sprawiają, że telewizor OLED 8K zapewnia absolutnie olśniewający obraz, jakiego do tej pory nie znano. Bo jaki pożytek jest z rozdzielczości 8K, skoro i tak nie można osiągnąć najlepszego kontrastu i doskonałej czerni?

Czy istnieją jakieś filmy w rozdzielczości 8K?

Na razie takie materiały nie są powszechnie spotykane, ale firma LG wykazuje silne zainteresowanie rozwojem technologii 8K, prezentując treści tego typu podczas prezentacji telewizora OLED 8K na targach IFA. Oczywiście zawsze istnieje możliwość skalowania, ale celem jest tworzenie treści w macierzystej rozdzielczości 8K.

Podobnie jak w przypadku 4K, kiedy pojawią się produkty obsługujące 8K, wkrótce po nich zaczną pojawiać się też odpowiednie materiały wideo. Zadaniem Briana Kwona, prezesa LG Home Entertainment, technologia 8K całkowicie odmieni sposób postrzegania  rozrywki, podobnie jak zrobiła to technologia 4K. „Technologia OLED 4K radykalnie zmieniła oblicze branży telewizyjnej, dlatego firma LG jest pewna, że technologia OLED 8K zrobi to samo” – mówi Kwon.

Już teraz firmy testują transmisję z imprez sportowych i różnych innych wydarzeń w jakości 8K. Reżyserzy zaczęli kręcić filmy przy użyciu kamer 8K, a sprzęt do edycji, usługi strumieniowania i odbiorniki są stale przygotowywane do pracy w tej technologii. Z czasem będzie pojawiać się coraz więcej treści w rozdzielczości 8K i nadawcy dużych imprez oraz producenci kasowych filmów w przyszłym roku na pewno rozważą opcję skorzystania z tej technologii.

Zbliżenie na telewizor LG 8K OLED.
Zbliżenie na telewizor LG 8K OLED.

Czy 4K to już przeżytek i mam postawić wyłącznie na 8K?

Absolutnie nie! Rozdzielczość 4K zapewnia doskonałą jakość obrazu, mimo że dysponuje tylko połową pikseli w porównaniu z 8K. A ponieważ pierwszy telewizor 4K OLED pojawił się w sprzedaży w 2014 r., technologia ta jest już znacznie bardziej dojrzała.

Cena stała się bardziej przystępna, a oferta rozmiarów i stylów jest bardziej zróżnicowana – pojawiły się nawet elastyczne modele (takie jak telewizory LG Wallpaper!). Przez ostatnie cztery lata zainteresowanie treściami w jakości 4K znacznie wzrosło. Jeśli więc jesteś w stanie poczekać jeszcze trochę na 8K, to w międzyczasie technologia 4K też Cię nie zawiedzie. Sprawdź naszą ofertę telewizorów 4K tutaj.

Life's Good!

