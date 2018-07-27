Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Najlepszy zdaniem ekspertów telewizor OLED o doskonałej jakości obrazu

Autor James W. 27.07.2018

The side view of LG OLED TV in the living room

Jeśli mowa o kinie domowym najwyższej jakości, eksperci są zgodni, że technologia OLED zapewnia idealną mieszankę żywych kolorów i dźwięku przestrzennego.

Pierwsze telewizory OLED w sprzedaży pojawiły się w 2013 r. i stały się konkurencją dla popularniejszych wówczas telewizorów LED i LCD. Jednak charakteryzujące się doskonałą czernią i fantastycznymi kolorami ekrany OLED szybko zdobyły opinię najlepszej technologii dzięki jednemu ważnemu czynnikowi – zapewniały najlepszą jakość obrazu.

Ale czym tak naprawdę jest OLED? Skrót OLED pochodzi od angielskich słów oznaczających organiczne diody elektroluminescencyjne, czyli mówiąc krótko diody wykonane z organicznych składników, które zaświecają się pod wpływem prądu elektrycznego. Ponadto, w odróżnieniu od LED, diody OLED mogą być bardzo cienkie, elastyczne i niesamowicie małe. Dzięki temu można z nich robić miliony pojedynczych pikseli składających się na ekran telewizyjny i każda z nich może być włączana i wyłączana niezależnie od pozostałych. To pozwala na uzyskanie wyjątkowej jakości obrazu i zapewnienie najlepszych wrażeń wizualnych.


Czerń, najważniejszy kolor

Najważniejsze jest osiągnięcie kinowej jakości obrazu, a telewizory LG OLED radzą sobie z tym wyzwaniem poprzez prezentowanie idealnej czerni. Ponad osiem milionów samozaświecających się pikseli, z których każdy może kontrolować swoją jasność zapewnia ekranom OLED fantastyczny kontrast potęgujący głębię i bogactwo kolorów.

Jest to istotne nie tylko dla widza, ale i dla producentów filmów, którzy pragną, aby ich obrazy wyglądały jak żywe nie tylko w kinie.

The perfect black feature of LG OLED W7 TV
The perfect black feature of LG OLED TV 4K
The perfect black feature of LG OLED TV
The perfect black feature of LG OLED W7 TV
The perfect black feature of LG OLED TV 4K
The perfect black feature of LG OLED TV

„Myślę, że wszyscy artyści sztuk wizualnych czekają na tę idealną czerń” – wyjaśnia Tim Miller, reżyser filmu Deadpool. „Starannie przygotowane piękne obrazy świetnie prezentują się na ekranie, na którym dzięki nieskończonemu kontrastowi wszystko wydaje się jak żywe. To niesamowite. Telewizory LG OLED naprawdę zapewniają idealną czerń”.

Tim razem z reżyserem od efektów specjalnych w Księdze dżungli i Titanicu Robem Legato odbiera swoje filmy w sposób zgodny ze swoimi intencjami – z doskonałą czernią.

Oficjalny partner kanału NASA TV UHD, Harmonic, także uważa telewizory LG OLED za najlepszy wybór dla tych, którzy pragną delektować się pełnią piękna przestrzeni kosmicznej.

„Zapewniające głęboką czerń telewizory OLED firmy LG pozwalają wydobyć to, co najlepsze z nowego kanału UHD NASA TV, zabierając widza w prawdziwą kosmiczną podróż”.


Telewizor jak tapeta

Kolejną cechą wyróżniającą technologię OLED jest to, że zmieści się nawet w telewizorze cieńszym od smartfona. Dowodem na to jest model LG SIGNATURE OLED W8, z którego ekranu zostały usunięte wszystkie obiekty i materiały, co pozwoliło na uzyskanie jeszcze czystszego obrazu.

Telewizor ten, o imponującej przekątnej 77”, ma tylko 2,5 mm grubości i waży zaledwie 12,3 kg, nic więc dziwnego, że zrobił ogromne wrażenie na wpływowych recenzentach, takich jak Unbox Therapy i Marquez Brownlee. Obaj byli zdumieni, że cienki jak tapeta telewizor nie tylko zapewnia doskonały obraz, ale dodatkowo fantastyczną jakość dźwięku pochodzącą z soundbara z technologią Dolby Atmos.

Od tej pory, dzięki trójwymiarowej technologii Dolby Atmos, w każdym domu można poczuć się jak w kinie. Dźwięk jest odtwarzany bardziej naturalnie i dochodzi ze wszystkich stron, nawet z góry. Efekt ten pozwalają uzyskać dwa skierowane do góry głośniki, które tworzą efekt przestrzenny bez potrzeby obstawiania całego salonu licznymi kolumnami.


Moc procesora

O wyjątkowości telewizora LG SIGNATURE OLED W8 stanowi jednak jego błyskotliwy umysł zamknięty w procesorze dostarczającym najwyższej jakości obraz. Inteligentny procesor α9 (Alpha9) jest zoptymalizowany pod kątem telewizji, dzięki czemu dostarcza wyjątkowo szczegółowy obraz o żywych kolorach i niezwykłej głębi.

Procesor α9 filtruje szumy dwa razy dokładniej niż procesory dwurdzeniowe, znacznie poprawiając jakość obrazu. Dodatkowo, wbudowany w niego zaawansowany algorytm skutecznie likwiduje artefakty, zapewniając wyraźny i ostry obraz w jakości 4K.

Dzięki zwiększonej mocy obliczeniowej treść o wysokiej rozdzielczości wygląda jeszcze lepiej. Nieważne czy grasz w gry, oglądasz widowisko sportowe, czy oglądasz najnowszy hit z Hollywood, możesz delektować się płynnym obrazem bez zacinania i zamazań nawet w najbardziej dynamicznych scenach. Wewnętrzna tablica wyszukiwania kolorów (Colour Look Up Table – CLUT) także została istotnie powiększona, co jeszcze zwiększyło głębię i dokładność kolorów.

Wyjątkowe wrażenia jak w kinie

Połączenie niezwykle mocnego procesora, bogatych i żywych kolorów oraz potężnego dźwięku sprawia, że telewizory LG OLED wyróżniają się na tle konkurencji. Te najwyższej klasy funkcje zamienią każdą przestrzeń w domu w salę kinową. Ponadto, choć wszystkie telewizory OLED zapewniają doskonałą jakość obrazu, wiodący recenzenci zgodnie orzekli, że najlepszym telewizorem z tą technologią na rynku jest LG SIGNATURE OLED W8.

Wyrafinowane wzornictwo tego cienkiego jak tapeta telewizora, wyraźny dźwięk i zaawansowana technologia OLED zapewniająca żywy obraz chwalony przez filmowców sprawiają, że LG SIGNATURE OLED W8 dostarcza wyjątkowych wrażeń dla zmysłów. Zważywszy na fakt, że w czerwcu i lipcu ma miejsce największe widowisko sportowe świata, ten telewizor to najlepsza możliwa inwestycja.

Aby dowiedzieć się więcej o telewizorze LG SIGNATURE OLED W8 i innych telewizorach LG OLED, wejdź na stronę https://www.lg.com/pl/oled-tv

Life’s Good!

