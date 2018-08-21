Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

11 niesamowitych funkcji sztucznej inteligencji ThinQ, które zobaczymy na tragach IFA

Autor V. Keller 21.08.2018

LG ThinQ pracuje w zaciemnionym salonie, a klimatyzator, telewizor i oczyszczacz powietrza współpracują ze sobą za pomocą sztucznej inteligencji.

Firma LG wybrała już najlepsze rozwiązania oparte na technologii ThinQ, które zaprezentuje na targach IFA 2018. Niektóre z nich na pewno wzbudzą podziw podczas pokazów.

To jak spełnienie marzeń – idealna współpraca wszystkich urządzeń AGD, dzięki której można szybciej uporać się z uciążliwymi obowiązkami i poświęcać więcej czasu na to, co przyjemne. Technologia LG ThinQ zrewolucjonizowała pracę sprzętu AGD, ale w jaki sposób rzeczywiście wpływa na poprawę jakości życia? Odwiedzając strefy poświęcone podróżom, utrzymywaniu czystości oraz gotowaniu, na targach IFA 2018 będzie można osobiście przekonać się o zaletach technologii ThinQ. 

Dostosowywanie do potrzeb i upodobań użytkownika w połączeniu z bezproblemową łącznością oraz dostępem do różnorodnych usług sprawiają, że jest to idealna i przyszłościowa platforma sztucznej inteligencji. Niezależnie do tego, czy obejrzycie ekspozycje na targach, chcemy opowiedzieć o 11 funkcjach technologii ThinQ, których z niecierpliwością wyczekujemy aż staną się standardem w naszych mieszkaniach i nie tylko.

1. Lodówka o funkcjach, które ułatwiają życie oraz pomagają oszczędzać energię

Dzięki technologii ThinQ lodówka pozwala na korzystanie z wielu udogodnień. Temperaturę wewnątrz lodówki można kontrolować z dowolnego miejsca, aby w razie potrzeb np. szybko schłodzić napoje. Przebywając poza domem możemy też włączyć funkcję wytwarzania lodu, tak aby był gotowy na nasz powrót. Ponadto, gdy w mieszkaniu nie ma nikogo, aby oszczędzać energię, można włączyć tryb uśpienia. Co więcej, funkcja Smart Grid cały czas dostosowuje pobór mocy, tak aby optymalizować zużycie energii i np. uwzględniać pory dnia z niższymi cenami energii – co w dłuższej perspektywie przekłada się na obniżenie rachunków za elektryczność.

2. Ustaw odpowiedni tryb pracy, a inteligentny dom zatroszczy się o resztę

Korzystając z różnorodnych trybów pracy, takich jak „wakacje”, „komfort”, „w domu”, czy „poza domem”, można łatwo skonfigurować urządzenia, tak aby spełniały swoje zadania zużywając możliwie najmniej energii. Oświetlenie może włączyć się właśnie wtedy, gdy wracamy do domu, natomiast oczyszczacz powietrza może w odpowiednim czasie usunąć zanieczyszczenia. Ponadto, gdy domownicy wyjdą z mieszkania, większość urządzeń może przełączyć się w tryb energooszczędny a automatyczny odkurzacz może zatroszczyć się o czystość podłóg. To takie łatwe.

3. Telewizor, który odpowie na każde pytanie.

Możesz zapytać telewizor o co tylko zechcesz: o prognozę pogody, czy wychodząc z domu trzeba założyć płaszcz, kim jest aktor występujący w ulubionym programie, jaki film warto obejrzeć wieczorem, jakie programy są nadawane na innych kanałach… wystarczy puścić wodze wyobraźni a sztuczna inteligencja ThinQ będzie z biegiem czasu stawać się coraz błyskotliwsza i lepiej rozumieć potrzeby użytkowników.

4. Piekarnik nagrzany do odpowiedniej temperatury dokładnie wtedy, gdy jest to potrzebne.

Właśnie kupiliście w sklepie pyszną pizzę na kolację – a dzięki sztucznej inteligencji ThinQ nie będziecie czekać aż piekarnik nagrzeje się do odpowiedniej temperatury. Wystarczy, jeszcze przed wyjściem ze sklepu, przy użyciu smartfona włączyć nagrzewanie piekarnika a przygotowanie posiłku potrwa tylko tyle, ile to konieczne.

5. Wygodne wyświetlanie zdjęć, bez czekania na wczytywanie.

Wczytywanie zdjęć przed wyświetleniem ich na dużym ekranie telewizora nie jest już konieczne. Jeżeli poprosisz smartfon o zrobienie zdjęcia („Hej Google, zrób zdjęcie”), to po powrocie do domu wydając kilka prostych komend głosowych możesz łatwo pokazać zdjęcia na ekranie telewizora LG. 

6. Każ odkurzaczowi wykonać nieprzyjemną pracę.

Nikt nie lubi odkurzania, zwłaszcza gdy w mieszkaniu są dzieci, zwierzęta i niesforni domownicy. Dzięki technologii ThinQ, automatyczny odkurzacz można włączyć nawet przebywając poza domem. Urządzenie odkurzy podłogi zgodnie z wcześniej zaprogramowanym harmonogramem albo na wyznaczając swoją trasę na bieżąco. Co więcej, można też zaprogramować oczyszczacz powietrza, tak aby włączył się po zakończeniu odkurzania i wychwycił pył unoszący się w powietrzu. 

7. Włącz muzykę dopasowaną do nastroju.

Jest sobota i chcesz nadrobić wiele zaległości. Dlaczego nie wykonywać poszczególnych zadań przy odpowiedniej muzyce? Energetyzujące utwory na trening, relaksujące na czas lektury, muzyka klasyczna, gdy trzeba się skupić i coś entuzjastycznego na przygotowania do wieczornej imprezy. Teraz wybieranie utworów nie będzie już trwało godzinami. Wystarczy poprosić głośnik WK7 ThinQ, a zaproponuje on muzykę pasującą do gustu i nastroju użytkownika.

Kobieta siedząca w swoim salonie, za pomocą pilota LG, rozmawia z jej telewizorem LG OLED W8.
Kobieta siedząca w swoim salonie, za pomocą pilota LG, rozmawia z jej telewizorem LG OLED W8.
8. Włącz oczyszczacz powietrza, aby po powrocie do domu zastać przyjemną atmosferę.

Korzyści ze stosowania oczyszczacza powietrza są ogromne. Aby w pełni odczuć skutki jego pracy, po powrocie do domu trzeba pamiętać o włączeniu, a następnie trochę poczekać. Dzięki technologii ThinQ można z wyprzedzeniem włączyć oczyszczacz, tak aby mieszkanie przywitało nas czystym i zdrowym powietrzem.

9. Technologia ThinQ zatroszczy się też o diagnostykę domowych urządzeń. 

Za chwilę zacznie się impreza, trzeba więc włączyć głośnik/telewizor oraz schłodzić napoje w lodówce – zgodnie z prawem Murphy’ego właśnie teraz najpotrzebniejsze urządzenie przestanie działać. Technologia ThinQ pomaga uniknąć takich sytuacji. Dzięki funkcji Smart Diagnosis można szybko wykryć problemy z urządzeniem i szybko je rozwiązać, tak aby było w pełni sprawne wtedy, gdy jest najbardziej potrzebne.

10. Inteligentny dom będzie pomagał przez cały dzień.

Gdy obudzisz się i powiesz „Dzień dobry Google”, wszystkie urządzenia będą pracować tak, jak chcesz i lubisz. Klimatyzator, telewizor, oczyszczacz powietrza, plan dnia, lista odtwarzania z ulubionymi utworami – wszystko będzie gotowe. Gdy pierwszą rzeczą do zrobienia jest przeczytanie listy zadań, poczujesz się komfortowo i produktywnie.

11. Komfort zasypiania przed telewizorem.

Gdy robi się późno, miewamy chęć, aby zasnąć oglądając telewizję. Dzięki technologii ThinQ można kazać telewizorowi wyłączyć się automatycznie, gdy tylko skończy się oglądany program. Teraz można głęboko spać bez obaw, że o trzeciej nad ranem obudzi nas jasne światło przypadkowej audycji.

Life's good!

