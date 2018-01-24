Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

ThinQ

fw8-keyvisual.png

Tech Hub

Ułatwienia dostępu LG: zaprojektowane dla wszystkich

Odkryj zaangażowanie firmy LG w ułatwienia dostępu z szeregiem innowacyjnych rozwiązań, które pomagają każdemu cieszyć się wygodą nowoczesnej elektroniki domowej.

A family is talking in front of their home air conditioning system.

Tech Hub

Klimatyzacja domowa: wszystko, co musisz wiedzieć

Czy warto zainwestować w klimatyzator domowy? Dzięki naszemu kompleksowemu przewodnikowi poznasz dostępne systemy i dowiesz się, jak wybrać odpowiednie rozwiązanie dla Twojego domu.

A man uses a laptop as assistive technology.

Inspiracje

Technologie wspierające – sprawiamy, że domy stają się dostępne dla każdego

Technologie wspierające pomagają osobom o zróżnicowanych zdolnościach. Zobacz, w jaki sposób produkty do gospodarstwa domowego mogą zwiększać integracyjność dzięki łatwym w zastosowaniu...

A woman relaxing in an armchair and admiring the view from her home

Nowości

W domu Życie jest dobre dzięki inteligentnym urządzeniom do domu obsługiwanym przez aplikację LG ThinQ

Życie domowe staje się łatwiejsze dzięki zastosowaniu inteligentnych urządzeń do domu LG oraz aplikacji ThinQ.

LG's ThinQ zone was once again a hit at CES 2020, with a number of new products on show including the electric car | More at LG MAGAZINE

Wskazówki

Targi CES 2020: Technologia ThinQ poszerza możliwości inteligentnego domu.

LG prezentuje inteligentny dom ThinQ na targach CES 2020. Jak poprawią Twoje życie ?

The front view of the beautiful LG smart home, where products were placed in a Madrid mansion to celebrate InnoFest 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE

Nowości

Inteligentny dom według LG

Doskonały inteligentny dom już jest. Dowiedz się, jak urządzenia LG mogą zmienić Twoje życie na lepsze.

