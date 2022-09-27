Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Technologie wspierające – sprawiamy, że domy stają się dostępne dla każdego

Autor Laura Ellis 27.09.2022

A man uses a laptop as assistive technology.

W niniejszym artykule poruszamy następujące kwestie:


Firma LG jest znana ze swoich przełomowych technologii, a każdego roku jej produkty są tworzone z myślą o rozmaitych stylach życia. Dowiedz się, w jaki sposób zastosowanie w produktach codziennego użytku przydatnych funkcji – takich jak aktywacja głosowa, uniwersalny design czy łączność AI – umożliwia wykorzystanie technologii wspierających.


Czym są technologie wspierające?

Ponad miliard osób na świecie potrzebuje technologii wspierających, aby móc funkcjonować wygodnie i samodzielnie1. Urządzenia i narzędzia, w których zastosowano te technologie, stanowią wsparcie w codziennych czynnościach i pomagają poprawić jakość życia. Produkty wyposażone w technologie wspierające, zaprojektowane z myślą o potrzebach osób z niepełnosprawnościami, pozwalają im łatwiej i wygodniej radzić sobie z codziennymi czynnościami.

Technologie wspierające mają niezwykle szerokie zastosowanie, od wózków inwalidzkich po programy aktywowane głosowo; można je znaleźć zarówno w prostych, jak i w złożonych produktach, a innowacyjne rozwiązania są coraz łatwiej dostępne na całym świecie.

Technologie wspierające są niezwykle zróżnicowane. Poniżej podajemy kilka funkcji stosowanych w urządzeniach wspomagających, które są pomocne w domu, w pracy, a nawet w miejscach publicznych.

TV remotes with voice controls are assistive technology.
TV remotes with voice controls are assistive technology.

Aktywacja głosowa 

Rozwój inteligentnych głośników sprawił, że 41% osób dorosłych korzysta na co dzień z urządzeń aktywowanych głosowo. Inteligentne głośniki nie są jednak jedynymi gadżetami obsługiwanymi głosowo; w taki sposób można też sterować m.in. urządzeniami domowymi, smartfonami, urządzeniami służącymi do rozrywki.

LG Magic Remote to jedno z zastosowań technologii wspomagającej, na której przykładzie widać, jak bardzo aktywacja głosowa może ułatwić życie. Ten konkretny przykład pozwala stworzyć centrum rozrywki obsługiwane bez użycia rąk – za pomocą głosu – oraz interakcję z różnymi produktami jednocześnie. Rozpocznij żądanie, wypowiadając słowo kluczowe, po czym możesz zwyczajnie mówić do urządzenia, aby dokończyć dowolne polecenie.


Powiadomienia głosowe

Osoby, które nie mogą zobaczyć powiadomienia, przypomnienia lub monitu, potrzebują innej opcji. Powiadomienia głosowe pozwalają usłyszeć, że pranie jest gotowe, piekarnik zakończył pracę albo że masz nową wiadomość. 

Co najważniejsze, powiadomienia głosowe pozwalają osobom z problemami ze wzrokiem swobodnie obsługiwać przystosowane urządzenia, aplikacje czy interfejsy. Poza tym funkcja przypisania różnych tonów do poszczególnych urządzeń lub typów powiadomień ułatwia orientację.

Łączność AI

Sztuczna inteligencja (AI) sprawia, że teraz łatwiej niż kiedykolwiek można sterować różnymi urządzeniami domowymi. Za sprawą symulacji zachowania użytkownika funkcja ta wspiera łączność i współpracę różnych form technologii wspomagających. 

Urządzenia korzystają z AI, aby „rozmawiać” ze sobą i uczyć się nowych informacji o obiektach, z którymi wchodzą w interakcję. 

Accessible smart washing machines are a type of assistive technology.
Accessible smart washing machines are a type of assistive technology.

Sterowanie mobilne

Każdy, kto ma smartfona lub tablet, może je wykorzystać do sterowania setkami innych urządzeń za pomocą dotknięcia ekranu lub krótkiego komunikatu głosowego. Wystarczy pobrać odpowiednią aplikację, aby za pomocą głosu zacząć wydawać polecenia, wybierać programy i sprawdzać ustawienia urządzenia.

Smart homes are full of assistive technology.
Smart homes are full of assistive technology.

Niektóre sprzęty umożliwiają synchronizację z telefonem dowolnej liczby urządzeń za pomocą aplikacji LG ThinQ. Pozwala ona zgromadzić wszystkie kompatybilne urządzenia z AI w jednym miejscu; zamiast przeskakiwania pomiędzy aplikacjami, aby sprawdzić ustawienia, poziom baterii czy zużycie prądu, masz dostęp do tych informacji pod ręką za sprawą sterowania mobilnego.


Funkcje dotykowe

Funkcje dotykowe umożliwiają wykorzystanie rąk i palców do sterowania urządzeniami i sprzętem. Wypukłe symbole, które wskazują funkcję przycisków, to typowy przykład tego rodzaju technologii wspierającej; podobnie pismo Braille’a czy zróżnicowana faktura powierzchni.

Dostosowanie dotykowe może też być cyfrowe lub dynamiczne, jak w przypadku inteligentnych lodówek InstaView: dwukrotne stuknięcie wyświetla zawartość lodówki, której dzięki temu nie trzeba otwierać.


W jaki sposób można wykorzystać technologie wspomagające w domu?

Pierwszym krokiem do zwiększenia wygody i do usunięcia barier na co dzień dla 10% światowej populacji jest zrozumienie, które urządzenia wspomagające są już dostępne na rynku. Dziś korzystanie z technologii wspomagających jest łatwiejsze niż kiedykolwiek. Jeśli jednak nie wiadomo, od czego zacząć, można się zagubić w dostępnych opcjach.

A father and child use telehealth as assistive technology.
A father and child use telehealth as assistive technology.

Telezdrowie

Jednym z przykładów codziennego zastosowania technologii wspierających jest korzystanie z usług telezdrowia. Telemedycyna umożliwia dostęp do podstawowej opieki zdrowotnej z zacisza domowego, zarówno przez telefon, jak i przez Internet. 

Pacjenci mogą się umówić z lekarzem czy innym specjalistą na wideorozmowę bez konieczności przemieszczania się i wizyty osobistej. Teleporady to nie tylko oszczędność pieniędzy, ale także szansa dla osób z niepełnosprawnościami na bezproblemową wizytę lekarską, bez wychodzenia z domu.


Uniwersalny design

Idea uniwersalnego designu zakłada projektowanie produktów odpowiednich dla każdego, niezależnie od wieku, sprawności czy innych cech. Przykładem takiego zastosowania technologii wspierającej jest pralka LG SideKick™ – subtelne modyfikacje, takie jak dostęp z niewielkiej wysokości, ułatwiają codzienne obowiązki osobom poruszającym się na wózku inwalidzkim lub z innymi ograniczeniami ruchowymi. W ten sposób uniwersalny design to ważna cecha nowych urządzeń. 

Eksperci od rozwoju produktów LG pracują też nad wskaźnikiem dostępności. Ten nowy standard pozwoli klientom na szybką ocenę integracyjności danego produktu. 


Powiadomienia z możliwością dostosowania

Funkcje korzystające z technologii wspierających powinny zapewniać różne możliwości obsługi urządzeń. System sterowania i powiadomień, którego każdy może używać, umożliwia każdemu niezależne życie we własnym domu. 

Powiadomienia głosowe i sterowanie głosowe pozwalają osobom niewidomym i niedowidzącym na korzystanie z ulubionych produktów. Powiadomienia wizualne i wskaźniki zapewniają osobom głuchym lub niedosłyszącym kontrolę nad urządzeniami i sprzętem. 

Gdy w grę wchodzi tworzenie wygodnego, praktycznego domu bez barier, każdy szczegół ma znaczenie. Firma LG stosuje technologie wspierające, dzięki czemu integracyjne domy i przestrzenie biznesowe mogą się stawać rzeczywistością.


Life's Good!



Światowa Organizacja Zdrowia

Wyróżniony produkt

A front image of an LG TurboWash360 washing machine with energy label A

F2W9S902W

Pralka LG | Biała / srebrny panel | SLIM - 47.5 cm | 1-9 kg |1200 obr. | AIDD | Turbowash 360

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
OLED77B36LA.jpg

OLED77B33LA

Telewizor LG 77” OLED 4K Smart TV ze sztuczną inteligencją, 120Hz

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
lg_experience_featured_product_GSXV90MCDE.jpg

GSXV90MCDE

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG InstaView Side-by-Side Door-in-Door

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ

