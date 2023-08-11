Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Przewodnik po rozmiarach lodówek: poznaj standardowe rozmiary lodówek

Autor Adrian Back 11.08.2023

Mężczyzna mierzący rozmiar swojej lodówki


Nie ma wątpliwości, że lodówki są jednym z najważniejszych urządzeń w naszych domach. Używamy ich wielokrotnie w ciągu dnia, są dostępne w najróżniejszych kształtach i rozmiarach. Nowoczesne modele mogą pochwalić się wieloma rozmaitymi funkcjami, od dozowników lodu i łączności WIFI po szklane panele, przez które możesz sprawdzić zawartość przezroczystej lodówki bez otwierania drzwi. 

Kiedy planujesz zakup nowej lodówki, z pewnością nasuwają Ci się pytania dotyczące rozmiarów, modeli, klasy energetycznej, a nawet najlepszego sposobu na zmierzenie przestrzeni w domu. Ten przewodnik pomoże odpowiedzieć na wszystkie Twoje pytania – dzięki niemu wybierzesz produkt, który będzie idealnie pasował do Twojej kuchni.


Przeliczanie wymiarów małych, średnich i dużych lodówek


Aby mieć pewność, że lodówka zmieści się w kuchni, należy znać jej dokładne wymiary. Mając to na uwadze, przygotowaliśmy przydatny przewodnik konwersji jednostek, w którym znajdziesz podane w calach i centymetrach dane na temat szerokość, wysokość i głębokość różnych lodówek. 

rozmiar
szerokość
(cale)		szerokość
(cm.)		wysokość
(cale)		wysokość
(cm.)		głębokość
(cale)		głębokość
(cm.)
mała
2050.855139.72153.3
2153.357144.82461
2255.958147.32666
2358.459149.92871.1
średnia246160152.43076.2
2563.561154.93178.7
266662157.53178.7
2768.6631603281.3
2871.164162.63281.3
2973.765165.13281.3
3076.266167.63383.8
3178.767170.23383.8
3283.168172.73486.4
duża3486.470177.83486.4
3588.971180.83588.9
3691.472182.93588.9

Standardowe rozmiary lodówek


Jak już wspomnieliśmy, lodówki różnią się wielkością i kształtem, jednak większość z nich mieści się w następującym zakresie wymiarów: szerokość 71-101 cm, wysokość 147-182 cm i głębokość 71-89 cm. Ponieważ zakres ten jest stosunkowo szeroki, wybór jest naprawdę duży i każdy znajdzie pasującą dla siebie opcję. Poniżej przyjrzymy się trzem różnym rozmiarom lodówek i podamy ich przeciętne wymiary w centymetrach, posługując się wzorem: szerokość x wysokość x głębokość.

Kobieta w kuchni korzystająca z przezroczystej lodówki
Kobieta w kuchni korzystająca z przezroczystej lodówki

Małe lodówki: 51-61 x 139-152 x 53-76

Jeśli brakuje Ci miejsca w kuchni, najlepszym rozwiązaniem będzie lodówka jednodrzwiowa. Urządzenia te są zazwyczaj węższe – średnia szerokość wynosi 56 cm – jednak zachowują standardową wysokość około 147 cm.

Alternatywnie, jeśli szukasz urządzenia niezabierającego dużo miejsca, w którym będziesz przechowywać tylko ograniczoną liczbę produktów, idealnym rozwiązaniem jest minilodówka. LG Mini Bar to świetny przykład kompaktowej lodówki o eleganckim designie, która doskonale będzie prezentować się w domowym biurze, a nawet w salonie.

Urządzenie zapewnia łatwy dostęp do podstawowych produktów, takich jak napoje, gotowe posiłki i przekąski, ma dogodną pojemność 44 l i wykorzystuje technologię chłodzenia bezpośredniego, aby zaoszczędzić energię.


Średnie lodówki: 61-83 x 152-172 x 76-91

Prawdopodobnie najczęściej wybieranym urządzeniem do gospodarstw domowych, zwłaszcza w Europie, jest jednodrzwiowa lodówka z zamrażarką. Tego rodzaju modele zostały zaprojektowane w taki sposób, aby idealnie pasowały do większości kuchni, a dodatkowo charakteryzują się eleganckim oraz praktycznym wzornictwem.

Doskonałym przykładem jest bezszronowa lodówka z zamrażarką, która ma szereg przydatnych funkcji i sporą pojemność 341 l. Większa część lodówki – zajmująca do 70% urządzenia – wykorzystuje technologię NatureFresh i DoorCooling+, aby utrzymać świeżość żywności na dłużej.2 Jest to możliwe dzięki precyzyjnej kontroli temperatury i szybszemu chłodzeniu.

Lodówka posiada również innowacyjny pojemnik w kratkę, który pozwala utrzymać prawidłowy poziom wilgoci. Nadaje się on idealnie do przechowywania świeżych owoców i warzyw, pomaga zachować chrupkość produktów na dłużej.2


Duże lodówki: 86-91 x 177-182 x 83-89

Dzięki szerokiej gamie funkcji i coraz bardziej dominującemu trendowi na kuchnie otwarte rosnącą popularnością cieszą się duże lodówki dostępne w wielu różnych wersjach. Większość z nich ma co najmniej dwoje drzwi i może pochwalić się ogromną pojemnością, która zaspokoi potrzeby nawet dużej rodziny.

Jeśli szukasz urządzenia, które jest naszpikowane technologią i łączy w sobie funkcję lodówki i zamrażarki, to świetną opcją będzie ta wielodrzwiowa lodówka z zamrażarką. Jest wyposażona w elegancki panel z lustrzanego szkła, w który wystarczy zapukać dwa razy, aby zobaczyć wnętrze łatwo dostępnej komory. Tutaj możesz przechowywać swoje ulubione jedzenie i sprawdzać, czy nie brakuje go w lodówce, nie otwierając nawet drzwi. Ogranicza to straty zimnego powietrza i pomaga zachować świeżość żywności na dłużej.3

Lodówka posiada również dozownik wody z wbudowaną lampą UV, która automatycznie co godzinę sterylizuje i eliminuje 99,9% bakterii.4 Natomiast wewnątrz znajduje się wąska kostkarka do lodu oraz wysuwana półka, która jest idealna do przechowywania wysokich i nieporęcznych pojemników oraz butelek.

Lodówka ma ogromną pojemność 508 l i jest nawet kompatybilna ze smartfonem. Po pobraniu aplikacji LG ThinQ™ możesz zdalnie regulować ustawienia temperatury wewnątrz lodówki, aby była gotowa na przyjęcie wyjątkowo dużych zakupów.


Najpopularniejsze modele lodówek


Wiemy, że rozmiary lodówek są różne, ale co ze stylem? Cóż, poniżej wyjaśniamy, czego możesz spodziewać się po poszczególnych typach lodówek dostępnych na rynku.

Wysokie lodówki z zamrażarką:

Ściślej mówiąc, określenie wysoka lub pionowa lodówka odnosi się do wysokości urządzenia, która wynosi około 139-182 cm. Lodówki te mają zazwyczaj pojedyncze drzwi i są dobrym rozwiązaniem do ciasnych kuchni.

Schemat przedstawiający rozmiar wysokiej chłodziarko-zamrażarki
Schemat przedstawiający rozmiar wysokiej chłodziarko-zamrażarki
Schemat przedstawiający rozmiar amerykańskich lodówek z zamrażarką
Schemat przedstawiający rozmiar amerykańskich lodówek z zamrażarką

Lodówki amerykańskie:

Lodówki amerykańskie różnią się nieco od wysokich lodówek, ponieważ posiadają podwójne drzwi, które otwierają się od środka na zewnątrz. Oznacza to, że zajmują nieco więcej miejsca, ponieważ zazwyczaj są szersze. Oznacza to również, że mają większą pojemność, więc są idealne dla większych rodzin, które muszą przechowywać duże ilości jedzenia i napojów.

Zamrażarki dolne:

Lodówki z dolną zamrażarką to idealne rozwiązanie dla osób, które nie mają miejsca na osobną zamrażarkę. Modele te charakteryzują się specjalnym miejscem na produkty mrożone pod głównym segmentem lodówki.

Schemat przedstawiający rozmiar małych zamrażarek dolnych
Schemat przedstawiający rozmiar małych zamrażarek dolnych
Schemat przedstawiający rozmiar przezroczystej lodówki
Schemat przedstawiający rozmiar przezroczystej lodówki

Przezroczyste lodówki:

Dzięki szklanemu panelowi pozwalają skontrolować zawartość lodówki nawet bez otwierania drzwi. Oznacza to, że znacznie zmniejszysz straty zimnego powietrza, a żywność pozostanie dłużej świeża.4 Przezroczyste lodówki pomagają więc także oszczędzać energię.

Lodówki side by side:

Podobne do lodówek amerykańskich, lodówki side by side mają dwoje drzwi, przy czym jedna część to komora na świeżą żywność, a druga to komora zamrażarki. Są niezwykle pojemne, pasują jednak do większych kuchni, ponieważ zajmują sporą przestrzeń.

Schemat przedstawiający rozmiar lodówek side-by-side
Schemat przedstawiający rozmiar lodówek side-by-side
Schemat przedstawiający rozmiar lodówki wielodrzwiowej
Schemat przedstawiający rozmiar lodówki wielodrzwiowej

Lodówki wielodrzwiowe:

Świetna opcja dla tych, którzy lubią mieć dobrze zorganizowaną lodówkę – lodówki wielodrzwiowe są często wyposażone w troje lub czworo drzwi i komór. Zazwyczaj posiadają na górze dwa większe przedziały na świeżą żywność, a poniżej dwa mniejsze na produkty mrożone.

Jak prawidłowo zmierzyć miejsce dla nowej lodówki


Kiedy poznasz już różne modele lodówek, kolejnym krokiem będzie znalezienie tej idealnej do Twojej kuchni. Niewątpliwie przy podejmowaniu decyzji ważną rolę odgrywa design, ale chyba najistotniejszą rzeczą, którą trzeba mieć na uwadze, są wymiary lodówki. Jest to kluczowe, jeśli masz wyspę kuchenną lub urządzenie ma stać we wnęce.

Kobieta mierzy swoją kuchnię, aby znaleźć odpowiedni rozmiar lodówki
Kobieta mierzy swoją kuchnię, aby znaleźć odpowiedni rozmiar lodówki

Jak zmierzyć głębokość lodówki


Aby określić regularną głębokość, musisz przede wszystkim zmierzyć przestrzeń od ściany do krawędzi blatu. W celu jak najlepszego dopasowania lodówki należy także dokonać następujących pomiarów:

  • Głębokość łącznie z drzwiami lodówki
  • Głębokość zamkniętej lodówki – łącznie z uchwytami
  • Głębokość przy drzwiach lodówki otwartych pod kątem 90 stopni
  • Głębokość przy otwartych drzwiach i szufladach lodówki

Należy także pozostawić co najmniej jeden cal dodatkowej przestrzeni między tyłem lodówki a ścianą, aby zapewnić odpowiednią wentylację.


Jak zmierzyć szerokość lodówki 


W tym przypadku należy zmierzyć odległość od ściany do blatu kuchennego lub pomiędzy dwiema szafkami. Potrzebujesz dokładnego pomiaru przestrzeni, w której będzie stać lodówka.

Należy również pamiętać, że jeśli lodówka ma być ulokowana przy ścianie, to trzeba zostawić dodatkowe 5-8 cm między ścianą a stroną zawiasową drzwi, aby mogły się one swobodnie otworzyć.


Jak zmierzyć wysokość lodówki


Jeśli zamierzasz kupić wysoką lodówkę lub masz wyjątkowo kompaktową kuchnię, musisz zmierzyć wysokość urządzenia. Ma to również kluczowe znaczenie w przypadku szafek wiszących nad lodówką.

Po prostu zmierz odległość od podłogi do sufitu, albo do dolnej krawędzi szafek, aby dowiedzieć się, jak wysokie urządzenie zmieści się w tej przestrzeni.


Kiedy masz już wszystkie pomiary i wiesz dokładnie, który model najlepiej pasuje do Twojego domu, pozostaje tylko upewnić się, że wiesz, jak przetransportować lodówkę w przeznaczone dla niej miejsce.

Być może konieczne będzie wcześniejsze planowanie, ponieważ należy wytyczyć drogę transportu urządzenia od drzwi wejściowych do kuchni, sprawdzając szerokość i wysokość korytarzy oraz framug drzwi. Gdy będziesz pewien, że nic nie stoi na przeszkodzie, możesz ustalić datę dostawy i wkrótce cieszyć się swoim nowym nabytkiem. 


Life's Good!



1 Przeliczone rozmiary są zaokrąglone do najbliższej jednostki całkowitej.

2 Na podstawie wyników testów UL z wykorzystaniem wewnętrznej metody testowania LG – porównanie czasu potrzebnego do spadku temperatury w górnym koszu drzwi z 24,8℃ do 8℃ pomiędzy modelem LGE Non-DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) i modelem DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).

3 Wygodna koncepcja door-in-door ułatwia szybki dostęp do często potrzebnych potraw i napojów. Dodatkowo straty zimna są zredukowane o 41% (w porównaniu z konwencjonalnymi modelami bez koncepcji door-in-door).

4 Urządzenie UVnano (nazwa funkcji: Self Care) zostało ocenione w ramach badań laboratoryjnych przez TÜV Rheinland z zastosowaniem wewnętrznych metod testowych polegających na pomiarze redukcji ilości bakterii E. coli, S. aureus i P. aeruginosa w próbkach wody destylowanej po ekspozycji na diodę LED UV produktu przez 10 minut co godzinę, po łącznie 24 godzinach normalnego użytkowania w warunkach domowych. Rzeczywiste wyniki mogą się różnić w zależności od warunków otoczenia i sposobu użytkowania. Produkt nie ma właściwości leczniczych i nie gwarantuje, że przefiltrowana woda będzie wolna od zanieczyszczeń takich jak cząstki mikrobiologiczne wpływające na zdrowie użytkowników. UVnano jest połączeniem słów UV (ultrafiolet) i nanometr (jednostka długości).

5 Na podstawie testów Intertek modeli SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC i LFX31945ST/02, zgodnie z wewnętrzną metodą testową LG, mierzącą procentowe zmniejszenie wymiany powietrza przy otwieraniu na 10 sekund drzwi typu Door-in-Door™ w porównaniu ze standardowymi drzwiami lodówki. Wyniki mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu i czasu otwarcia drzwi 

Wyróżniony produkt

Front view of a silver LG InstaView smart refrigerator.

GSXV90BSAE

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG | InstaView | Side-by-Side | Door-in-Door | ThinQ | 635L | Total No Frost

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
GBV7280AEV.jpg

GBV7280AEV

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG | ciemny grafit | 2.03 m | DoorCooling+™

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
GBV5240CPY.jpg

GBV7280CMB

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG | srebrna | 2.03 m | klasa C | DoorCooling+™ |Total No Frost

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ

Podobny artykuł

Kobieta demonstruje, jak prawidłowo przechowywać żywność w lodówce

Wskazówki

Jak przechowywać jedzenie w lodówce, żeby było świeżo, zdrowo i zero waste

Odpowiednia organizacja wnętrza lodówki to podstawa, jeśli chcesz mieć świeże i zdrowe jedzenie. Jak przechowywać jedzenie w lodówce? Dowiesz się z tego artykułu.

Energooszczędna chłodziarko-zamrażarka klasy A bierze pod uwagę środowisko naturalne

Tech Hub

Klasy energetyczne lodówek - poradnik

Co oznaczają nowe klasy energetyczne lodówek? Jak wybrać energooszczędną chłodziarkę, która spełnia najnowsze standardy? Przeczytaj w tym artykule.

A hand to knock on LG InstaView Door-in-door

Nasza marka

LG InstaView Door-in-Door™

Zapukaj dwa razy i zajrzyj do środka! Nowa technologia LG InstaView Door-in-Door™

Poprzedni

Jak przechowywać jedzenie w lodówce, żeby było świeżo, zdrowo i zero waste
 

Następny

Jak wyczyścić monitor