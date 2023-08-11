Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Jak wyczyścić monitor

Autor Conor McArdle 11.08.2023

Widok z przodu osoby czyszczącej monitor z boku

Niezależnie od tego, do czego używasz monitora – do pracy, do nowych, wciągających gier komputerowych czy do przeglądania stron internetowych – zainwestowałeś w świetny sprzęt. Aby mieć pewność, że będzie działać jak należy, ekran monitora należy czyścić i odpowiednio o niego dbać. 

Czyszczenie i konserwacja naszych urządzeń jest bardzo ważna, nawet jeśli znajduje się na samym dole Twojej listy prac domowych. Czysty monitor będzie działał przez długi czas, maksymalizując komfort i zadowolenie użytkownika.

To oznacza regularne czyszczenie ekranu monitora i unikanie uderzeń, powstawania zacieków czy przypadkowych uszkodzeń – również tych, do których dochodzi podczas czyszczenia. W końcu monitory i ekrany wyświetlaczy są delikatne i można je łatwo uszkodzić, zarówno wskutek używania detergentów lub środków czyszczących o właściwościach ściernych, jak i nadmiernego nacisku.

Jak więc czyścić ekran monitora? W tym artykule omówimy podstawy, w tym:


Prawidłowa procedura czyszczenia

Odłączanie monitora przed czyszczeniem ekranu
Odłączanie monitora przed czyszczeniem ekranu

Nawet jeśli chcesz od razu przystąpić do czyszczenia monitora, poświęć najpierw kilka minut na uporządkowanie przestrzeni wokół niego, aby mieć dużo miejsca do pracy.

Gdy już to zrobisz, przygotuj monitor do czyszczenia.

Odłączanie zasilania

Zanim zaczniesz czyścić ekran monitora, upewnij się, że wyłączyłeś i odłączyłeś monitor –- zarówno od sieci elektrycznej, jak i od komputera lub innego urządzenia. Są ku temu dwa powody.

Po pierwsze, i najważniejsze, elektryczność i płyny nigdy nie idą w parze. Ponieważ konieczne może być użycie niewielkiej ilości płynnego detergentu, który pomoże usunąć plamy, ze względów bezpieczeństwa należy dopilnować, aby urządzenie nie było podłączone do prądu. Upewnij się, że ściereczka do czyszczenia jest wilgotna, ale nie mokra, i delikatnie przecieraj monitor w jednym kierunku, aby usunąć wszelkie ślady.

Po drugie, odłączenie przewodów znacznie ułatwi Ci manewrowanie wokół monitora – mówiąc wprost, w nic się nie zaplączesz.

Ponadto, jak każde urządzenie elektryczne, monitor może się nagrzewać podczas użytkowania. Tak więc po odłączeniu go od prądu, daj mu trochę czasu na ostygnięcie, podczas gdy Ty przygotujesz przybory do czyszczenia.

Ściereczki z mikrofibry

Gdy monitor ostygnie, możesz przystąpić do pracy.

Upewnij się, że używasz odpowiedniej ściereczki do czyszczenia monitora; najlepszym rozwiązaniem są ściereczki z mikrofibry. 

Są one przeznaczone specjalnie do czyszczenia ekranów monitorów, telewizorów i laptopów, z łatwością usuwają kurz i tłuste ślady, takie jak odciski palców. Najlepiej mieć dwie: jedną do czyszczenia, na którą nanosi się odpowiedni płyn do czyszczenia, a drugą do osuszania, aby uzyskać efekt bez smug.

Unikaj używania do czyszczenia monitora innych typów ściereczek, ponieważ materiały, z których są wykonane, mogą być wystarczająco szorstkie, by uszkodzić ekran. Mało prawdopodobne jest również, że usuną one kurz i plamy równie skutecznie.

Jeśli nie masz ściereczek z mikrofibry, nie martw się. Zamiast nich możesz użyć sprężonego powietrza, aby zdmuchnąć nadmiar kurzu z ekranu.

Środek czyszczący

W przypadku uporczywych plam, których nie da się usunąć zwykłą szmatką, użyj odrobiny płynnego środka czyszczącego. I nanoś płyn na ściereczkę, a nie bezpośrednio na monitor. Zazwyczaj wystarczą 2 do 4 ruchy pompką.

Zwykłe domowe detergenty mają zbyt mocne właściwości ścierne, aby używać ich do czyszczenia monitora. Z czasem zawarte w nich substancje chemiczne mogą usunąć wszelkie powłoki ochronne z ekranu monitora, narażając go tym samym na uszkodzenia środowiskowe (na przykład wskutek bezpośredniego działania promieni słonecznych – więcej na ten temat poniżej).

Jeśli chodzi o roztwór do czyszczenia, woda destylowana jest naprawdę wszystkim, czego potrzebujesz. Nie zawiera żadnych minerałów, więc nie pozostawia śladów po wyschnięciu. 

W razie potrzeby ocet lub alkohol izopropylowy mogą pomóc w usunięciu lepkich śladów, które wymagają dodatkowej uwagi. Do czyszczenia plastikowych elementów okalających ekran monitora dobrze nadaje się mieszanina wody destylowanej i octu lub alkoholu izopropylowego w równych proporcjach. Jednak dla bezpieczeństwa najlepiej polegać na naturalnych, neutralnych środkach czyszczących.

Duża doza delikatności

Czyszcząc ekran monitora, staraj się nie wywierać zbyt dużego nacisku. Jeśli przesadzisz, możesz nawet uszkodzić piksele i ekran.

Zamiast tego delikatnie, szerokimi ruchami ostrożnie ścieraj kurz i ślady z monitora.

Czas przestoju

Et voilá. Jesteś dumnym posiadaczem czystego monitora. Możesz go pozostawić do wyschnięcia, o ile nie osuszyłeś go wcześniej drugą ściereczką z mikrofibry. 

Kiedy monitor jest suchy, możesz go ponownie podłączyć do urządzenia i do sieci elektrycznej.


To co należy i czego nie należy robić

Monitor należy utrzymywać w czystości, unikając bezpośredniego kontaktu z płynami, światłem słonecznym lub odciskami palców.
Monitor należy utrzymywać w czystości, unikając bezpośredniego kontaktu z płynami, światłem słonecznym lub odciskami palców.

Teraz, gdy już wiesz, jak czyścić monitor, pamiętaj o kilku zasadach, które pomogą utrzymać go w dobrym stanie. 


  • Podczas czyszczenia monitora komputerowego unikaj nanoszenia jakichkolwiek płynów bezpośrednio na ekran, ponieważ może spowodować to jego uszkodzenie i stwarza ryzyko przedostania się płynu do wnętrza urządzenia.
  • Aby monitor dłużej zachował czystość, staraj się nie dotykać ekranu palcami podczas wskazywania lub śledzenia czegoś na ekranie (na przykład w trakcie czytania).
  • Trzymaj w pobliżu kilka chusteczek higienicznych, aby nie kaszleć i nie kichać w monitor, co zapobiegnie wszelkim niehigienicznym śladom lub plamom.
  • Warto pamiętać, że monitor uszkodzić może także bezpośrednie działanie światła słonecznego, nawet jeśli jest na nie eksponowany tylko przez kilka godzin dziennie. Dlatego w ramach sprzątania warto rozważyć zmianę aranżacji pokoju, tak by ekran nie był narażony na bezpośrednie działanie promieni słonecznych, co zapewni mu dłuższą ochronę


Ponownie przygotowanie miejsca pracy

Kobieta używa czystego monitora w swoim domowym biurze
Kobieta używa czystego monitora w swoim domowym biurze

Twój monitor jest czysty. Teraz możesz cieszyć się w pełni tym, do czego jest przeznaczony. Misja zakończona.

Utrzymywanie monitora w czystości wydłuża jego żywotność i poprawia wydajność. Postępując zgodnie z opisaną tu procedurą, możesz łatwo i szybko go wyczyścić i mieć pewność, że za każdym razem rezultat będzie doskonały.


Pamiętaj:

  • przed przystąpieniem do czyszczenia zawsze odłączaj urządzenie elektryczne od zasilania i, jeśli to konieczne, odczekaj, aż ostygnie
  • Używaj odpowiednich narzędzi, aby uniknąć uszkodzeń i stosuj tylko delikatny nacisk 


Aby uzyskać więcej informacji i wytycznych, jak dbać o urządzenia lub rozwiązywać problemy, przejdź do naszej Biblioteki Pomocy.


Life's Good!

