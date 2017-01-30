Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience
Osoba dostosowująca ustawienia telewizora za pomocą pilota, aby zoptymalizować oglądanie sportu.

Wskazówki

Jak skalibrować telewizor do oglądania sportu

Niniejszy poradnik zawiera odpowiedzi na najczęściej zadawane pytania dotyczące kalibracji telewizora i wyjaśnia, jak dostosować ustawienia telewizora LG do oglądania widowisk sportowych,...

Konfiguracja z dwoma monitorami LG

Wskazówki

Podnieś wydajność z dwoma monitorami

Zwiększ wydajność i komfort pracy dzięki konstrukcji dwumonitorowej. W tym przewodniku znajdziesz zalety, rady i instrukcje dotyczące wyboru i konfiguracji pracy z dwoma monitorami.

Suszarka z pompą ciepła w domowym stylu życia

Wskazówki

Suszarki z pompą ciepła – przewodnik

Dowiedz się więcej o funkcjonalności suszarek z pompą ciepła, ich kluczowych cechach i wydajności. Odkryj przyszłość technologii suszenia dla optymalnej wydajności i oszczędności energii.

granie w gry na monitorze do gier lg

Wskazówki

Na co zwrócić uwagę przy zakupie monitora do gier

Od częstotliwości odświeżania i czasu reakcji po rozdzielczość i rozmiar ekranu – omawiamy najważniejsze kryteria, które warto wziąć pod uwagę przy zakupie monitora do gier.

butelka z rozpylaczem wody do telewizora

Wskazówki

Jak wyczyścić ekran telewizora?

Lepsze zrozumienie ważności utrzymywania ekranu telewizora w czystości i najlepsze sposoby na osiągniecie tego celu pozwolą Ci cieszyć się optymalną jakością obrazu.

Białe ubrania wiszące na sznurku do prania

Wskazówki

Jak usunąć plamy z białych ubrań

Od domowych sposobów po wybór odpowiednich cykli prania – przyglądamy się, co zrobić, by białe ubrania pozostały długo świeże, i jak usunąć z nich nawet najtrudniejsze plamy.

Mężczyzna mierzący rozmiar swojej lodówki

Wskazówki

Przewodnik po rozmiarach lodówek: poznaj standardowe rozmiary lodówek

Jeśli myślisz o zakupie nowej lodówki, znajomość standardowych rozmiarów, popularnych funkcji i modeli jest niezbędna, aby znaleźć najlepsze rozwiązanie dla Twojego domu.

Podstawy

Technologia, która poprawia Twoje życie codzienne

tv.png

TV

Sprawdź
audio.png

Audio

Sprawdź
tone-free.png

Słuchawki Douszne

Sprawdź
instaview.png

InstaView

Sprawdź
washing-machine.png

Pralki

Sprawdź
styler.png

Styler

Sprawdź
laptops.png

LG gram

Sprawdź
monitors.png

Monitory

Sprawdź
beamers.png

Projektory

Sprawdź
audio.png

Audio

Sprawdź
tone-free.png

Słuchawki Douszne

Sprawdź
instaview.png

InstaView

Sprawdź
washing-machine.png

Pralki

Sprawdź
styler.png

Styler

Sprawdź
laptops.png

LG gram

Sprawdź
monitors.png

Monitory

Sprawdź
beamers.png

Projektory

Sprawdź