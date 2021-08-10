Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Wszystko, co chcesz wiedzieć na temat pralek LG

Autor Rachel Ramsay 10.08.2021

Pralki i suszarki LG wykorzystują sztuczną inteligencję, aby chronić Twoje ubrania.

Co sprawia, że pralki LG są tak dobre? Od usuwania alergenów po utrzymywanie ubrań w dobrym stanie, niewiele jest rzeczy, którym wysokowydajna pralka LG nie mogłaby sprostać. Dzisiaj odpowiemy na kilka z Twoich pytań i przyjrzymy się fantastycznym sposobom, w jaki pralki LG oszczędzają Twój czas, energię i wodę. Po zakończeniu czytania niniejszego artykułu, mamy nadzieję, że będziesz miał(a) do dyspozycji wszystkie fakty, których potrzebujesz, aby wybrać najlepszą pralkę dla swojego gospodarstwa domowego.

  • P. Jak technologia AI DD™ chroni moje ubrania?
  • P. Jak technologia TurboWash™360˚ oszczędza mój czas, energię i wodę?
  • P. Co para robi z moimi ubraniami?
  • P. Jak energooszczędne są pralki LG i jaki jest odpowiednik A+++ na nowej etykiecie energetycznej?

P. Jak technologia AI DD™ chroni moje ubrania?

O. Technologia AI DD™ LG zapewnia niesamowite 18% więcej ochrony tkanin Twoich ubrań.1 Ale jak osiąga ona tak wyjątkowy wynik?

W dawnych czasach pralki wykorzystywały tyle samo wody i energii, jak również potrzebowały tyle samo czasu, niezależnie od umieszczonego w nich prania. Kilogram bielizny czy trzy kilogramy jeansów – nie miało to żadnej różnicy. W chwili obecnej, pojawieniu się nowej technologii inteligentnych pralek, która jest w stanie dostosować każdy cykl do typu tkaniny i ciężaru prania, zawdzięczamy dużo skuteczniejsze zużycie wody, energii i czasu.

Ale pralki LG idą o krok dalej. Rozumiemy, że różne tkaniny wymagają różnego podejścia, ponieważ niektóre są twardsze od innych. Dlatego nasza technologia Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) wykrywa nie tylko ciężar prania, ale również wrażliwość pranej tkaniny. Innymi słowy, technologia AI DD™ wie, kiedy czyścisz rzeczy wymagające bardziej delikatnego traktowania, dostosowując swoje wzorce prania w tym samym cyklu w celu uzyskania idealnie czystego rezultatu, jednocześnie chroniąc ubrania i minimalizując zużycie.

Pralki LG wykorzystują sztuczną inteligencję do wykrywania prania.
Jeśli zastanawiasz się, jak to robi, przyczyną nie jest wykorzystywanie danych osobowych – pralka tego nie potrzebuje. Wszystko sprowadza się do uczenia się maszyny w oparciu o bardzo duże bazy danych. Podczas gdy wykrywanie ciężaru odbywa się przed napełnieniem pralki wodą, wzorzec opadania wsadu jest rozpoznawany i porównywany z danymi zaprogramowanymi w maszynie w celu wykrycia miękkości. Przestudiowaliśmy ponad 20 000 wzorców opadania różnych tkanin, dzięki czemu nasze pralki wiedzą, który wzorzec prania jest odpowiedni dla określonego wsadu. Najlepsze w technologii AI DD™ jest to, że nie musisz nawet nic robić, ponieważ wszystko odbywa się automatycznie w trzech najpopularniejszych programach – Cotton (bawełna), Mixed Fabric (tkaniny mieszane) i Easy Care (łatwa pielęgnacja).

Animacja pralki LG AI DD 6 Motion Direct Drive.
Ta inteligentna technologia rozwinęła się z naszej technologii 6 Motion Direct Drive, która opiera się na doświadczeniu w zakresie prania ubrań pozyskanym w ciągu stuleci. Jako gatunek, pierzemy ubrania od niepamiętnych czasów, a system 6 Motion Direct Drive odwzorowuje ręczne pranie dzięki sześciu unikalnym ruchom: obracaniu, wirowaniu, filtrowaniu, rolowaniu, szorowaniu i deptaniu. Technologia AI DD™ dostosowuje optymalne wzorce prania spośród tych sześciu ruchów po każdym włożeniu wkładu, wykonując całe myślenie za Ciebie.

P. Jak technologia TurboWash™360˚ oszczędza mój czas, energię i wodę?

O. Technologia TurboWash™360˚ marki LG zajmie się Twoim praniem w rekordowym czasie – tylko 39 minut!* – oszczędzając Ci czas, energię i wodę, bez uszczerbku dla wydajności prania. Brzmi to jak cud, ale to wszystko dzięki naszej specjalnej technologii 3D Multi Spray z pompą inwerterową.

TurboWash™360˚ to ewolucja naszej słynnej technologii LG TurboWash™, która wykorzystuje natrysk ciśnieniowy (Jet Spray), aby połowę wsadu uprać w ciągu 59 minut. TurboWash™360˚ pozwala skrócić ten czas o 20 minut, piorąc w zaledwie 39 minut z wykorzystaniem wysokociśnieniowych natrysków, które piorą i płuczą Twoje ubrania skuteczniej, zużywając mniej wody, a w ten sposób również mniej energii.2

Różnicę stanowi nasza technologia 3D Multi Spray, która wykorzystuje cztery dysze natryskowe – trzy więcej niż ta, która tak świetnie sprawdza się już w TurboWash™. Pozwala to na wystrzeliwanie strumieni wody w czterech różnych kierunkach jednocześnie, obejmujących 360˚, docierających do każdego centymetra Twojego prania i szybko wypełniających misę – tak więc gdziekolwiek Twoje ubrania znajdują się w bębnie, woda szybko je odnajdzie i namoczy. Oprócz tego zastosowano pompę inwerterową, która w inteligentny sposób steruje strumieniem wody, od silnego strumienia o dużym kącie do miękkiego strumienia o małym kącie.

To potężne połączenie technologii oznacza, że woda i środki czyszczące docierają do prania szybciej, redukując czas pracy. Ponadto, ta początkowa faza cyklu zużywa najwięcej energii, dlatego wykonując ją szybko i przy użyciu mniejszej ilości wody, jest ona dużo bardziej energooszczędna.

Pralka LG z pompą inwerterową TurboWash 360.
Pralka LG Vivace TurboWash™360˚ Steam+, ThinQ
F2WV9S8P2E
Pralka LG Vivace V500 9kg TurboWash™ ThinQ
F4WV509S1E
Pralka LG z pompą inwerterową TurboWash 360.
Aby skorzystać z TurboWash™360˚, wystarczy wybrać cykl prania TurboWash39. Naszą inteligentną technologię 3D Multi Spray można również stosować w przypadku ośmiu innych programów prania – Cotton (bawełna), Cotton+ (bawełna+), Mixed Fabric (tkaniny mieszane), Easy Care (łatwa pielęgnacja), Silent Wash (pranie ciche), Delicates (delikatne), Sportswear (odzież sportowa) oraz Duvet (pościel). Wystarczy nacisnąć dodatkowy przycisk TurboWash, wkładając do pralki swoje pranie.


P. Co para robi z moimi ubraniami?

O. Imponująca technologia pralki parowej firmy LG może usunąć do 99,9% alergenów3 — takich jak roztocza i pyłki kurzu – i zredukować zagmiecenia o 30%4 w celu łatwiejszego prasowania. Ale jak?

Pralki LG usuwają alergeny za pomocą pary.
Zacznijmy od programu Steam Allergy Care, który jest świetną opcją, jeśli cierpisz na katar sienny lub jeśli masz dziecko i musisz szczególnie uważać na alergeny. Po wyborze cyklu Allergy Care pralka wypełnia się pod misą około czterema litrami wody, która następnie nagrzewa się do maksymalnej temperatury 75 stopni, tworząc parę. Poświęca ona około 20 minut na rozluźnienie włókien, rozpuszczając w ten sposób wszelkie alergeny, po czym napełnia antybakteryjny bęben ze stali nierdzewnej i zmywa alergeny w cyklach prania, płukania i wirowania.5

Pralki LG usuwają alergeny za pomocą pary.
Jeśli bardziej zależy Ci na zmniejszeniu ilości prasowania po praniu, z pewnością spodoba Ci się funkcja Steam Wrinkle Care. Działa ona podobnie do programu Steam Allergy Care, z tymże produkuje parę po zakończeniu cykli prania, płukania i wirowania, trwając około 30 minut w celu redukcji pomarszczeń na Twoich ubraniach, korzystając ze specjalnych ruchów bębna. Oznacza to, że znikną wszystkie zagniecenia powstałe podczas usuwania wody z pralki. Magia! Ponadto, program Steam Winkle Care można uruchomić w przypadku sześciu różnych programów prania – Cotton (bawełna), Cotton+ (bawełna+), TurboWash39, (tkaniny mieszane), Easy Care (łatwa pielęgnacja) oraz Silent Wash (pranie ciche) – poprzez naciśnięcie dodatkowego przycisku.

P. Jak energooszczędne są pralki LG i jaki jest odpowiednik A+++ na nowej etykiecie energetycznej?

O. Od 1 marca 2021 roku etykiety energetyczne są uproszczone, aby pomóc klientom zredukować rachunki za energię elektryczną i ślad węglowy. Na nowych etykietach energetycznych urządzenia są oceniane w uproszczonej skali od A do G, zastępując stare oceny od A+++ do F. Chodzi o to, aby zapewnić bardziej precyzyjną miarę energooszczędności urządzenia, z mniejszą liczbą produktów kwalifikujących się do maksymalnej oceny A – odpowiednik A+++ na starych etykietach.

Pralki LG z AI posiadają ocenę energetyczną A.
Wspaniałą wiadomością jest to, że firma LG plasuje się już jako dostawca urządzeń w klasie A w sektorze pralek, co stanowi najlepszą możliwą ocenę w zakresie energooszczędności, wydajności wirowania oraz poziomu hałasu. To właśnie te trzy obszary łączą się, aby zapewnić pralkom LG legendarną wydajność potrójnego A.  Wiele z naszych pralek LG posiada ocenę potrójnego A. Jeszcze więcej naszych modeli w klasie A możesz spodziewać się w przyszłości.

Jednym ze sposobów, w jaki udało nam się to osiągnąć, jest inwerterowy silnik Direct Drive, który odgrywa kluczową rolę w wysokowydajnych pralkach LG. Trwały, energooszczędny silnik elektromagnetyczny łączy silnik, pas i koło pasowe w jeden mechanizm bezpośrednio podłączony do bębna, co zapewnia mniej ruchomych części. Oznacza to z kolei mniej wibracji, mniej hałasu i mniej poboru energii. To wygrana na całej linii!


Life's Good!



1 Sprawdzone przez Intertek w marcu 2019 r. Cykl prania 2 kg bawełnianej bielizny w porównaniu ze zwykłym cyklem prania bawełny (F4V9RWP2W vs FC1450S2W). Wynik może się różnić w zależności od rodzaju ubrań i otoczenia.

2 Sprawdzone przez Intertek zgodnie z normą IEC 60456: edycja 5.0. Program TurboWash39 z 5 kg wsadu w porównaniu do zwykłego programu prania bawełny z TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs FC1450S2W). Wynik może się różnić w zależności od warunków otoczenia.

3 Program Allergy Care z certyfikatem BAF (British Allergy Foundation) usuwa 99,9% alergenów pochodzących od roztoczy domowych.

4 Przetestowane przez Intertek w grudniu 2018 r., na podstawie normy AATCC. Cykl prania bawełny z opcją „Wrinkle Care” (3 mieszane koszule) w porównaniu z cyklem prania bawełny bez opcji. Wynik może się różnić w zależności od rodzaju ubrań i otoczenia.

5 Sprawdzone przez Intertek w lipcu 2013 r. Bakteriobójcze działanie stali nierdzewnej na bakterie P.aeruginosa przez pierwszych 12 dni.

