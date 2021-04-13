Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Nabierz pewności siebie w swojej kuchni: zdrowe odżywianie dzięki LG

Autor Adrian Back 13.04.2021

A family cooking together in the kitchen

Życie może stać się nerwowe, ale dobry stan fizyczny to podstawa. Urządzenia do kuchni LG pomogą przezwyciężyć obawy dotyczące gotowania oraz mogą poprawić zdrowie.

We współczesnym, zabieganym świecie coraz częściej przeznacza się mniej czasu na posiłki. Z drugiej strony znalezienie czasu na gotowanie dla siebie, swojej rodziny lub znajomych wiąże się z wieloma korzyściami – od ograniczenia spożycia żywności przez zdrowszy styl życia po oszczędności.

Jednakże nawet jeśli podejmiesz decyzję, by więcej czasu spędzać w kuchni, może to być przytłaczające wyzwanie. Zapanowanie nad przepisami oraz gotowanie od podstaw to być może przerażająca wizja, ale dzięki wielu produktom firmy LG związanych z kuchnią, gotowanie może stać się proste oraz przyjemne.


Jasne planowanie posiłków

Po ciężkim dniu w pracy możesz nie mieć ochoty na przygotowywanie posiłków w kuchni przez wiele godzin. W takim przypadku ich wcześniejsze planowanie może być zbawienne. W ten sposób nie będziesz musiał przeznaczać zbyt dużo czasu na posiłki oraz będziesz wytwarzać mniej odpadów, ponieważ będziesz znał składniki, które będą Ci potrzebne.

Po tym, jak zaplanujesz posiłki i zrobisz zakupy, lodówka InstaView Door-in-Door™ firmy LG zapewni, że artykuły spożywcze pozostaną świeże przez dłuższy czas. Jest to możliwe dzięki zastosowaniu eleganckiego, lustrzanego panelu, który rozświetla się po dwóch puknięciach i przedstawia zawartość lodówki bez potrzeby jej otwierania, co pozwala na ograniczenie utraty schłodzonego powietrza.

A woman walking up to a LG Instaview Door-In-Door Refrigerator
A woman looking into her LG refrigerator after using the knock system.
A woman walking up to a LG Instaview Door-In-Door Refrigerator
A woman looking into her LG refrigerator after using the knock system.

Ponadto szuflada lodówki jest wyposażona w funkcję FRESH Balancer, która idealnie sprawdza się przy przechowywaniu owoców oraz warzyw. Wystarczy, że uzupełnisz półki na żywność i wybierzesz przełącznikiem odpowiedni artykuł. Następnie lodówka automatycznie dostosuje optymalną wilgotność, co wydłuży świeżość przechowywanych produktów.

Nie martw się wykarmieniem całej rodziny

Gdy gotujesz z myślą o sobie, nie masz wielu zmartwień. Jednak jeśli gotujesz dla całej rodziny, Twoja sytuacja wygląda zupełnie inaczej. W takim przypadku jedzenie na wynos wydaje się dobrym wyborem.

Z drugiej strony są sposoby na uproszczenie gotowania posiłków dla całej rodziny i nie muszą oznaczać, że w kuchni spędzisz cały wieczór – przedstawiamy kuchenkę mikrofalową LG NeochefTo urządzenie firmy LG jest wspaniałym sposobem na przyspieszenie gotowania.

Jeżeli przygotowałeś posiłek wcześniej i wystarczy go tylko odgrzać, funkcja Sensor Cooking może być bardzo pomocna. Dzięki zastosowaniu technologii wykrywania wilgotności pozwala na określenie momentu, w którym posiłek będzie ugotowany. Korzystając z takiego udogodnienia, kuchenka mikrofalowa automatycznie wyłączy się, gdy posiłek będzie gotowy, dzięki czemu danie nie będzie zbyt zimne ani przypalone.

An LG NeoChef sitting on top of a countertop
A man placing food inside the LG NeoChef
An LG NeoChef sitting on top of a countertop
A man placing food inside the LG NeoChef
Zrób zapasy owoców i warzyw

Jeżeli podejmiesz decyzję, by więcej czasu przeznaczyć na gotowanie w domu, to możesz być pewny, że najprawdopodobniej będziesz zdrowiej się odżywiać, kupując pełno owoców i warzyw. Jednak kupowanie świeżych artykułów wiąże się z krótką przydatnością takich produktów, a w przypadku nieprawidłowego przechowywania może oznaczać sytuację, w której żywność szybko się psuje.

Dlatego też lodówko-zamrażarka DoorCooling™ firmy LG jest wyposażona w technologię, która powstała z myślą o utrzymaniu świeżości artykułów spożywczych oraz przeciwdziałaniu psuciu się żywności. Funkcja LG NatureFRESH™ utrzymuje wewnętrzną temperaturę na stałym poziomie i zapewnia odpowiednią cyrkulację schłodzonego powietrza dzięki możliwości wykrycia zmiany temperatury na poziomie ±0,5°C.

A woman placing vegetables in a shopping basket at the grocery store
An open LG Refrigerator filled with food and drinks.
A woman placing vegetables in a shopping basket at the grocery store
An open LG Refrigerator filled with food and drinks.
Gotuj świadomie

Urządzenia do kuchni firmy LG mogą sprawić, że poczujesz się pewniej przy gotowaniu. Należy jednak pamiętać o tym, by czerpać radość ze spożywanych posiłków. Zbyt często mamy za dużo spraw na głowie i spożywamy lunch w pośpiechu. Zwracając uwagę na nawyki żywieniowe, przykładasz większą wagę do tego, co spożywasz, i wiesz, kiedy będziesz potrzebować więcej energii w celu utrzymania wydajności podczas ciężkiego dnia.

A family enjoying a meal together
A family enjoying a meal together

Mamy nadzieję, że nasze pomocne wskazówki dotyczące gotowania sprawią, że Twój czas spędzony w kuchni będzie przyjemnym doświadczeniem, a kuchnia będzie miejscem, w którym będziesz mógł wypróbować nowe sposoby zdrowego gotowania oraz poprawić swój dobrostan fizyczny. Odwiedź stronę LG.com w celu uzyskania informacji na temat innych urządzeń, które mogą okazać się Twoją niezastąpioną pomocą w kuchni.


Life’s Good!

Promocje

A child wearing cardboard wings being lifted in the air by a happy man in the kitchen.

Nasza marka

Life's Good

Popraw swoje samopoczucie i chroń naszą planetę, korzystając z rozwiązań LG. Lepszy Ty oznacza lepszą przyszłość dla pokoleń, które nas zastąpią.

Wyróżniony produkt

lg_experience_featured_product_GSXV90MCDE.jpg

GSXV90MCDE

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG InstaView Side-by-Side Door-in-Door

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
lg_experience_featured_product_GBB72PZEFN.jpg

GBB72SAVGN

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG V+ 2,03m, LinearCooling™

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ

Podobny artykuł

A group of people working together and looking at a papers on the floor

Wskazówki

Jak rozbudzić kreatywność w związku ze swoim kolejnym ekscytującym projektem

Czy zależy Ci na wsparciu twórczego myślenia? Zapoznaj się z naszymi wskazówkami umożliwiającymi wyzwolenie kreatywności oraz odkrycie sposobów na uzyskanie inspirujących pomysłów.

An image of a person washing hands

Wskazówki

Porady LG dotyczące przestrzegania higieny w Twoim domu

Zapewnienie higienicznej czystości swojego domu jest szczególnie ważne w chwili obecnej – odkryj, jak LG może ci w tym pomóc.

Poprzedni

Wszystko, co chcesz wiedzieć na temat pralek LG
 

Następny

Jak rozbudzić kreatywność w związku ze swoim kolejnym ekscytującym projektem