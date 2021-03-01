Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

A child wearing cardboard wings being lifted in the air by a happy man in the kitchen. A child wearing cardboard wings being lifted in the air by a happy man in the kitchen.


Lepsza przyszłość zaczyna się od Ciebie

Life's Good


Życie jest dobre, gdy potrafimy zadbać o nasze samopoczucie, naszych najbliższych oraz naszą społeczność.

ako firma LG patrzymy w przyszłość. Dokładamy wszelkich starań, by opracowywać innowacyjne produkty z myślą o poprawie codziennego życia oraz Twojego samopoczucia, a także o zrównoważonym rozwoju. Uważamy, że współczesne oraz przyszłe pokolenia są w stanie dokonać rzeczy niemożliwych i chcielibyśmy, by wszyscy mogli przekonać się o tym, że życie może być dobre, jeżeli tylko pomyślimy o sobie oraz otaczającym nas świecie.



Walczmy o to, by świat stał się lepszy. Chcemy docenić osoby, które wyróżniają się pozytywnym podejściem oraz niezwykłą motywacją, a także stworzyć im warunki, w których będą mogły realizować swoje ambicje, wyróżniać się kreatywnością, przypominając nam o tym, że Życie jest (wciąż) dobre.


#FilmŻycieJestDobre | LG x Amelia Conway

Przedstawiamy historie naszego pokolenia.

Firma LG ściśle współpracowała z nastoletnią autorką filmów, Amelią Conway oraz z innymi młodymi influencerami w celu stworzenia filmu Życie jest dobre. Naszych ambitnych twórców charakteryzują różne cele, niezwykłe osobowości, a także zainteresowania, doświadczenia oraz wybory, których dokonali w życiu.

Odkryj więcej informacji na profilu Instagram oraz kanale YouTube firmy LG.

A screenshot of an editing software project with an image still with the words Life Is Good.


„Uwierz w siebie oraz podziel się swoją pozytywną energią ze światem. Myślę, że takie podejście to jeden z fundamentów hasła Życie jest dobre” – Amelia Conway.




Odkryj więcej inspirujących historii

A close-up side profile of a woman holding her hands together.

Nasza historia

Hitomi Mochizuki

Obejrzyj historię
A man levitating in the sky whilst wearing a helmet and parachuting gear.

Wykonaj skok

Josh Neuman

Obejrzyj historię
A woman posing with a backdrop of hand-drawn mountains and trees.

Jej własne światy

Maris Jones

Obejrzyj historię
A man surfboarding in the ocean.

Odbicie w fali

Kai Lenny

Obejrzyj historię
A man playing one of two keyboards in a room.

Muzyki najlepiej słuchać razem

Superorganism

Obejrzyj historię
A woman in a red clothe facing the camera.

W obiektywie aparatu

Aicha Cherif

Obejrzyj historię
A man, wearing a yellow shirt, looking down.

Wykorzystaj swój głos

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez

Obejrzyj historię
A woman tilting her head sideways whilst sitting in her room.

Za kulisami

Amelia Conway

Obejrzyj historię
#lifeisGoodMusic | LG x H.E.R.

The signage for the Life's Good music collaboration with H.E.R

Łączymy ludzi poprzez muzykę i dbamy o harmonijny świat.

Młode i utalentowane osoby z całego świata łączą się, by wziąć udział w projekcie muzycznym Life’s Good. Połączyliśmy siły z piosenkarką i autorką tekstów H.E.R. oraz poprosiliśmy jej fanów o przygotowanie piosenki na podstawie 16 taktów napisanych i skomponowanych przez artystkę wyróżnioną nagrodą Grammy. Wkrótce rozpocznie się niezwykła współpraca!

Odkryj więcej informacji na profilu Instagram oraz kanale YouTube firmy LG.


„Uśmiech nic nie kosztuje, a chociaż przyszłość jest niepewna, wiem, że rozjaśnimy pochmurne dni” – pierwsza zwrotka piosenki.




Doceniamy niezwykłe zdolności młodych twórców

1/6


Poznaj swoją kreatywną stronę dzięki naszym produktom



A front image of LG VELVET Aurora White

LG VELVET White Pełne wsparcie sieci 5G, Super stabilne wideo

Olśniewający, smukły design

Sprawdź szczegóły
lg_tone_free_fn7.jpg

Słuchawki LG TONE Free, bezprzewodowe, douszne HBS-FN7

Niech dźwięk zachwyci Cię na nowo

Sprawdź szczegóły
The LG UltraWide monitor showing javascript text and an image of a saxophone.

35'' Zakrzywiony Monitor UltraWide™ 21:9, QHD, VA

Zobacz więcej, twórz lepiej

Sprawdź szczegóły
lg_gram_laptop_16Z90P.jpg

Ultrabook LG gram 16'' 2021, srebrny, SSD 512GB, 16GB

Podróżuj i rób, co chcesz

Sprawdź szczegóły
Mycie z myślą o środowisku dzięki LG

A comparison image of landfill and a green meadow.

#DbajOToCoNosisz

W każdym roku na terenie Europy powstaje 5,8 miliona odpadów z tkanin. Każda osoba może mieć swój udział w zmianie takiego stanu rzeczy, dokonując wyboru z myślą o środowisku naturalnym, np. lepiej dbając o ubrania w celu przedłużenia ich żywotności. Społeczeństwo wytwarzające mniej odpadów jest fundamentem świata przyszłości tętniącego zielenią dla wszystkich z nas oraz dla pokoleń, które nas zastąpią.

Zacznij od małych zmian, korzystając z technologii LG, które będą miały duże znaczenie dla naszej planety.

Ekokolekcja LG x NET-A-PORTER

Firmy LG oraz NET-A-PORTER wprowadzają kolekcję, którą można doskonale wyprać w pralkach, a która ma na celu promocję świadomego stylu życia w zakresie ubioru oraz hasła #CareForWhatYouWear. Kolekcja NET SUSTAIN, zaprojektowana we współpracy z trzema przyjaznymi dla środowiska markami modowymi, wykorzystuje w pełni naturalne oraz organiczne tkaniny oraz została wyprodukowana bez odpadów.

Kup już teraz
A woman sitting by the river wearing natural clothes.


Poznaj naszą innowacyjną technologię związaną z pielęgnacją ubrań, która powstała z myślą o przyszłości



A front image of LG Steam Washing Machine

Pralka LG Vivace V900 9kg Steam+

Inteligentna pielęgnacja poprawiająca ochronę tkanin o 18%, zoptymalizowane pranie zapewniające ochronę wypranych ubrań

Sprawdź szczegóły
A front view of LG washing machine F4WV910P2.

Pralka LG Vivace V900 slim 8,5kg Steam+ 1200rpm ThinQ

Skrócenie czasów cykli i lepsza pielęgnacja odzieży

Sprawdź szczegóły
A front image of LG Steam Washing Machine

Suszarka LG 9 kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Nowy standard w zakresie oszczędzania energii, wygody oraz suszenia z troską o zdrowie

Sprawdź szczegóły
A front view of LG styler S3WF

Szafa parowa LG Styler biała S3WF, Pielęgnacja ubrań parą

Mniej zniszczonych, drogocennych ubrań, ochrona tkanin

Sprawdź szczegóły
Nasze samopoczucie wynika z naszego dobrego stanu fizycznego i psychicznego, a także z naszych interakcji z otaczającym nas światem. Dbając o samopoczucie, poprawiamy jakość naszego życia oraz traktujemy zdrowie, szczęście i sukcesy priorytetowo. Dokonywane przez nas wybory, bez względu na ich znaczenie, mogą sprawić, że będziemy należycie dbać o nasze samopoczucie.


Wskazówki zapewniające lepsze samopoczucie

Spraw, by życie było dobre, okazując współczucie oraz dbając o siebie.

Hasło Życie jest dobre odnosi się do pracy nad sobą, opieki nad innymi osobami oraz ochrony naszej planety. Skupiając się na sobie i zastanawiając się nad sobą, możesz odnaleźć zasoby energii oraz źródło empatii, by spojrzeć na otaczający Cię świat z nowej perspektywy. Zgromadziliśmy niektóre z naszych najlepszych wskazówek zapewniających dobre samopoczucie oraz pozwalających na prowadzenie wspaniałego życia, które będzie dla Ciebie inspiracją.

A woman practising meditation whilst wearing matching head towels and cucumber slices as the child sitting next to her.

.

An image of a person washing hands

Porady LG dotyczące przestrzegania higieny w Twoim domu

W czasie, gdy temat higieny jest na porządku dziennym, istnieje wiele sposobów zapewnienia sobie i swojej rodzinie czystego i zdrowego domu. Firma LG prezentuje kilka sposobów, jak można tego dokonać.

Czytaj więcej

Wprowadź zmiany zgodnie z najnowszą technologią rozrywki domowej firmy LG

Niech Twoi znajomi i rodzina będą zazdrośni – podnieś standard urządzeń rozrywki domowej, niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś graczem, miłośnikiem filmów, czy muzyki.


Artykuł będzie wkrótce dostępny

A woman admiring the visual graphic on display on an LG OLED TV.
A woman relaxing in an armchair and admiring the view from her home

W domu Życie jest dobre dzięki inteligentnym urządzeniom do domu obsługiwanym przez aplikację LG ThinQ

Twój dom to Twoja ostoja. Z tego względu oraz dzięki zastosowaniu ThinQ urządzenia do domu LG stają się bardziej inteligentne – mają ułatwić życie.


Artykuł będzie wkrótce dostępny

Wyzwól w sobie kreatywność dzięki LG

Kolejny wspaniały pomysł może drzemać w Tobie – potrzebujesz nieco inspiracji, by wyzwolić w sobie kreatywność.


Artykuł będzie wkrótce dostępny!

A child sitting at a desk, drawing on a piece of paper with an iPad on her left.
A man and woman cooking in a kitchen together.

Zdrowe gotowanie dzięki LG

Uproszczone gotowanie oznacza zdrowsze odżywianie oraz troskę o naszą planetę. Dzięki LG osoba gotująca czuje się tak, jakby dysponowała dodatkową parą rąk w kuchni!


Artykuł będzie wkrótce dostępny!


Więcej wskazówek poprawiających standard życia

A family laying on the floor with the father tickling one of the children.

Życie jest dobre, gdy Twój styl życia jest dobry

Spraw, by Twój dom tętnił zdrowiem, przyjmując odpowiedni styl życia. Pomyśl o swoich ubraniach, sposobie spożywania posiłków, a nawet o powietrzu, którym oddychasz.

Sprawdź szczegóły


Sztuczna inteligencja (SI) stanowi nową granicę w zakresie technologii. Będąc liderem pod względem urządzeń gospodarstwa domowego oraz sprzętu elektronicznego, chcemy wykorzystać technologię tzw. uczenia głębokiego, aby ułatwić życie naszym użytkownikom.


Czym jest ThinQ?

Firma LG Electronics wprowadziła markę ThinQ, aby odpowiednio oznaczyć wszystkie urządzenia gospodarstwa domowego, sprzęt elektroniczny oraz usługi, które korzystają z technologii sztucznej inteligencji.

Produkty oraz usługi ThinQ mogą korzystać z technologii uczenia głębokiego, a także, przy użyciu rozwiązań w zakresie sztucznej inteligencji podmiotów współpracujących oraz technologii LG – DeepThinQ, nawiązywać łączność między sobą.


Odkryj więcej

A couple looking at a smartphone screen with a refrigerator in the background

A living room with various LG products on show
   
   


„Marka ThinQ powstała po to, aby podkreślić znaczenie inteligentnych produktów LG, dla których zawsze jesteś w centrum uwagi, dzięki czemu Twoje życie staje się przyjemniejsze”.


ThinQ w akcji

A woman looking at the ThinQ dashboard on her LG TV

Telewizor LG Smart OLED

Telewizor LG Smart to centrum Twoich produktów oznaczonych marką ThinQ, które pozwala Ci na sterowanie domowym środowiskiem Internetu rzeczy. Dzięki funkcji rozpoznawania mowy ludzkiej korzystanie z pilota przejdzie do przeszłości. Po prostu powiedz: „Cześć, LG”.

Sprawdź szczegóły

Lodówka LG InstaView Door-in-Door

Dzięki technologii ThinQ możesz zmieniać oraz sprawdzać ustawienia lodówki niezależnie od miejsca, w którym się znajdujesz, za pomocą smartfona: np. możesz zdalnie ustawić temperaturę lub włączyć funkcję, dzięki której otrzymasz powiadomienie, jeżeli zapomniałeś o zamknięciu lodówki..

Sprawdź szczegóły
A kitchen with an LG Instaview Door-In-Door Refrigerator
A woman on her phone whilst sitting on top of her LG washing machine and dryer.

Pralko-suszarka LG AI DD

Pranie ubrań staje się prostsze przy użyciu technologii ThinQ. Rozpocznij cykl prania zdalnie, korzystając z usługi Alexa, Asystenta Google lub ze swojego smartfona. Ponadto dzięki aplikacji ThinQ możesz pobrać dodatkowe cykle.

Sprawdź szczegóły

LG Styler

Pielęgnacja ubrań ma niezwykłe znaczenie w przypadku każdej osoby, która przywiązuje wagę do wyglądu. Pobierz cykle opracowane z myślą o specjalnych tkaninach oraz sprawdzaj pozostały czas cyklu za pomocą aplikacji ThinQ.

Sprawdź szczegóły
A living space with the LG Styler placed as part of the wardrobe
An LG air purifier placed in the middle of a living room

Oczyszczacz powietrza LG PuriCare 360°

Wróć do domu i ciesz się czystym oraz świeżym powietrzem. Dzięki aplikacji ThinQ możesz zdalnie zmieniać ustawienia oraz kontrolować jakość powietrza w swoim domu, a także sprawdzać termin ważności filtru powietrza.

Sprawdź szczegóły


Nowości związane z ThinQ

Targi CES 2020: Technologia ThinQ poszerza możliwości inteligentnego domu.

ThinQ to więcej niż responsywna sztuczna inteligencja. Ze względu na algorytm uczenia się „deep learning” może przewidywać zachowania użytkowników i proaktywnie reagować na ich potrzeby. Dowiedz się więcej o technologii LG ThinQ.

Czytaj więcej
LG's ThinQ zone was once again a hit at CES 2020, with a number of new products on show including the electric car | More at LG MAGAZINE


Nawiąż połączenie z ThinQ

The LG ThinQ app opening on a smartphone

Pobierz aplikację LG ThinQ

Wykorzystaj wszystkie możliwości sztucznej inteligencji oraz technologii DeepThinQ firmy LG, korzystając z aplikacji LG ThinQ, która stanowi zintegrowaną platformę dla wszystkich produktów oraz usług. Steruj wszystkimi produktami z technologią LG ThinQ oraz sprawdzaj ich stan za pomocą jednej aplikacji, przebywając w domu, w pracy lub spędzając czas na wakacjach.



*InstaView ThinQ to zarejestrowany znak handlowy LG Electronics, który jest wykorzystywany na zasadach licencji.

*Inteligentne funkcje oraz asystent głosowy mogą być uzależnione od kraju oraz modelu. Aby sprawdzić ich dostępność, skontaktuj się z lokalnym sprzedawcą.

