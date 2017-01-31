Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Zmiany w warunkach korzystania z usługi i polityce prywatności LG Electronics (12/12/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Zmiany w warunkach korzystania z usługi i polityce prywatności LG Electronics (12/12/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience
Mężczyzna ze słuchawkami grający w grę wideo na zakrzywionym monitorze 4K, całkowicie pochłonięty cyfrowym światem.

Tech Hub

16:9 vs. 21:9 vs. 32:9: czy monitor gamingowy 4K to coś dla Ciebie?

How to screen share to your LG TV

Wskazówki

Jak udostępnić ekran na telewizorze LG: kompletny przewodnik

LG wireless tv, cordless tv, wire-free tv

Tech Hub

Czym jest bezprzewodowy telewizor?

Mężczyzna ze słuchawkami grający w grę wideo na zakrzywionym monitorze 4K, całkowicie pochłonięty cyfrowym światem.

Tech Hub

16:9 vs. 21:9 vs. 32:9: czy monitor gamingowy 4K to coś dla Ciebie?

Odkryj najlepsze monitory gamingowe 4K 16:9, zaprojektowane z myślą o immersyjnych wrażeniach z grania. Poznaj różnice między proporcjami obrazu 21:9 i 32:9 i dowiedz się, jak rozdzielczość...

How to screen share to your LG TV

Wskazówki

Jak udostępnić ekran na telewizorze LG: kompletny przewodnik

LG wireless tv, cordless tv, wire-free tv

Tech Hub

Czym jest bezprzewodowy telewizor?

Osoba dostosowująca ustawienia telewizora za pomocą pilota, aby zoptymalizować oglądanie sportu.

Wskazówki

Jak skalibrować telewizor do oglądania sportu

Niniejszy poradnik zawiera odpowiedzi na najczęściej zadawane pytania dotyczące kalibracji telewizora i wyjaśnia, jak dostosować ustawienia telewizora LG do oglądania widowisk sportowych,...

Konfiguracja z dwoma monitorami LG

Wskazówki

Podnieś wydajność z dwoma monitorami

Zwiększ wydajność i komfort pracy dzięki konstrukcji dwumonitorowej. W tym przewodniku znajdziesz zalety, rady i instrukcje dotyczące wyboru i konfiguracji pracy z dwoma monitorami.

fw8-keyvisual.png

Tech Hub

Ułatwienia dostępu LG: zaprojektowane dla wszystkich

Odkryj zaangażowanie firmy LG w ułatwienia dostępu z szeregiem innowacyjnych rozwiązań, które pomagają każdemu cieszyć się wygodą nowoczesnej elektroniki domowej.

Telewizory LG OLED

Inspiracje

Jak telewizory LG OLED łączą się ze stylem życia

W tym artykule LG HE Design Lab ujawnia historie stojące za ich cenionymi na całym świecie produktami, a „LG LIFE DESIGN BOOK” wskazuje na początki designu produktów LG kategorii Home Entertainement,...

rodzina na kanapie z ojcem korzystającym z laptopa LG Gram

Inspiracje

Zrównoważona przyszłość LG: sztuczna inteligencja i zrównoważony rozwój technologiczny

Poznaj postępy firmy LG w technologii AI i ich wpływ na zrównoważony rozwój. Odkryj, w jaki sposób LG integruje AI w swoich produktach, aby zwiększyć wydajność i komfort użytkowania.

Nowoczesny dom z drewnianym tarasem, pompą ciepła Therma V R290 Monobloc i zieloną trawą ze szczotką w pobliżu

Inspiracje

Pompa ciepła nowej generacji LG Therma V™ R290 Monobloc na targach IFA 2024

Odkryj nową pompę ciepła powietrze-woda Therma V™ R290 Monobloc zaprezentowaną na targach IFA 2024 — kompaktowa, wydajna i zaprojektowana z myślą o nowoczesnych europejskich domach.

teenager and elderly relative using lg american style fridge freezers

Tech Hub

Wszystko, co musisz wiedzieć o chłodziarko-zamrażarkach

Dowiedz się wszystkiego o chłodziarko-zamrażarkach w multidoor z naszego kompleksowego przewodnika. Poznaj typy, funkcje i modele, aby podjąć świadomą decyzję przy wyborze lodówki do domu.

LG ultra duży telewizor

Tech Hub

Wzrost popularności ultradużych telewizorów: rewolucja rozmiaru

W tym artykule dowiesz się, w jaki sposób firma LG wynosi domową rozrywkę na wyższy poziom dzięki dzięki telewizorom o bardzo dużych przekątnych ekranu.

LG Soundbars and LG speakers

Tech Hub

Najlepsze głośniki i systemy dźwiękowe LG: które pasują do Ciebie najlepiej?

Wynieś swoje wrażenia dźwiękowe na wyższy poziom i znajdź swój idealny system audio z naszym kompleksowym przewodnikiem po soundbarach i głośnikach.

Podstawy

Technologia, która poprawia Twoje życie codzienne

tv.png

TV

Sprawdź
audio.png

Audio

Sprawdź
tone-free.png

Słuchawki Douszne

Sprawdź
instaview.png

InstaView

Sprawdź
washing-machine.png

Pralki

Sprawdź
styler.png

Styler

Sprawdź
laptops.png

LG gram

Sprawdź
monitors.png

Monitory

Sprawdź
beamers.png

Projektory

Sprawdź
audio.png

Audio

Sprawdź
tone-free.png

Słuchawki Douszne

Sprawdź
instaview.png

InstaView

Sprawdź
washing-machine.png

Pralki

Sprawdź
styler.png

Styler

Sprawdź
laptops.png

LG gram

Sprawdź
monitors.png

Monitory

Sprawdź
beamers.png

Projektory

Sprawdź