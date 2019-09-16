Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience
LG-BS_zwd_1600x711.jpg LG-BS_zwd_1600x711.jpg

 

Pierwszy w Europie
PREMIUM LG BRAND STORE

LG Brand Store to jedyne miejsce w Polsce, gdzie można zobaczyć i kupić produkty premium z linii LG SIGNATURE. Odwiedzający salon LG będą mogli w kameralnej atmosferze odkryć innowacje z najwyższej półki, niedostępne do tej pory w innych kanałach sprzedaży.

Telewizor.jpg

Telewizor LG OLED W9

Gram.jpg

Laptop LG GRAM

Pralka.jpg

Pralka LG SIGNATURE

Lodowka.jpg

Lodówka LG SIGNATURE

Textimage1a.jpg

W LG Brand Store stawiamy na wykwalifikowanych Doradców, którzy służą merytorycznym wsparciem przy wyborze produktu idealnie dopasowanego do potrzeb Klienta.

LG Brand Store

Galeria Klif | Okopowa 58/72 | 01-042 Warszawa
Poniedziałek – Sobota 9:00–21:00 | Niedziela 10:00–20:00
Telefon: +48-504-059-500 | E-mail: warszawa@lgbrandstore.pl