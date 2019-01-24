Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Jak segregować pranie?

Autor Iza Pietras 24.01.2019

Segregowanie prania LG

Myśląc o segregowaniu prania zazwyczaj przychodzi nam do głowy podział na kolorowe i białe, rodzaj tkaniny oraz stopień zabrudzenia. Jednak co to dokładnie znaczy?

Posiadanie dobrej nowoczesnej pralki wyposażonej w szereg programów pozwalających na dokładne i bezpieczne pranie różnego rodzaju tkanin to pierwszy krok na drodze do utrzymania naszej odzieży w dobrym stanie przez długie lata użytkowania. Chociaż taka pralka zdecydowanie ułatwia cały proces prania pozwalając dokładnie dobrać program do danego typu ubrań, pościeli czy tkanin innego typu, to niestety wciąż musimy zadbać o posegregowanie prania. Dzięki temu będziemy mieć pewność, że tkaniny nie zafarbują, nie zniszczą się przez kontakt z innymi, nie zmechacą oraz dopiorą do czysta w przypadku wysokiego stopnia zabrudzenia.

Segregowanie prania pod względem koloru


Obecnie dzięki dobrej pralce i nowoczesnym środkom piorącym możemy większość ubrań uprać w 30 stopniach bez obawy, że zafarbują na inny kolor lub utracą swój własny. Jest to bardzo przydatne jeśli wykonujemy pranie codzienne polegające przede wszystkim na odświeżeniu noszonych ubrań. Jednakże wciąż w przypadku większej ilości prania oraz różnorodnego stopnia zabrudzenia, dobrze jest kierować podziałem na pięć kategorii:


1. Ubrania białe – w zależności od stopnia zabrudzenia oraz typu tkaniny możemy je prać w temperaturze od 40 stopni (tkaniny sztuczne, lekko zabrudzone) lub 90 stopni (bawełna o wysokim stopniu zabrudzenia). Należy jedynie pamiętać, aby dokładnie sprawdzić wskazówki na metce w przypadku tkanin delikatnych, które mogą mieć specjalne wymagania względem prania.


2. Ubrania jasne (kremowe, ecru, beżowe, jasnoszare, pastelowe) – można je prać w temperaturze 40-50 stopni.


3. Ubrania w mocnych, ciepłych kolorach (czerwień, żółć, pomarańcz, róż) – te kolory mają tendencję do farbowania, więc najlepiej je prać oddzielnie, w temperaturze 40 stopni.


4. Ubrania w mocnych, zimnych kolorach (niebieski, granat, zieleń) - te kolory mają tendencję do farbowania, więc najlepiej je prać oddzielnie, w temperaturze 40 stopni.


5. Ubrania czarne i ciemne – prane razem na dłużej zachowają głębię swojego koloru (40 stopni)

Segregowanie prania LG

Segregowanie prania pod względem stopnia zabrudzenia


Tak naprawdę do dyspozycji mamy naprawdę dobrej jakości sprzęt oraz środki do prania, więc pranie w wysokich temperaturach  (70-90 stopni) możemy pozostawić na naprawdę silnie zabrudzone i zaplamione tkaniny, kocyki dla zwierząt, ubrania dziecięce oraz ścierki i szmatki używane do czyszczenia.
Pozostałe ubrania powinniśmy prać w temperaturach dostosowanych do kolorystyki oraz typu tkaniny.

Segrgowanie prania LG

Segregowanie prania pod względem typu tkaniny


Ubrania wykonane z tkanin naturalnych (bawełna, len) możemy prać w wysokich temperaturach, nawet do 90 stopni. Pamiętajmy jednak, że wtedy ubrania silniej farbują, więc najlepiej temperatury powyżej 60 stopni zarezerwować dla bawełny w białym lub innym jasnym kolorze.


Ubrania z tkanin sztucznych (poliester, wiskoza, modal) należy prać w temperaturze od 30 do 50 stopni, w zależności od stopnia zabrudzenia.


Ubrania z tkanin delikatnych (jedwab, koronki, wełna) możemy prać jedynie w niskich temperaturach, najlepiej w 30 stopniach.

Jak segregować pranie?

Instrukcje na metkach


Powyżej wymienione zostały ogólne zasady, którymi należy się kierować podczas sortowania prania. Musimy jednak pamiętać, że instrukcje na temat dokładnego postępowania z danym elementem odzieży znajdziemy na metce umieszczonej wewnątrz ubrania. To z niej dowiemy się, czy w ogóle daną rzecz możemy umieścić ją w pralce, czy będziemy musieli uprać ją ręcznie albo zanieść ją do pralni chemicznej. Na metce znajdziemy również informacje dotyczące dozwolonej temperatury prania oraz możliwości farbowania.

