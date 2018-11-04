Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Jak prać pościel?

04.11.2018

Jak prać pościel?

Jak często i w jakiej temperaturze prać pościel, aby usunąć wszystkie drobnoustroje i najlepiej zadbać o tkaniny.

Możliwość położenia się w świeżej, pachnącej pościeli po ciężkim dniu to jedna z największych przyjemności. Sprawdź, jak powinno się prawidłowo prać prześcieradła i poszewki, aby nie tylko były miłe w dotyku, ale też higieniczne.

Jak często prać pościel?

Nawet wtedy, kiedy zachowujemy zasady higieny i do łóżka wchodzimy po kąpieli, w pościeli mogą zalegać drobnoustroje, powodujące alergie, katar, a nawet astmę i egzemę. Każdej nocy spędzamy w niej przecież około 7 godzin: pocimy się, pozostawiamy, włosy, martwy naskórek, resztki sebum i innych wydzielin. Na poszewkach zbiera się także kurz lub – jeśli mamy zwierzęta – ich sierść oraz inne zabrudzenia, które wnoszą. To wszystko przyczynia się do rozwoju roztoczy i grzybów. Jak się przed nimi uchronić?

Sposobem na walkę z drobnoustrojami jest częsta zmiana pościeli. Zaleca się robić to raz w tygodniu, a przynajmniej raz na dwa tygodnie. To dodatkowy obowiązek, który rekompensuje jednak przyjemność spania w czystej, świeżej pościeli. Częstotliwość powinniśmy zwiększyć szczególnie, jeśli:

  • jest upalne lato lub naturalnie w nocy intensywnie się pocimy – dostosujmy czas zmiany pościeli do stanu pościeli i swojego samopoczucia. Najlepiej zmieniajmy ją raz w tygodniu.
  • jesteśmy chorzy – zmieniajmy prześcieradło i poszewki co 2-3 dni. Lepiej się poczujemy, szybciej powrócimy do zdrowia i zapobiegniemy rozprzestrzenianiu się bakterii, zarazków i wirusów.
  • w naszym łóżku często śpi zwierzak – w tym wypadku pościel również szybciej się brudzi. Zmieniajmy ją najlepiej raz w tygodniu.
  • Cierpimy na alergię – musimy zwrócić szczególną uwagę na usuwanie kurzu i roztoczy, sierści oraz innych czynników, które wzmagają alergię. Pierzmy pościel raz na tydzień w programie, który usuwa alergeny.
  • mamy niemowlę lub małe dziecko – jego pościel powinna być traktowana w szczególny sposób. Wymieniajmy ją minimum raz w tygodniu, pierzmy ją nawet dwukrotnie i dodatkowo prasujmy, aby pozbyć się wszystkich drobnoustrojów.

Jeśli martwi nas, że przez częste pranie i suszenie pościeli znacznie wzrosną rachunki za wodę, zdecydujmy się na pralkę z trybem ekologicznym. Dzięki ustawieniom urządzeń LG sami możemy zdecydować, czy oszczędzasz czas, czy wodę. Suszenie Eco Hybrid to aż o 4774 litrów wody rocznie mniej. Przy programie Normal oszczędność wody to 22000 litry na rok, ale zyskujemy dodatkowe 10 minut na każdy kilogram prania.

Czy prać nową pościel?

Nową pościel przed użyciem również powinno się uprać. Pozwoli to nie tylko na usunięcie jej charakterystycznego, nieco chemicznego zapachu, ale też pozostałości po sposobie produkcji (np. impregnatów, detergentów). Poszewki i prześcieradła będą też dzięki temu przyjemniejsze w dotyku. Pierwsze pranie jest szczególnie ważne w przypadku pościeli niemowląt i małych dzieci. Dzięki niemu unikniemy podrażnień i alergii.

Jak przygotować pościel do prania

  • W przypadku pościeli obowiązuje taka sama zasada, jak przy innym praniu: trzeba ją posortować kolorami oraz tkaninami. Pod uwagę możemy wziąć również informacje o temperaturze i sposobie prania, które są zawarte na metce.
  • Jeśli prześcieradło lub poszewki są wilgotne, mokre lub przepocone, nie zostawiajmy ich w koszu na pranie, ale wypierzmy od razu. Inaczej materiał może po jakimś czasie brzydko pachnieć, a nawet zbutwieć. Wilgoć i ciepło tworzą też dobre warunki do rozwoju drobnoustrojów.
  • Poszewki na poduszki i kołdry najlepiej prać przewrócone na lewą stronę. Dobrze też zapiąć wszystkie guziki i zamki. Dzięki temu zabezpieczymy tkaninę przed zniszczeniem, np. zaciągnięciem.
  • Czy pościel można prać z innymi rzeczami? Najlepiej oddzielić ją od ciężkich ubrań i ręczników, które mogą zniszczyć lub pognieść materiał. Można dołożyć do niej bieliznę lub piżamę, która również powinna być prana w wyższej temperaturze.
  • Warto pamiętać też, aby nadmiernie nie przepełniać bębna. Lepiej dać pościeli przestrzeń, aby się nie pogniotła oraz wodzie i detergentom miejsce na dokładne wniknięcie w struktury materiału.

Temperatura prania pościeli

Drobnoustroje giną jedynie w bardzo niskich lub wysokich temperaturach, dlatego do prania pościeli powinniśmy wybrać przynajmniej 60°C. Jeśli poszewki i prześcieradła są wykonane z mniej odpornych materiałów i na metce widnieje inne zalecenie, zastosujmy się do niego i dodatkowo wyprasujmy tkaninę po wyschnięciu. Nagrzana stopa żelazka usunie roztocza, zarazki i grzyby w około 5 minut. Warto też zdecydować się na pralkę, która ma program Allergy Care i likwiduje 99,9% alergenów, zarazków i roztoczy, wykorzystując tylko czystą wodę. Skuteczność została potwierdzona przez BAF (British Allergy Foundation).

Jak prać pościel z bawełny, satyny i innych materiałów?

Każdy materiał wymaga innego traktowania. Jak więc prać:

  • pościel z bawełny – białą można prać nawet w 95°C i wirować na wysokich obrotach. Nie należy jednak robić tego zbyt często, ale np. w przypadku znacznego zabrudzenia lub choroby. Na co dzień i do bawełny kolorowej wystarczy 60°C.
  • pościel z kory – jeśli producent nie zaleci inaczej, zdecyduj się na standardowe 60°C. Ze względu na jej charakterystyczną fakturę pamiętaj, aby jej nie prasować i nie odwirowywać.
  • pościel z satyny bawełnianej – nie przekraczaj temperatury 60°C i nie używaj detergentów z wybielaczem. Unikaj też odwirowywania, które mogłoby ją zniszczyć.
  • pościel z lnu – jest bardzo trwała, ale można ją prać w temperaturze nie wyższej niż 40°C. Najlepiej też wybrać delikatny detergent. Po wysuszeniu można ją jeszcze uprasować, aby pozbyć się drobnoustrojów.
  • pościel z flaneli – z nią również należy się ostrożnie obchodzić, wybierając 40°C i program do delikatnych tkanin.
Jak prać pościel
Jak prać pościel

