Czyszczenie bębna pralki oraz jej zbiornika

Autor Ewa 10.08.2018

Bęben pralki LG

Czyszczenie bębna pralki przedłuża jej życie oraz poprawia jej działanie. Dowiedz się jak i kiedy należy to robić.

Bęben pralki to miejsce, w którym dzieje się cała magia. Wkładasz brudne ubrania, a za jakiś czas wyjmujesz czyste. Brud, który zostaje usunięty z tkanin zostaje oczywiście odprowadzony wraz z wodą, która została użyta podczas prania. Jednakże po jakimś czasie resztki pozostałe po praniu mogą zbierać się w bębnie. Jeśli ich nie usuniemy mogą prowadzić do zmniejszenia jakości prania, a po jakimś czasie niestety również do różnego rodzaju usterek. Czyszczenie bębna jest bardzo proste i nie musimy się obawiać, że pochłonie dużą ilość czasu.


Dlaczego powinniśmy czyścić bęben pralki?

Czyszczenie bębna powoduje usuwanie śladów detergentu, pleśni i brudu z wnętrza bębna. Przedłuża żywot pralki oraz jakość czyszczenia naszych ubrań.


Możemy zapobiec gromadzeniu się brudu w bębnie i tym samym przedłużyć okres pomiędzy kolejnymi jego czyszczeniami. Wystarczy zastosować się do tych trzech zasad:

  • Nie przechowuj ubrań w środku bębna do następnego prania.
  • Pozostaw drzwiczki otwarte, aby wywietrzyć i osuszyć wnętrze będna po każdym praniu.
  • Jeśli używasz krótkich progarmów prania, ogranicz ładunek odzieży i detergentu, który powinien być wtedy zwykle znacznie mniejszy.

Kiedy powinniśmy czyścić bęben pralki?

Pomimo tego, że konstrukcja bębna pralki LG utrudnia gromadzenie się pleśni i bakterii, zaleca się czyścić bęben w pewnych przypadkach:

  • Jeśli pralka jest używana w warunkach wysokiej wilgotności.
  • Jeśli tego rodzaju konserwacja nie była wykonywana od dłuższego czasu.
  • W przypadku nadmiernego używania detergentu lub płynu do płukania tkanin.
  • Jeśli często używano programów prania krótkiego (bez przestrzegania zaleceń prania niewielkich ilości ubrań i używania niewielkich ilości detergentu).

Jak to zrobić?

  1. Wyjmij wszystkie ubrania, które znajdują się w bębnie.
  2. Wlej około 50 ml wybielacza do dozownika detergentów.
  3. Rozpocznij program czyszczenia zbiornika (zapoznaj się z instrukcją obsługi).
  4. Jeśli pralka nie ma programu czyszczenia zbiornika, wprowadź wybielacz bezpośrednio do zbiornika lub bębna i ustaw program Bawełna w maksymalnej temperaturze.

Jak często powinniśmy to robić?

Zalecamy czyszczenie bębna pralki regularnie po około 20 praniach.

