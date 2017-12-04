Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Jak kupić pralkę i na co zwracać uwagę?

Autor LG Polska 04.12.2017

pralka LG z funkcją dodaj odzież

Pralka to obok lodówki i piekarnika jeden z tych sprzętów AGD, które są koniecznością niemal w każdym domu. Chociaż na Zachodzie popularne są pralnie, to w Polsce wciąż wolimy mieć odpowiednie urządzenie w domu. Ale co to znaczy odpowiednie? Jak wybrać pralkę?

Wybór odpowiedniego sprzętu AGD nie jest zadaniem łatwym. Nie inaczej jest w przypadku pralek. Trzeba zwrócić uwagę na wiele parametrów i rozwiązań technologicznych, wśród których łatwo można się pogubić. Dlatego warto zwrócić uwagę przede wszystkim na podstawowe kwestie.

Ładowność pralki

Zanim w ogóle zaczniemy poszukiwania odpowiedniego dla nas modelu pralki, warto zastanowić się, czego tak naprawdę szukamy. Jedną z kluczowych kwestii jest pojemność pralki. W sprzedaży można znaleźć modele, które są w stanie pomieścić od 3 do nawet 12 kg ubrań. Ile wystarczy dla przeciętnej rodziny? W gospodarstwie domowym, gdzie są cztery osoby, świetnie sprawdzi się pralka o pojemności nawet do 10 kg. Dla singla lub pary dobrym wyborem będzie model o pojemności 5 kg. Większe urządzenia sprawdzą się w dużych rodzinach.

Jaką klasę energetyczną pralki wybrać?

A skoro już przy tym jesteśmy, kolejnymi aspektami, na które powinniśmy zwrócić uwagę, są właśnie zużycie energii i pobór mocy. Klasy energetyczne pozwalają nam na porównywanie ze sobą urządzeń o podobnych możliwościach. Jednak nie mówią o wartościach bezwzględnych. Duża, zaawansowana technologicznie pralka o klasie A++ w rzeczywistości może pobierać więcej energii niż mała pralka z klasą A+. Dlatego musimy porównywać urządzenia o takich samych możliwościach, jeśli po klasie energetycznej chcemy określić, które będzie oszczędniejsze.

Pobór wody podczas prania

Kolejna kwestia to pobór wody. To obowiązkowa informacja na etykiecie pralki. Producenci jednak informują zazwyczaj o zużyciu rocznym, przy założeniu, że w tym czasie pralka zostanie uruchomiona 200 razy w standardowym trybie (najczęściej bawełna 60 st. Celsjusza). Tutaj zasada jest prosta — im mniej, tym lepiej.

Efektywność prania i wirowania

Patrząc na etykietę pralki, powinniśmy jeszcze zwrócić uwagę na jedną rzecz, czyli na efektywność prania i wirowania. To również obowiązkowe informacje, które muszą zamieszczać producenci. Obowiązują tutaj takie same oznaczenia jak w przypadku klasy energetycznej — najgorsze modele otrzymują „G”, a najlepsze mogą liczyć nawet na „A+++”. Im wyższa klasa, tym pralka jest skuteczniejsza w usuwaniu brudu i odwirowywaniu wody.

Jak typ pralki wybrać?

Ważnym wyborem jest także sam rodzaj pralki. Podziału można dokonać na kilka sposobów. Podstawowe rozróżnienie to pralki ładowane od góry i od przodu. Pierwsze są nieco pojemniejsze i mniejsze, ale ładowanie od frontu uchodzą za wygodniejsze. Kolejny podział to pralki wolnostojące i pod zabudowę. Tutaj wybór jest kwestią mocno indywidualną i zależy od pomysłu na aranżację łazienki.

Funkcje dodatkowe

Jeśli już zastanowiliśmy się nad pojemnością, rodzajem pralki, poborem mocy oraz efektywnością energetyczną, to możemy skierować swój wzrok ku funkcjom dodatkowym. Możliwości jest naprawdę sporo. Ciekawie prezentują się pralki parowe LG Steam, które usuwają aż 99,9 proc. alergenów. Bardzo wygodnym rozwiązaniem są również pralki TwinWash, w których zastosowano dwa bębny, dzięki czemu jednocześnie można prać ubrania białe i kolorowe. Jeśli komuś zależy na wygodzie, to warto też zainteresować się pralkami ze specjalnym okienkiem na drzwiczkach. Pozwalają one na dorzucenie kilku ubrań już w trakcie cyklu prania.

Możliwości jest wiele. Wybór odpowiedniego modelu, który spełni nasze oczekiwania, nie będzie zadaniem łatwym. Przed przeglądem konkretnych modeli musimy najpierw ustalić sobie najważniejsze funkcje, na których nam zależy, a dzięki temu wybór będzie zdecydowanie łatwiejszy.

